Cambria Sword: Your shmupper’s catch of the day

The first step to becoming a true hipster is to lay claim to something obscure and bizarre long before it’s cool. Unfortunately, I’ve already called dibs on Cambria Sword – a recent Japanese shmup about prehistoric arthropods dragged into an intergalactic war – so you’ll have to find your own… but it’s worth a recommendation anyway.
Heavily inspired by Genesis/Megadrive game Bio Hazard Battle, CS is a slower-paced, more technical shmup, with a focus on long, involved boss fights and careful use of a vast, complex arsenal. While visually retro, the soundtrack is live garage prog-metal befitting the high-concept stoner sci-fi setting.
Cambria Sword is also enormous by genre standards. While your average arcade shmup is 20-30 minutes long, a complete playthrough of this clocks in at 3+ hours. A gruelling, marathon feat made possible for mere mortal bullet-dodgers via the option to begin repeat playthroughs from later in the game.
There’s a lengthy demo so you can sample the seafood before buying the platter, or buy the full game (¥1620/£11.30/$14.75) via DLSite English, a reputable English-language storefront for Japanese indies. The game itself is translated, and comes bundled with the full soundtrack plus (untranslated) strategy and making-of guides.
RPS was out of office. We asked our friends to write short posts like the one above on subjects of their choosing. This was one of them but the CMS failed to push it live when scheduled. Read them all here.
08/09/2017 at 16:04 Dominic Tarason says:
Just a heads-up that I linked to the DLSite All-Ages English site, which is as family-friendly as any anime-laden site is likely to be.
Anyone familiar with the Japanese indie scene will know that outside of that particular protective circle, Thar Be Dragons. And they’re probably nekkid, too.
The demo is on the store page, by the by.
08/09/2017 at 16:28 kalirion says:
Well, I’m staying away from this one since it will give me nightmares. I’d prefer cthulhu-esque horrors…
08/09/2017 at 16:46 Dominic Tarason says:
Oh yeah, didn’t have space in the article itself, but the game is bizarrely educational. Every single enemy and creature in the game (outside of a handful of purely mechanical ones) is based on a real-life fossil record, with a listed name in the guide.
I’m sure that they probably weren’t able to transform, mutate and fire lasers from their innumerable eyes, but they were pretty weird looking critters. Especially the one you play as – a little rectangular bug thing that swam upside down with little flappy plate-like legs.