Arma 3’s humanitarian DLC drops from the sky

Arma 3‘s [official site] Laws of War DLC, which puts you in the role of a humanitarian aid worker, is out now. At the heart of the package is a mini-campaign that fills the boots of explosive specialist Nathan MacDade, who has to identify and deactivate mines following the war in the Republic of Altis & Stratis.
The new humanitarian faction, called International Development & Aid Project (IDAP), bring with them new gear, including a van, a drone that can transport supply or deal with mine disposal and a mine dispenser, an “effective but controversial” weapon that does damage over a defined area. There’s also various branded vests, bags, headgear and facewear, and a time trial challenge for the new drone and van.
The DLC costs £8.99/11,99€/$11.99 on Steam and half of Bohemia’s net revenue from direct sales (i.e. copies not bought as part of bundles) will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Alongside the paid stuff there’s a free update for everyone that owns the game. It adds cluster strikes and cluster bombs that you can rain down from the sky, and an unexploded ordnance mechanic that means some bombs might not explode on impact.
The free update also adds a taster for the new IDAP faction in which you visit one of the organisation’s open days on Altis and take part in a training course. It might be a good way of finding out whether or not you’ll enjoy the full DLC.
09/09/2017 at 09:19 Antongranis says:
I have played this game alot, but man is it a technical mess. My laptop is well above reccomended specs, but the game still jumps from 30-60 and back like a madman.
09/09/2017 at 09:44 Vilos Cohaagen says:
you might already know this but that usually has more to do with the number of entities – AI and items – in a mission than with graphical fidelity. A lot if fan missions and MP modes tend to overstuff their missions (cos it is fun), but that can really hit the performance especially on laptop cpus.
09/09/2017 at 09:47 Antongranis says:
I know Arma bottlenecks your pc, making poor use of its capabilites. Sp is not running as well as it should either.
09/09/2017 at 11:23 SuicideKing says:
Sounds like you have VSync turned on to be honest, in which case turn it off.
09/09/2017 at 09:47 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Bought this as soon as it was announced. I am really pleased it builds on some of Arma’s most interesting features. It is a DLC that only Arma could do. Just started the campaign, it seems good so far though I’m most excited to see IDAP included in mp missions and Zeus sessions.
09/09/2017 at 09:50 N'Al says:
Humanitarian aid worker + cluster bombs?
09/09/2017 at 10:19 Grizzly says:
Cluster bombs are a nightmare for bomb disposal becuase all those tiny bomblets each have a chance to not explode, increasing the chance of…
well…
09/09/2017 at 10:39 Jjgddyuikbvff says:
I don’t think that they were surprised that the aid organisation cleans up mines, but like me, confused why they’re also *distributing* them.
09/09/2017 at 11:10 N'Al says:
Yeah, this.
09/09/2017 at 11:22 identiti_crisis says:
I think it was just a convenient place to put the new entity, since they are grouped by faction in the editor (although you can assign any unit to any side). That way you know exactly where to find it, since it came with the same DLC that introduced the faction itself.
Those mines have to get into the play space somehow, so the unit has a use, especially in other game modes outside of the included campaign.
09/09/2017 at 11:24 SuicideKing says:
I think there’s some confusion – cluster bombs and mine dispensers were added for the main military factions (NATO/CSAT/AAF), and not IDAP. IDAP gets a de-mining drone and minesweepers(among other things).
Yeah he’s not written it clearly, the dispenser hasn’t been added for IDAP.
09/09/2017 at 12:55 Jjgddyuikbvff says:
That makes a lot more sense – thanks for clearing it up!
09/09/2017 at 11:29 HZCH says:
I’ve not played ARMA3 yet, but as I remember my days volunteering for the Red Cross and teaching the basic laws of war, I can’t believe I’m the only one extremely excited by seeing a video game teaching laws of war and showing their consequences (when they’re broken)… Aren’t you all??
And for those who don’t care, you can still clusterbomb those humanitarian vans.
09/09/2017 at 11:30 SuicideKing says:
More accurately, it dispenses mines over a 15-ish metre radius (that then do the damage). Effective and quick area denial but controversial because you’re randomly scattering mines around.
09/09/2017 at 12:58 Jjgddyuikbvff says:
More than controversial, aren’t cluster bombs illegal under the Geneva convention?
09/09/2017 at 13:16 Arcanestomper says:
No, the geneva convention doesn’t ban them. You are thinking of the convention on cluster munitions.
09/09/2017 at 13:08 Freud says:
Humanitarian? No one is going to want to play as that!
09/09/2017 at 13:28 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I do! Seriously, I enjoy the challenge.