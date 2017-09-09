What are we all playing this weekend?

Oh good grief, it’s Saturday? After the #topbants and travel of the RPS summit down in Brighton (do read all the great guest posts from our out-of-office reply), I had thought today was… Tuesday? Thursday? Not the weekend. But it is! This meant I entirely forgot to ask everyone their weekend playplans.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on. Er. Some of us.
Adam: [Sorry.]
Alec: [So sorry.]
Alice:
After several days of long chats with Adam (and the others, but this is mostly thanks to Adam), I’ve been reminded of many games to play. Half of these conversations went on until 3am so I’m a little hazy but… good games. Some real good games. The one really drilled into me is that I’m a fool for leaving What Remains of Edith Finch
laying around unplayed.
Brendan: [Really quite sorry.]
Graham: [Very sorry.]
John:
I plan to play a bunch of a neat little Metroidvania that’s not out yet, but super-smart and clever. And that’s about it. Because the reality is I almost never have time for games at the weekend any more, which is the WORST. Bear with me for about another 12 years, when I figure the boy will be nearly 15, spending Saturdays out drinking cider from a two litre plastic bottle outside the Tesco Express, and I’ll finally have time to myself again.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I will also visit the fashion museum. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of mimicking some episodes of Holby City.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
09/09/2017 at 10:07 Herring says:
Either continuing my second or 12th Ironman Classic game of XCOM 2 WotC, depending on whether you count the ~10 failed Gatecrasher attempts.
The other failure was due to a stupid mistake where a Faceless swipe detonated a car and killed most of my team :\
09/09/2017 at 10:11 Herzog says:
More team deathmatch in Quake Champions. Maybe will also start to get into duel a bit more. Netcode is still broken, but hell, Quake is back!
Finished Shadow Tactics yesterday evening (its great!). Installed System Shock Enhanced Edition and had a quick look. The UI seems to be terribly dated and I had to read up some steam guides for the controls. Will see if I stick with it. It is really dated, but I didnt finish it back when it came out and I want to get into SS2 afterwards.
09/09/2017 at 10:19 Ninja Dodo says:
Mass Effect Andromeda still.
I can’t believe they called the place where all the aliens speak with Australian accents *Estraaja*.
Straya mate!
09/09/2017 at 11:23 Solgarmr says:
Is it any fun? made the mistake of buying it but haven’t put in any time to play it, mostly just sticking to Total war Warhammer and now some Xcom2
09/09/2017 at 13:43 joer says:
Nope, it’s awful.
09/09/2017 at 11:47 Ninja Dodo says:
I am mostly enjoying it. It has problems though. There are some serious technical and polish issues which they seriously need to patch (and apparently aren’t going to) but there’s a good Mass Effect game in there. It combines some of the best things about ME1 (exploration) and ME3 (combat, squad interaction & banter, cool ship and hubs to run around in) and even improves on some things (Nomad > Mako). But then, there’s also some grind and filler quests (though optional), some of the characters are not as developed or even just bad (Addison “my face is tired” is rightly infamous) and sometimes it just breaks. (eg some missions do not allow saving and lack checkpoints)
I wrote some lengthy opinions in past weeks:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
link to rockpapershotgun.com
I would say if you’re a fan of the series (especially if you’ve already bought it) it’s worth playing for sure, but be prepared for some uneven quality.
09/09/2017 at 11:55 Ninja Dodo says:
(and to be fair even the filler quests are still more developed and varied than the identical generic side-quests in ME1)
09/09/2017 at 12:35 AutonomyLost says:
Hah, that’s great. I haven’t reached that point in the story quite yet. I actually just re-installed Andromeda last weekend, which I didn’t recall until I saw your post. I may have to boot it up and see where I’m at.
09/09/2017 at 10:29 Captain Narol says:
I’ve just discovered yesterday the guilty pleasure of idle games with “Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms” :
link to store.steampowered.com
Apart of that, my usual daily quests routine (Eternal, Magic Duels, Hearthstone) and probably some Football Manager 2017.
09/09/2017 at 10:31 Darth Gangrel says:
It’s Culture Night in Uppsala, Sweden – a whole day/night festival around the vaguely defined subject “culture”, so will probably be out and watch that.
Completed DmC: Devil May Cry yesterday, so now it’s back to Hunted: the Demon’s Forge with its far less fun and complex melee combat, though great other things.
Also, playing as Daud in Dishonored whenever I get tired that the movement options are so limited in Hunted (can’t jump or jump off things).
09/09/2017 at 10:59 Lars Westergren says:
Ohh, a neighbour. I was supposed to go to the Quezzle escape room in Uppsala right now with friends, but I’m home with a bad cold. :(
09/09/2017 at 12:37 AutonomyLost says:
I’d love to visit Sweden at least once in my life. I’m stuck here in the States this weekend. Have fun with all the culture!
09/09/2017 at 10:34 FizicsMcmanus says:
Got instantly hooked on the early access Divinity: Original Sin 2 and somehow managed to put 12 hours in it already.
Horizon:Zero Dawn had just pulled me back in, I just approached the game with a “I’m playing a hunter class, nothing else” and it really worked for me. It didn’t hurt that the story really picked up either.
But Divinity? Instantly hooked, it feels like they fixed things that turned me off ultimately to the first one but I don’t really know what. Game just flows better? I guess we will see fully come the 14th, tempted to make an Undead Arkahn the Black build.
09/09/2017 at 12:30 Hoot says:
This is an interesting comment, because I bounced hard off the first one. It just felt too…schlocky. I dunno. And that there was too much fiddling about in the interface.
How has the second one improved things for you?
09/09/2017 at 12:40 AutonomyLost says:
I’m interested in D:OS 2 but I was going to wait until its final release before trying it out. Didn’t get too far in the first one, however I chalk most of that up to knowing the sequel was incoming. I started with the original late in its life, so I figured I’d wait to dive in until the sequel came along.
And regarding Horizon — I am probably 75-80% done with the main campaign but but it’s been months since I’ve played it because I just hit a wall. Need to finish it! What a great game.
09/09/2017 at 10:37 dozurdogbite says:
L4D2, as usual
09/09/2017 at 10:44 The Almighty Moo says:
When I’m back on Sunday it shall be more Bayonetta 2. I picked up Virmintide in the humble bundle but it crashed on launch…
09/09/2017 at 10:57 Lars Westergren says:
Yesterday evening I finally finished my second playthrough of Pillars of Eternity. This time with White March 1 & 2 and Path of the Damned difficulty. Really really good game. I also stumbled into this thread on SomethingAwful which opened my eyes to how many interesting unconventional builds there are.
link to forums.somethingawful.com
This and next weekend most of my time will be spent on writing a presentation. I probably have more than enough material already, but you know, that voice that keeps saying “But what if you have run through it all in 1/3rd of the time?”.
So, if I have some time to play, I don’t know. Maybe it is time to finally tackle Tyranny, or finish Torment: Numenera. Though XCOM:Chosen feels very tempting too.
09/09/2017 at 11:09 particlese says:
Sorry.
I’ll be playing some or all of Lawbreakers, Devil Daggers, Dead Cells, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Skyrim Dragonborn; ogling hurricane Irma data while trying not to worry about friends in its path; dodging dodgy weather reports; and being glad that newspeople like Alan Sealls still exist.
09/09/2017 at 13:09 AutonomyLost says:
You’re one of the few people I see on RPS who has mentioned Lawbreakers multiple times, if I’m remembering correctly. Anyway, how’s it holding up? Each week I’m interested in trying it but each week I still have a large backlog and for some reason I’m timid.
09/09/2017 at 11:13 Jonfon says:
Xcom 2. The children-avatars are somehow still alive. The Chosen continue to ring me every 5 mins and rant like cheap Thundercats villians-of-the-week. It’s brilliant despite them.
09/09/2017 at 11:19 Thulsa Hex says:
Whew, it’s been ages since I’ve poked my head in here–mostly coz I spent the past month moving from Minnesota to the Los Angeles area. So much stress! Now that things are settling down, I’ve been playing stuff again. Most recently, (like Darth Gangrel above!) Dishonored’s Daud-y DLC . I missed this DLC first time ’round, and must say I’m quite enjoying it. It has me looking forward to diving into Dishonored 2 at some point.
I’ve also been fortunate enough to be able to put together a decent home theater system in our new apartment today. It’s been a long time since I’ve played games with 5.1(+) surround sound, and I’m in love again. Nothing sucks me in like good directional audio. I’ve been itching to try something spooky, so it might be a good excuse to start Prey…
09/09/2017 at 11:20 zinzan says:
Played 4 turns of my 7 Combat mission games (managed to finish one game too – Yay, Lost – boo)
Going to try and get Piratez for extended X-Com etc (or whatever it’s called) setup on PC so I can see what all the fuss is about.
Spending a lot of time NOT looking at my Steam Wishlist (Too many unfinished games to spend money on new stuff.
09/09/2017 at 11:30 Chorltonwheelie says:
Neir Automata at £26 on Steam today….hmmmmm, why not? I’m in.
09/09/2017 at 13:31 wcq says:
Just a hint from a fellow android: don’t start on Hard.
The prologue doesn’t have any save points and several enemies can oneshot you on Hard, kicking you back to the start of the game. I gave up and knocked it down to Normal after losing my progress and being subjected to the unskippable intro three times.
Edit: also, the fan-made FAR patch improves the technical aspects a lot.
09/09/2017 at 11:35 Shinard says:
Midway through Dishono(u)red 2, so I might go back to that, and Skyrim is still singing that siren call. But more than anything I’m very tempted by XCOM 2: WotC. I really shouldn’t, I haven’t got that much cash and I spend too much on games already. Plus my backlogs insane. Still… no, no. Wait for a sale. And money.
Oh, I noticed the Reinforcement Pack’s on sale over on Humble. Thinking about meeting halfway and buying that, that should be enough of an excuse for a couple more XCOM 2 campaigns. Anyone know if it’s worthwhile? I know Anarchy’s Children is purely cosmetic, but the other’s seem fun.
And there’s the Long War 2, but I can’t get that running for some reason. Very annoying.
09/09/2017 at 11:39 Agnosticus says:
Some Rainbow Six: Siege since it left its nearly 2 year Early Access phase. Still, great game!
Steamworld Heist: Didn’t expect much going into it. Turned out to be a wonderful game to chill on the couch and play it with a controller!
Maybe some Mirage or Freaky Awesome, since I got those for free…
And some Rocket League, ofc!
09/09/2017 at 11:48 KDR_11k says:
Probably some A Robot Named Fight which despite the name is actually a Metroid Roguelite.
And maybe I’ll look into Senko no Ronde 2 which despite the Steam icon is a 1 versus 1 shmup fighter.
09/09/2017 at 11:55 Killy_V says:
17 hours into Xmorph Defense (easy mod cause I’m a scrub), it’s a brilliant game mixing action and tower defense. Unlike many tower defense, the path are not defined so it’s up to you to make the best path. Oh, did I say most terrain elements were destructible to blow things up and or alter the path ?
09/09/2017 at 12:03 Mister eX says:
Continuing my season in F1 2016. Should really make some progress in Pillars of Eternity. First playthrough, got almost 60 hours in it, and I’m kind of… hate playing is a strong way to put it, but something like that. It’s not a bad game in any way, but my interest & investment in the story went a little downhill after about 30 or 40 hours. But dammit it’s still good enough to finish after I’ve put that many hours into it! :D I was exactly like this with Neverwinter Nights 2 too. Another Obsidian game, hmm…
I started Tacoma a few days ago, but I was too tired after workdays to even play, so I’ll try to continue that too. Then there’s Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Loved LiS, so I’ll have to check it out.
(Stuff that I may play, but less likely than the above: Shadow Warrior Special Edition, The Banner Saga 2, The Forest, What Remains of Edith Finch, XCOM: Enemy Within, The Legend of Heroes: TitS – I love this abbreviation :D – SC.)
09/09/2017 at 12:33 brucethemoose says:
I PLANNED on finally sitting down and playing Hitman.
Instead, I’m playing “sit in standstill traffic while watching the storm of the century annihilate our house on the internet”.
09/09/2017 at 13:42 Ben King says:
Good luck Bruce, I hope you can get out of traffic soon and I’m wishing you and your home the best. Maybe skip the Internet for a couple hrs and find an arcade to play some games and take your mind off things…. if you squint pacman is sorta like hitman. They are both “mans” at least.
09/09/2017 at 13:43 Faldrath says:
Oof. Good luck, hope it’s not as bad as it looks.
09/09/2017 at 12:34 AutonomyLost says:
I’ll be continuing my Ashes of Ariandel (and possibly, hopefully Ringed City) playhtrough in DSIII, as well as some Titanfall 2 and maybe dipping back into my Witcher 3 NG+.
09/09/2017 at 13:26 wcq says:
Good luck on the boss in Ariandel – it’s the toughest one in the whole game IMO.
09/09/2017 at 12:42 mpk says:
This weekend I shall be warring the Chosen. All the warring, all the Chosen, all the time.
09/09/2017 at 12:43 Vacuity729 says:
I bought Renowned Explorers: International Society on the summer sale this year and decided to load it up after work on Wednesday. I’m having good fun so far playing on Classic difficulty, Discovery mode.
Unfortunately, I find a few bits less than clear. Is the difference between Discovery mode and Adventure mode just that the latter is essentially an Ironman roguelike mode? It makes it sound like it’s actually harder, but doesn’t really explain in what way. I didn’t even notice that campfires existed until partway into my second attempt; something so important just… slipped by…
Are the bonuses I select on treasures just for this game? Are they the same in later games? Are treasures in my collection useful for anything in a latter playthrough? If so, how?
The game’s fun enough, but the lack of clarity is a little annoying.
09/09/2017 at 13:14 Shinard says:
Discovery and Adventure, yeah, I think that’s the only difference. I’ve never played much Discovery mode, but it didn’t seem easier than Adventure, just the Ironman thing.
Treasures, you get a new choice of bonus every playthough. The treasures in your collection don’t factor into new campaigns, they’re just there to show you how much you’ve discovered (and give you something to aim for). The only treasures that make a difference in a campaign are the ones you discover in that campaign.
And something I only discovered recently, despite playing RE:IS for ages – tools don’t activate automatically, there’s a little spanner icon in the corner of the dialogue box on a challenge (when you have percent outcomes of success) that you have to toggle on to use the tool. Each tool gives about a 20% boost, and if you fail you keep the tool (if you succeed you lose it). I deeply love Renowned Explorers, but man is it opaque at times.
09/09/2017 at 13:15 Iamblichos says:
I used Starbound as a gateway drug to get me back on Terraria. Starbound is fun, but none of the bits and bobs actually hang together; Terraria is the cocaine to SB’s weak coffee. That being said, when I wake up in an alleyway 30 lbs lighter and filthy, Re-Logic will be to blame.
09/09/2017 at 13:31 brucethemoose says:
Have you tried Dig or Die?