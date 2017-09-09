Tackle a huge beast under Times Square in latest Secret World Legends raid

Funcom have been slowly building up Secret World Legends [official site] – the revamped version of its conspiracy-laden 2012 MMO The Secret World – by taking bits of the old game, polishing them up and plonking them down in the free-to-play title, which launched in June. Now it’s the turn of the Manhattan Exclusion Zone, a 10-person raid that happens directly under Times Square.
Any level 50 character can plunge under New York’s tarmac in search of the 100-foot long Unutterable Lurker, the raid’s big bad. There’s multiple difficulty levels and lots of rewards for success, including new weapons.
Here’s a trailer:
The update also adds a new mechanic by which up to 40 players can summon extra powerful bosses throughout the world and defeat them for individual rewards. To summon the ‘Megabosses’, you’ll have to defeat regional lair bosses to get the right summoning items. More detail on the exact mechanism can be found here.
I haven’t tried either the original or the revamped version, but John’s impressions from back in July certainly make it seem like an MMO worth playing. The main concern he had was the micro-transactions: the game begs for your money at every opportunity, even reserving fast travel for those who have opened their wallets. But the characters and writing were a hit.
“It’s still packed with exactly the same lovely characters, story missions, and real-world puzzles, and now you can play all of those for free. If that’s what you’re after, then absolutely you should be diving head-first into this. A big, free story-led action game with some strong writing, now much more accessible.”
09/09/2017 at 16:35 Earl-Grey says:
Easy now, don’t all you avid Secret World players storm in here and comment all at once.
Form an orderly queue and articulate your witticisms properly.
It’s quiet in here.
Hello?
Is there anybody there?
Look at all this space!
An entire comment section just for me to roll around in.
No need to get dressed, just rock out with my cock out!
Look!
Look!
It’s a helicopter!
09/09/2017 at 16:58 malkav11 says:
Of course both of these things were in the original release and are being re-added to the Legends version of the game. But hopefully they’re tweaked and/or more accessible. I had zero chance of ever doing the raid in the original game, having no friends playing the game, much less at the appropriate level.
Also, the F2P model is pretty aggressive and I’m not a big fan (even as a lifetime subscriber who has some benefits, they no longer include bonus real-money currency and so I get bitten by a lot of the same stuff). But it doesn’t seem like it’s likely to interfere with gradually exploring the story content, at least through the original launch zones (Solomon Island, Egypt, Transylvania) and they’re well worth experiencing.
The fast travel thing isn’t really that big a deal, though. The zones aren’t that large so it’s mainly a convenience and if you have to pay (subscribers don’t), it’s only a few anima shards, which you get by the hundreds or thousands with every mission you do and whose only other purpose that I’ve seen is paying to feed drops you don’t want to the weapons you’re upgrading or buying potions. And I keep forgetting potions even exist.
Smart thing to do is invest your Marks of Fortune into sprint upgrades til you hit tier IV and then you can sprint anywhere you want to go pretty quickly and outdistance enemies without much trouble.
09/09/2017 at 17:41 Moonracer says:
I played about 12 hours recently. The writing and cut-scenes remind me of Vampire Masquerade (which is good) the gameplay however was the typical MMO grind. It quickly felt like more work than fun, which is a shame.