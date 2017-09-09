What are we all playing this weekend?

Oh good grief, it’s Saturday? After the #topbants and travel of the RPS summit down in Brighton (do read all the great guest posts from our out-of-office reply), I had thought today was… Tuesday? Thursday? Not the weekend. But it is! This meant I entirely forgot to ask everyone their weekend playplans.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on. Er. Some of us.

Adam: [Sorry.] [Sorry.]

Alec: [So sorry.] [So sorry.]

Alice: After several days of long chats with Adam (and the others, but this is mostly thanks to Adam), I’ve been reminded of many games to play. Half of these conversations went on until 3am so I’m a little hazy but… good games. Some real good games. The one really drilled into me is that I’m a fool for leaving After several days of long chats with Adam (and the others, but this is mostly thanks to Adam), I’ve been reminded of many games to play. Half of these conversations went on until 3am so I’m a little hazy but… good games. Some real good games. The one really drilled into me is that I’m a fool for leaving What Remains of Edith Finch laying around unplayed.

Brendan: [Really quite sorry.] [Really quite sorry.]

Graham: [Very sorry.] [Very sorry.]

John: I plan to play a bunch of a neat little Metroidvania that’s not out yet, but super-smart and clever. And that’s about it. Because the reality is I almost never have time for games at the weekend any more, which is the WORST. Bear with me for about another 12 years, when I figure the boy will be nearly 15, spending Saturdays out drinking cider from a two litre plastic bottle outside the Tesco Express, and I’ll finally have time to myself again. I plan to play a bunch of a neat little Metroidvania that’s not out yet, but super-smart and clever. And that’s about it. Because the reality is I almost never have time for games at the weekend any more, which is the WORST. Bear with me for about another 12 years, when I figure the boy will be nearly 15, spending Saturdays out drinking cider from a two litre plastic bottle outside the Tesco Express, and I’ll finally have time to myself again.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I will also visit the fashion museum. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of mimicking some episodes of Holby City. This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I will also visit the fashion museum. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of mimicking some episodes of Holby City.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?