Yup, Tempest 4000 looks like a Jeff Minter game

“EAT ELECTRIC DEATH” declares Tempest 4000 as noises and colours and particles and numbers explode all over. Yup, that’s certainly what I’d expect from Jeff Minter’s return to the arcade shooter series. Minter was behind Tempest 2000 and 3000, Minterised remakes for Atari of the ’80s arcade game. But when he tried to make the similar TxK for himself, the creature wearing the skin of Atari sent in their lawyers and got the PC release shut down. I’m astonished that Minter and the creature are now working together but am delighted that Tempest action is coming to PC. Watch this:
Atari had nothing to show of Tempest 4000 when they announced it in August but yup, that makes up for it. It looks a little tame for Minter, if anything, but seems Tempestuous alright. I had worried that the creature not showing anything was a bad omen, especially considering bad things happened when Atari hauled old names out again with games like Asteroids: Outpost and RollerCoaster: Tycoon World, but I hope this will go well.
Tempest 4000 is due out this holiday season, which means I believe is American for ‘kinda sorta November/December-ish’.
Minter’s mega-colourful shooter Polybius is coming to PC at some point too. If you have no patience, hey, Llamasoft’s Tempest-ish Space Giraffe has been here for years – check out Karen Gillan’s review.
08/09/2017 at 15:55 Mungrul says:
Caught that video over on the YakYak forums, and it drove me mental watching the player just watching powerups sail by.
That said, it looks pretty good and basically TxK++ (which is definitely no bad thing). Not convinced about the added background patterns, but the more detailed enemies are lovely.
08/09/2017 at 16:00 omf says:
Same reaction here. I’ll add that it sounds very nice, though I missed hearing any female voice samples. I assume the player wasn’t playing to win but to let us take a good look at the visuals.
08/09/2017 at 16:07 Mungrul says:
I think the music’s a placeholder in that vid, as it’s from T2K, and I’m pretty sure the community members over at YakYak who made music for TxK are doing the same for this. May be best if someone involved chips in to clarify though.
08/09/2017 at 16:11 someoneelse84 says:
TxK was so slick on the Vita. Can’t wait for this!
08/09/2017 at 17:03 dozurdogbite says:
the original was waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better.
08/09/2017 at 17:04 dozurdogbite says:
the “y” got lost in limbo
08/09/2017 at 19:50 markzero says:
Waiting for Logitech to come out with a rotary controller.