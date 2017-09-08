Grab ace heist game Monaco for free today

Team, we have six hours to pull this job. Gav, you’re running interference. Bev, you hack the cameras. Kev, you blow the door. Maeve, you’re on the safe. If we do this right, we’ll all saunter out of here in slow-motion carrying black holdalls filled with free copies of wonderful heist game Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine [official site] as our theme song blares and, just behind us, rozzers rush in to find the safe empty. But we’ve only got until 6pm today (10am Pacific). At 6, the alarm goes off, the security gates slam down, the floor is electrified, the dogs are unleashed, and we’ll have to pay if we fancy a play.
Slam Steam then click that ‘Install Game’ button, and Monaco will be yours forever (no need to actually install it right now, but you do need to click that to register it to your account). You’ve until got until 6pm today, September 8th, to do that.
Released in 2013 by Pocketwatch Games, Monaco is a cooperative (or singleplayer) heist game in that grand heist movie style. You assemble a crack team of thieves with their own special skills, from the Lookout spotting people at a distance to the Mole tunneling through walls. Depending on the team you build, your heists could go in some very different directions – and go wrong in very different ways.
Our former Jim adored it. His Monaco review declared that it “might well end up being one of the best-loved games of the decade.”
“It has a distinct flavour to it, in the way that the best games do. I can’t define this feeling well enough to really articulate it, but there’s a sort of psychic remainder that comes from games having enough of their own inertia to really define themselves. It’s not a game that has borrowed from others, particularly. It is a not a game that leans on other games in the genre for its credibility. Monaco is the guy who is cool because he is himself, not because he does the things other people do really well.”
Pocketwatch’s next game, streamlined RTS Tooth and Tail, comes out on Tuesday. Check out Adam’s Tooth and Tail preview for more on that.
08/09/2017 at 12:31 CMaster says:
It’s really not much of a heist game.
Pac-man with multiple levels and special abilities maybe, but one thing you won’t feel at the end of this is like you just executed a well planned heist. Or even a badly planned one.
I’m still really not sure what IGF (or Jim) saw in it.
08/09/2017 at 13:53 Gnoupi says:
Unfortunately my experience. Got really hyped on that, tried to play it stealthy… then you realize it’s more of “whoops, he saw me, let’s lose him in corridors” repeated a lot.
Now I only played solo or online with randoms, might have a different experience in local coop.
08/09/2017 at 14:04 Tiax says:
Totally agree. The game’s action is often unreadable, especially if you’re playing coop with other players.
I was kinda disappointed after reading RPS glowing WIT of Monaco.
08/09/2017 at 16:03 TychoCelchuuu says:
I really like the game. It’s an amusing caper simulator when you’re playing with other people. I really like the art style, the music, and the sound design. I never found it particularly hard to tell what’s going on, which from what I gather is a complaint lots of other people have. My issue was normally fumbling with the controls, because I’m all thumbs with these sorts of top-down games.
08/09/2017 at 17:41 Cederic says:
Co-op with friends was fun. Except the guard dogs.
You may be able to stealth every mission. We stealthed the first 40-80% of every mission then the shit hit the fan and the other half of the game kicked in. Still fun.