Best PC gaming deals of the week

Welcome back to another Friday, on which I’m here once more to round up the very best deals and stuff from the previous week. If I can manage it. Twin Peaks ended this week as well and if I’m honest, I’m not sure I’ll ever quite recover from this season. Who can I talk to about that?

Anyways, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in most everywhere all at once. Let’s get started.

Worldwide Deals

GOG’s Weekly Sale range includes STALKER, Little King’s Story, more

GOG is at it again. This time, the site’s weekly sale is made up of games from the STALKER series, the Syberia series, the Still Life series and a bunch of others that ruin the whole ‘S’ alliteration thing.

Some highlights:

STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.29

STALKER: Call of Pripyat for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.29

STALKER: Clear Sky for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders for £3.29 / $4.49 / €4.49

Cossacks 3 for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Corpse Party for £7.19 / $9.74 / €9.79

Little King’s Story for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.19

Syberia for 79p / 99c / €0.89

Syberia 2 for 79p / 99c / €0.89

Still Life for £1.59 / $1.99 / €1.69

Still Life 2 for £1.59 / $1.99 / €1.69

FireStarter for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Up to 90% off GOG Weekly Sale

Rise of the Tomb Raider for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

We’re a whole week into September now, so it’s time for the Humble Monthly games to tick over into a brand new set of stuff. This month’s early access game is Rise of the Tomb Raider, which you’ll get a Steam key for once you sign up to the Humble Monthly for £10 / $12. At the end of the month, a stack of other Steam keys will head your way, too.

Rise of the Tomb Raider on PC (Steam) for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

Walking Dead Season One is free in Humble’s End of Summer Sale

To celebrate the site’s brand new ‘end of summer sale’, you can head over to the Humble Store today and grab the first season of Telltale’s Walking Dead game for free. No strings attached, besides the time limit on this deal. Get this one while you can.

Walking Dead Season One on PC for free in Humble Store

Speaking of Humble, you can check out the rest of the End of Summer Sale range over on the link below, it features publisher-centric sales from Activision, THQ Nordic, Telltale, Sega, CD Projekt, and more.

End of Summer Sale from Humble Store

Tracer Nendoroid back in stock, if that’s your thing

The Venn diagram between people who love Nendoroids and people who love Overwatch is looking more and more like one big circle every day. As such, there are now three Nendoroid figures themed after Overwatch characters – Mercy, Mei and Tracer – the former two of which are well and truly sold out by now. Tracer, on the other hand, has just come back into stock over at Play-Asia. It won’t be in stock for all that long, though.

Tracer Nendoroid figure for £31.75 / $39.99 from Play-Asia

UK Deals

GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for £90

It might not be the most powerful graphics card in the world, but a GeForce 1050 2GB card for £90 still isn’t anything to scoff at. You can get computer cases that cost more than that.

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 2GB graphics card for £89.99 from Novatech

Now you can own a tiny remote controlled R2-D2 robot slave

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have a miniature R2-D2 rolling around your home rather than the real, living pets and/or family you may have, wonder no more! Sphero, the folks who put out that wildly popular smart phone controlled BB-8 miniature a couple of years ago are back with a pair of new robot buddies. The pair consists of a mini R2-D2, which will set you back £180 and BB-9E, whoever that’s supposed to be. [It’s BB-8’s evil dark side twin. –Ed]

Sphero R2-D2 for £179.99 from Firebox

Sphero BB-9E for £149.99 from Firebox

US Deals

DualShock 4 and USB adapter for $28

Over at Best Buy right now, you can grab an absolute bargain on a DualShock 4 controller and Wireless Receiver bundle, as the site is clearing out stock of the set for $27.99. DualShock 4 controllers alone regularly go for $40-$50, so being able to grab one along with the receiver to let you play PC games with it is an absolute steal.

DualShock 4 Wireless Starter Kit for PS4 and PC for $27.99 from Best Buy

Nier: Automata is cheap this week

Nier: Automata might be one of the sleeper hits of the year so far, but that doesn’t stop it getting a bit of a discount this week. A PC version will set you back $39 right now.

Nier: Automata on PC (Steam) for $38.99 from Amazon US

Warner Bros. PC sale from NewEgg

NewEgg has cut the prices on a batch of digital PC games from Warner to a mere $3.99 for a limited time. Here are some highlights and what you can get:

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Mortal Kombat X

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

All of these titles are available for $3.99 each for a limited time.

Digital PC games down to $3.99 from NewEgg

$150 off an LG Ultrawide FreeSync monitor

The growing popularity of 21:9 monitors is a hard thing to miss if you happen to play video games on a PC. Not just because they look a little weird at first, either. Right now, you can get this LG 29-inch IPS FreeSync 21:9 gaming monitor from Best Buy at half price, which makes it $199.99 for a limited time.

LG 29-inch UltraWide IPS FreeSync gaming monitor for $199.99 from Best Buy

