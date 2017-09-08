Have You Played… Gods?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Quite possibly the videogame I’ve put the most hours into without seeing more than a couple of levels. The Bitmap Brothers’ Greek mythology-themed (but only in the loosest possible sense) action-platformer was exacting and unforgiving, dirty and brutal in a way that colourful peers like Mario and Sonic were not.
That was the appeal of course – it looked darker and grittier and even more ‘realistic’ (trying to evoke the Simon Bisley art on the box), and it involved an intensely muscled hero throwing knives and shuriken at assorted demons. This was platforming for grown-ups, we told ourselves.
Perhaps it was, or perhaps this was an early example of the now well-documented mentality that overcoming a certain kind of videogame difficulty somehow represents broader moral fibre. In fairness, I was young and had coordination issues at that age, so Gods’ precision action was an extra challenge, but nonetheless I threw myself against its rocks time and time again, entirely consumed by fascination for its wordless, grimy but legend-strewn world.
The Dark Souls of its time? Maybe, just maybe. But Gods had a much better theme tune.
08/09/2017 at 15:47 wombat191 says:
Wow I haven’t thought about God’s in decades. The picture and theme are familiar even if I don’t really remember the game.
I have a vague feeling of anger and frustration
08/09/2017 at 15:54 noom says:
So much nostalgia for this one.
I remember seeing this in the shop and being obsessively smitten with it, despite knowing nothing about it. Played it to death when I eventually got it, and I’m proud to say that 8 or 9 year old me eventually did manage to complete it. I believe it was a very early example of a game with an adaptive difficulty, lowering enemy spawns if you were struggling. So I’ve read anyway… not sure if that’s true.
And that theme tune. So good. I still listen to it occasionally and well up a bit.
08/09/2017 at 16:10 aoanla says:
As with many Amiga titles, I think I remember the music (especially the intro music of course) more than I actually remember the games themselves…
08/09/2017 at 15:56 Konservenknilch says:
Boy, did I ever. One of the first games on my brothers spanking new 386. Hideously hard though, so I never managed more than a few levels.
08/09/2017 at 15:58 tigerfort says:
Oh, the hours I put into this one… reaching that vast final level and trying to find all the secrets (quite a few of which were locked on timers, or by having used specific routes in previous levels, IIRC).
08/09/2017 at 16:03 stringerdell says:
This, streets of rage and sonic 1 were the first games I ever owned.
This got played a lot less than the others by 7 year old me because it was insanely difficult. Kind of want to emulate it or something and see if its still tricky
08/09/2017 at 16:07 PostieDoc says:
I remember Amiga Power giving this game a less than glowing review but I loved it. Hard as nails but great fun and great graphics and sound.
08/09/2017 at 16:17 someoneelse84 says:
Ha! This is the game I recommended doing a ‘Have you Played’ of in that post about running out of ‘Have you Played’ ideas. I feel so cool now.
And yes, I have played Gods ;d
08/09/2017 at 16:29 criskywalker says:
I remember that I loved its graphics, sounds and overall feeling and that it was bloody difficult. Great, great game!
08/09/2017 at 16:31 Colthor says:
Watched my friend more than played myself, but gosh, how did I forget that theme music?
08/09/2017 at 16:47 Robmonster says:
Wasnt this one of the first games touted to auto-adjust its difficulty? Dropping extra crates and lowering enemy numbers of you died frequently?
08/09/2017 at 16:58 Merus says:
I remember getting through the first level of Gods, and reaching floating platforms that didn’t carry you along with them.
I think this is the first time I realised that a game was hard because it didn’t work right as opposed to it just being hard.
08/09/2017 at 17:31 cpt_freakout says:
Hades yes, I remember this! I also was like 9 years old when I played this, and I also remember not making it past a few levels but being completely absorbed by it. I have one of those “videogames as gateway” stories with this one, because it sparked a major interest in mythology that didn’t fade till I was like 20. I mean I’m still interested in the topic, but I used to devour books on it when I was a teen, and it all started with this silly old thing.
08/09/2017 at 17:54 Lobotomist says:
How I love that tune !
08/09/2017 at 18:27 TheAngriestHobo says:
What the hell is a “hode”?
08/09/2017 at 18:44 Daymare says:
In my native language, German, it’s the word for testicle.
And yes, it was very interesting to read: “Only the testicle of the hero’s failure comforts them!”
08/09/2017 at 19:38 Paradukes says:
God damn, I miss this game. It must be one of the earliest ones I ever played, and I played the hell out of it. Over the course of what must have been a year or so, I managed to beat the first two worlds, but I only reached the final boss of the underworld once and never actually defeated him.
I should probably mention, someone went and remade it. I played the first world, but I only just realised they’d finished the whole game.
I know what my evening is going to consist of.
08/09/2017 at 20:39 BigEyeGuy says:
The music and graphics certainly blew my mind back then. It kinda stopped there.
08/09/2017 at 21:53 Michael Fogg says:
I played this on the ST. Great adventure platformer with tons of secrets to find. Some of the puzzles required a lot of experimentation and trial and error, but otherwise I can’t remember this being particularily difficult, maybe except the last fourth level. The much touted ‘adaptive difficulty’ also didn’t amount to much, enemy numbers stayed the same, it could drop you an extra life or health when you were on last legs. Usually too little too late to help in the long run. The thing was that after a game over you had to start over, or enter one of the codes to start at level two, three or four, but that was more like practice mode.