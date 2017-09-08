Malaysia blocks Steam to ban religious fighting game

The Malaysian government has blocked access to the whole Steam store in an attempt to ban Fight of Gods [Steam page], a new fighting game where deities from Jesus to Odin punch each other in the face. The game is a threat to the “solidarity, harmony and wellbeing of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the country”, an official said.
The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission yesterday issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding that Steam’s operator, Valve, block users in Malaysia from downloading the game. After that passed and the game was still available, they ordered ISPs to block the site. Steamers in Malaysia are unable to access the store, though playing Steam games still seems to work – and the block can be bypassed.
Fight of Gods hit Steam Early Access on Monday, made by Digital Crafter and published by PQube. Its lineup of religious figures throwing down includes Buddha, Jesus, Odin, Athena, Moses, Sif, Anubis, Guan Gong, and Amaterasu.
Molleindustria’s Faith Fighter games caused a stir a decade ago with similar deity-decking but nothing on this scale.
“This action is necessary to protect the users and to prevent untoward incidents,” Salleh Said Keruak, Malaysia’s Minister of Communication and Multimedia, said today according to a report by Malaysia’s national news agency BERNAMA.
“(To ensure) solidarity, harmony and wellbeing of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the country are the main objectives of the government,” he said. “The government will not compromise with any action that can jeopardise these objectives.”
The game is supposedly in violation of a law which prohibits creating or spreading “any comment, request, suggestion or other communication which is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”. A game where gods and prophets kick each other’s teeth in is a problem, it seems. The law carries the threat of a fine of up to 50,000 ringgit (about £9,000) or up to a year in jail.
PQube have insisted that “We never received any communications from Malaysian officials” and issued a statement from themselves and Digital Crafter. They respond:
“Fight of Gods is a video game that takes a humorous approach to religion in the same way that other entertainment formats have – across television, film, books and theatre.
“The game is not promoting any religious agenda and is not designed to offend. The description of the game on the digital platforms through which it is distributed provide clear guidance on the nature of the game and its content so that people can freely choose whether or not to play it. We fully respect the choice of those who would not wish to play it.
“We are disappointed that such freedom of choice is not given to everyone and in particular that the game has been forcibly removed from sale in Malaysia, although no direct communication has been received by us as to the reasons for this. Nevertheless we respect any rules and censorship imposed in any given territory.”
While PQube say it’s not trying to cause offense, they surely can’t be surprised that it has. The game’s launch announcement even posed the question “Will Jesus, fresh from ripping himself off the sacrificial cross, smite all his foes with the power of his Punishment Fist?” I know I’d consider myself a right cheeky chops if I wrote that line, though I would be somewhat surprised if objectors tried to block Steam from a whole country to stop me.
Malaysian tech site SoyaCincau helpfully offer instructions on how to bypass Malaysia’s Steam block but this is still a flipping nuisance. Hopefully it gets resolved soon. A game this boring shouldn’t cause so many problems.
08/09/2017 at 19:08 wombat191 says:
Honestly the moment I saw this pop up I was waiting for the back lash. I’m surprised they haven’t had death threats yet
08/09/2017 at 20:05 Jakob91 says:
wombat191: Why would they receive death threats? They did not include muhammad in this game.
08/09/2017 at 20:20 fish99 says:
He’s DLC.
08/09/2017 at 20:28 wombat191 says:
A. Muslims still regard Jesus as a prophet
B. I was honestly expecting death threats from offended Christians, etc as well
08/09/2017 at 20:48 kwyjibo says:
Smite gets away with it because it requires a pantheon of Gods, and the only modern pantheon as such is Hinduism.
The Hindus complained of course, but not enough to block their game (despite the current trend of rampant Hindu nationalism (seriously)).
08/09/2017 at 21:44 lflambeau says:
You can have a pantheon with christianism. There is a cosmogony of angels and archangels and it’s fairly developped with daemons as well. So why isn’t it included ?
08/09/2017 at 19:09 josborn says:
I don’t have any problem with the game itself (I think we’ve all wondered who would win in a fight between Buddha and Odin), but pretending it wasn’t designed to offend at least a certain segment of people is just disingenuous. Malaysia banning this game is easily the best free advertising that could possibly have happened.
08/09/2017 at 21:25 Xzi says:
People don’t typically design games for the sole purpose of offending other people, but religious people are known to be pretty easy to offend. People need to lighten up, though. Type “Jesus” into Steam’s search and watch how many games come up. Yet Steam isn’t banned in America.
08/09/2017 at 21:39 Cyber Ferret says:
Sole purpose? Rarely. But if they can swing it, it usually makes for good marketing.
Let’s face it, this is in all likelihood a dismal game that anyone with a room temperature IQ could have anticipated being offensive to a large segment of the population. This is its sole gimmick.
08/09/2017 at 21:52 Xzi says:
It’s got an 87% on Steam with 246 user reviews. It also only costs $4.79 and seems to have some pretty neat attack animations. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say they developed it to sell copies, not to trigger some easily-offended individuals. The idea of gods from many different religions fighting is pretty intriguing when done right.
08/09/2017 at 21:59 Cyber Ferret says:
The review sample is small (couple hundred). Very few people are reviewing the actual game (those that do skew negative.) Most of the reviewers are just that segment of the internet that loves to trip over themselves for any opportunity to be a jackass over any controversy.
Also, I watched like 10 seconds of footage. I’m comfortable with my assertion.
08/09/2017 at 22:08 Xzi says:
Ehh, that’s a huge stretch to say that 246 Steam users are all in on some conspiracy. Again, this isn’t even close to the first game with a religious theme on Steam, and it’s not the first positively reviewed one, either. Nobody’s starting a war over this game, obviously the side that’s offended by a simple fighter is being a little melodramatic, don’t you think?
08/09/2017 at 22:10 Cyber Ferret says:
Good thing I didn’t say that then.
08/09/2017 at 22:14 Xzi says:
Fair enough, but I think implying that 246 people are willing to spend $5 just to troll the religious is still close enough to conspiracy that it sounds silly.
08/09/2017 at 22:18 Cyber Ferret says:
No. I’m saying the inclusion of certain figures was deliberately and cynically contrived to court controversy to make a few bucks, and few of those people would have bought it if it hadn’t.
The vast majority of those “reviews” are trite statements referring to the controversial elements of the game, and very few people saying the game itself is particularly good.
08/09/2017 at 22:23 josborn says:
Maybe I worded it poorly. I didn’t mean that the ONLY reason the game was designed was to offend religious people. I just think it’s bullshit to pretend that it wasn’t part of their calculus, especially from a marketing perspective. And it appears to have worked.
08/09/2017 at 19:33 Shadow says:
And they thought skipping Mohammed was enough to escape repercussion…
How about coming up with a better idea to turn into a videogame?
08/09/2017 at 22:08 Linfosoma says:
With all the free publicity they are getting?
Why would they?
08/09/2017 at 19:48 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
You can make greek or nordic deities fighting no one cares. I mean, God of War is basically about kicking some deities butt and everyone is fan – Did they block Steam for this one too ? ^ ^
08/09/2017 at 20:12 Cyber Ferret says:
Of course you understand the difference between mythological figures with little or no active veneration that have largely passed into folk tradition, and figures that are actively worshiped by large and passionate followings.
I’m an atheist, but even I see this as trolling.
08/09/2017 at 22:08 durrbluh says:
Eh. Today’s King of Kings is tomorrow’s mid-boss of world 2.
09/09/2017 at 00:33 April March says:
Then tomorrow you can make a game about the King of Kings kicking people’s teeth in. Or you can make it today and expect some backlash, instead of being “oh gosh! We didn’t mean to offend!”
08/09/2017 at 22:36 LessThanNothing says:
So you’re an atheist but believe no one should offend religious viewpoints with silly animated fighting… got it.
08/09/2017 at 22:48 Cyber Ferret says:
When I got my atheist membership card in the mail, I never got the instructions that I have to go out of my way to be an asshole about other peoples spiritual traditions at any opportunity, no.
Mind, quite a few people *did* seem to get those instructions, so maybe mine were lost in the mail.
The line between religion and culture is extraordinarily fine. So much that it can sometimes render the distinction between insulting a belief and insulting someone’s heritage indistinguishable.
If I thought that just being as much of a jerk at any given time to people that dont share my beliefs was an *effective* way to bring about change, maybe I’d feel differently. But these are well developed systems of thought that thrive on scorn. It costs me little to respect other people, yet purchases much.
In the end, if I’m going to pick a battle, it’s not going to be over a shitty fighting game that no one would buy if the developers weren’t trying to offend people for money.
08/09/2017 at 23:53 LessThanNothing says:
Life is all about picking and choosing battles. I’m sure that we can both agree politicians in Malaysia should be focused elsewhere. I think it’s in my handbook somewhere =)
09/09/2017 at 00:36 Cyber Ferret says:
Indeed. But on the other side of that I’m not going to pick a battle condemning religious types for being offended by something that was patently designed to offend them for no better reason than crass commercialism. I’ve got enough on my plate trying to keep religion from adversely affecting far more substantial issues.
If the cost of that is respecting their traditions in other cases, then so be it. Again, it costs very little *not* to be an asshole.
08/09/2017 at 20:18 Chaoslord AJ says:
No it’s console exclusive. ;)
08/09/2017 at 20:13 int says:
Goddammit.
08/09/2017 at 20:25 Bing_oh says:
I know when I play, I always choose Lazarus…he doesn’t hit hard, but he’s IMPOSSIBLE to kill. Jesus can take more punishment, but his respawn is 3 days.
08/09/2017 at 22:44 teije says:
Excellent – you win the comments
08/09/2017 at 20:27 SadOldGuy says:
So maybe Atlus bringing Megaten games to Steam will not go over very well. Hmm.
08/09/2017 at 20:29 wombat191 says:
Apparently Steam contacted the developer and the game has been removed from sale in Malaysia.
08/09/2017 at 21:29 Beebop says:
Waitwaitwait, you can get a response from Valve if you ban Steam in a whole country? Quick, someone convince The Donald that Mexicans and Muslims are repelled by Half Life sequels.
08/09/2017 at 21:58 aldo_14 says:
Given Malaysia once banned Schindler’s List as “propaganda with the purpose of asking for sympathy”… not a great shock.
08/09/2017 at 22:15 Massenstein says:
“Right cheeky chops” ahhh, I learn so many new words reading RPS.
08/09/2017 at 23:36 dnelson says:
It’s not so much the “new words” as the “new meanings” :)
08/09/2017 at 22:53 Furiant says:
Seems like your national religious solidarity is a bit fragile if it can be taken down by a single video game.
08/09/2017 at 23:22 TheDreamlord says:
A game triggered a whole country, huh? That should be added as a steam achievement to the game!
09/09/2017 at 00:43 Meat Circus says:
They should put it on the posters and box art.
“An offence against Harmony! 3/10″ – Allah, IGN reviews editor and god of Islam”
09/09/2017 at 00:35 April March says:
link to store.steampowered.com
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
09/09/2017 at 00:40 Meat Circus says:
Honestly this is the kind of publicity money can’t buy.
09/09/2017 at 01:32 racccoon says:
To be honest its freedom of expression.
Its like a stand up comedian if you can’t be allowed to be crass rude crude or state a point on any matter of life of this earth, whats the bloody point.
Gaming is the same medium, just grow up, and let it go! Yes, when I saw it, I immediately went & viewed all videos on it! I laughed at it! It is what you are supposed to do. LAUGH!
Its not real, its a game! & like those comedians its bloody funny.
So I say get off your high horses and get with freedom of expression.