Arma 3’s humanitarian DLC drops from the sky

Arma 3‘s [official site] Laws of War DLC, which puts you in the role of a humanitarian aid worker, is out now. At the heart of the package is a mini-campaign that fills the boots of explosive specialist Nathan MacDade, who has to identify and deactivate mines following the war in the Republic of Altis & Stratis.

The new humanitarian faction, called International Development & Aid Project (IDAP), bring with them new gear, including a van, a drone that can transport supply or deal with mine disposal and a mine dispenser, an “effective but controversial” weapon that does damage over a defined area. There’s also various branded vests, bags, headgear and facewear, and a time trial challenge for the new drone and van.

The DLC costs £8.99/11,99€/$11.99 on Steam and half of Bohemia’s net revenue from direct sales (i.e. copies not bought as part of bundles) will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Alongside the paid stuff there’s a free update for everyone that owns the game. It adds cluster strikes and cluster bombs that you can rain down from the sky, and an unexploded ordnance mechanic that means some bombs might not explode on impact.

The free update also adds a taster for the new IDAP faction in which you visit one of the organisation’s open days on Altis and take part in a training course. It might be a good way of finding out whether or not you’ll enjoy the full DLC.

Read more on the DLC and free changes here. Check the full patch notes too.