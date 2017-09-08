Magic: The Gathering Arena wants digital MTG to be “as much fun to watch as it is to play

In the manner of a bodyguard hurling themselves in front of a bullet, I am hurling myself in front of a story about Magic: The Gathering’s digital free-to-play card game, Magic: The Gathering Arena [official site] in order to protect Alice and Brendan from it. SAVE YOURSELVES, FRIENDS!
1. I now just want to watch old news reports about Magic: The Gathering and enjoy everyone’s hairstyles and outfits.
2. “Magic: The Gathering Arena is the first game developed in-house by Wizards of the Coast’s new Digital Games Studio.”
3. “The studio is creating a Magic experience with the full rules and ongoing content support for new card sets, just like the revered tabletop game. The game is designed and built for digital gamers without compromising Magic’s core gameplay. Every element of the game design is focused on an engaging and dynamic experience, true to authentic Magic, to provide players and viewers fast-paced, exciting, and easy-to-follow matches.”
So yeah, they’re going HARD on the idea of staying true to the MTG experience but clearly being aware of the importance of streaming, so the idea of it being as fun to watch is a big ‘un. Hi Twitch…
4. I don’t play Magic: The Gathering, I just make various noises as people talk about it when we’re at the pub after a games expo kicks out so I have no specific insight here other than being a digital card bodyguard. I’m also not entirely sure how this differs from Magic Online of Magic Duels, just that it sounds more comprehensive than Duels and more focused on newness than Online. Perhaps you can help me with that one in the comments?
5. It’s kind of interesting how the game that people often use as a reference point when they talk about digital card games is getting its own digital version well after it feels like digital card game fatigue/saturation has been reached. Maybe I’m just basing that verdict off Brendan’s ever-slumped shoulders as the genre is mentioned, but the response to Dota’s card game being announced suggests I’m not wrong.
EDIT: I wrote “getting its own digital version” before I remembered about Online and Duels and then forgot to rewrite point 5 after doing point 4. The basic point about potentially missing the window for digital card game hunger remains, but obviously there’s a bunch of digital history and figuring things out that this point originally ignored.
6. That said, people who like Magic are probably hungry specifically for a Magic game and not an approximation of some sort. There are obviously workarounds – Tabletop Simulator springs to mind – but officialness is a different prospect.
7. That might be a blessing OR a curse, given how obsessed with MTG I’ve know people have gotten.
8. There’s a closed beta for Magic: The Gathering Arena so sign up for if you’re interested and the studio say that testing sessions should begin later in 2017 with the first iteration of casual Constructed play “with cards from the Ixalan release”.
I’ll quote directly so you know a bit more about what that entails:
“During the Closed Beta, we’ll start with Constructed play, where you can build decks using all 279 cards from the upcoming Magic set Ixalan. We plan to add Draft and Ranked Constructed later. Our goal for launch is to include all Standard-legal Magic cards. We have a long roadmap of features planned for MTG Arena and will share each one when we’re ready for your feedback.”
9. In case you saw the video length and went “ain’t got no time for this!” the actual gameplay starts at 6:45.
10. There’s an online FAQ if you had questions about PC system requirements and priority access. The latter is linked with your other MTG activities in ways that are hand-wavingly mysterious to me but CODES are involved.
08/09/2017 at 11:45 Rane2k says:
Hey,
Number 5 is not entirely correct. Magic Online exists since 2002 and is an almost 1:1 approximation of the paper version of the game. That is also it´s problem, the pricing model is the same (A card pack is 4$, which is a lot.) and it has been fraught with technical problems.
So this means that Magic: The Gathering is now available in 3 different online versions:
Magic: Duels (simplified Magic, not all cards available)
Magic Online (All cards and game modes, including draft, you could say this is the “expert” version)
and now this new one, Magic The Gathering: Arena, which looks like it will also not have all of the cards (>20.000 in the paper version).
Important: I can not recommend Magic Online, due to its pricing policies and technical problems, I just want to inform that it exists. :)
08/09/2017 at 11:50 Rane2k says:
An example from LSV´s twitch stream, on how it looks like:
There used to be a category “Magic: The Gathering” on twitch, but I can´t find it anymore.
08/09/2017 at 13:03 Philippa Warr says:
I should have rephrased that to more accurately reflect what is in point 4, as in that Duels and Online exist but WOTC seem to be really hammering home that Arena is the one where they expect you to get an online MTG that’s closest to the tabletop stuff. The point would broadly be the same but there’s a kind of wobbling towards Arena/digital evolution aspect that it elides.
08/09/2017 at 14:53 Rane2k says:
Yeah, it looks like it will at least be closer than Magic:Duels.
The FAQ is actually rather helpful:
Apparently Draft is planned, which is a big part of the paper magic appeal.
The only glaring flaw is the shallow card pool. All cards from 1993 to ~2015 will be missing. That means the Modern, Vintage and Legacy formats will not be playable, and the casual formats (Commander etc.) will also not be near their paper equivalents.
08/09/2017 at 11:47 Brinx says:
Magic Online has a virtual economy to buy cards, meaning it is pretty much a virtual analogue to the physical card game.
How this is supposed to really differ from Magic Duels I habe no clue. Seems like they could just slap the new UI onto Duels. But maybe they want to get away from it, because I can’t imagine Duels going so great after its horrible launch.
Edit: Too slow
08/09/2017 at 11:51 Scio says:
Perhaps it’s a bit rude, but I’m compelled to present Eternal the card game to the people in this thread, just in case.
08/09/2017 at 15:27 malkav11 says:
Hex is also an excellent alternative. I strongly suspect both will end up being better put together and more digitally innovative than official Magic games are likely to be anytime soon. I haven’t tried Eternal as it appears to lack the singleplayer content that I am mainly looking for in these games, so I can’t really compare it with Hex. But they both have strong design influence from Magic while actively taking advantage of the digital space and addressing some of Magic’s core issues, so if that sounds promising…
08/09/2017 at 16:05 RuySan says:
Eternal has lots of single player content:
Campaigns, Puzzles, Forge (essentially single player drafts) and Gauntlet (play against AI players until reaching the boss). All have nice rewards and the game is very generous. More than any other card game i’ve played.
08/09/2017 at 11:56 Carny says:
Magic online is more or less a 1 to 1 translation of the physical game. It also mirrors the pricing structure of the physical game with cards being avaible in packs that cost the same as the physical packs
The cards can be redeemed for physical copies (only newest sets). It has (I think) most of the physical games 20.000+ cards and you can play all physical formats.
Its maindraw back is an incredible ugly and unhandy client and multiple technical issues.
Duels. A “gateway” to real magic – it never really took off as Duels use a limited card pool and (for some inane reason) you were more restricted as usual when it comes to copies of each card.
Arena looks a lot better than Duels and presumably it will contain all new sets going forward from this day. If it also follows the paper versions deck-construction rules then I predict that i can be a major succes however (and this is coming from a lifetime mtg player) I am not sure that HS is not just a better online game. Magic is complex and finicky and even if the nice interface is an improvement – then it will never allow the kind of fastpaced blowouts that make HS such a great view.
08/09/2017 at 17:45 Cederic says:
My friends and I enjoyed Duels much more than the paper game.
It’s because someone else designed an excellent deck and you got to play with it, instead of going, “Shit, I don’t have that card. Or that one. Or that one” and spending hundreds of dollars on cards only to find that someone’s built a perfect counter-deck and you have to start again.
Deck building is not fun for a lot of people. Playing with them is. Duels gave us that.
08/09/2017 at 14:42 Scurra says:
Just a couple of questions of site policy, that basically come down to: will you be covering this product in the same way you cover e.g. Hearthstone?
You’ve got another piece today covering some minor card changes in Hearthstone – not even a new set of cards – will you be doing the same with Magic from now on? (I guess not, because Duels didn’t get coverage beyond “hey, Duels exists”, and Magic Online might as well not exist at all.)
Does the purely digital nature of Hearthstone (and other similar titles) give it some additional status?
08/09/2017 at 15:29 malkav11 says:
I can’t speak for the site but it seems like ongoing coverage is in significant part based on whether staff actually play it, and it seems like there are people playing Hearthstone and Duelyst and maybe not so much the others? I myself would like to see more Hex content, but it is what it is.
08/09/2017 at 16:08 RuySan says:
And as expected is also a result of popularity. Eternal is very good yet it doesn’t has as much cover as either the games you mentioned.
08/09/2017 at 15:47 Saboera says:
Very excited about this, always enjoyed Magic but living in a small city, I never managed to regularly play. There was a place nearby that did Magic Friday Nights but the handful of people played mostly Pokemon and when they played Magic, it was usually Commander.
Duels was disappointing to me, lack of all cards combined with rarity limits and a ton of other issues made me bounce pretty hard after the first month. It still has a ton of issues to this day. I’m glad they’re trying again but this time in-house instead of outsourcing it to Stainless.
Can’t wait to try it out.
08/09/2017 at 16:14 jon_hill987 says:
EDH is a pretty cool format, you should put yourself together a deck and go back. Don’t be put off because people aren’t playing standard.
08/09/2017 at 16:28 Saboera says:
I did have a deck for the format cobbled together from the old cards I had but it was incredibly hard and overwhelming to play. It was fun but my opponents decks usually were on a whole other level.
The biggest problem I had was that I could barely get a match or two in the entire length of the afternoon so I never committed to buy more cards and at some point decided it wasn’t worth my time anymore. I wish I could give it another shot but sadly the small gaming shop that was hosting it closed.