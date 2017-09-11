Absolver’s most insulting move is a slap to the face

Martial arts fighting game Absolver [official site] is keeping me and many others happy with its fluid recreation of both fisticuffs and feeticuffs. But the move that has the brawling community most excited isn’t a whip-fast spinning kick or a sharp elbow to the top of the head – it’s a simple, shame-inducing slap to the face. Now, the most disrespectful thing you could do to another fighter is to get them down to their last sliver of health, then finish them with a single slap.
Here you can see PS4 player MacabreLlama99, sidestep a punch and deliver the humiliating killing blow.
It’s called the “Calbot”, and you can get it by finding a rare NPC that hangs around in random locations wearing nothing but underwear. He or she will only do the slap move. In Absolver, you learn new punches or kicks by blocking or dodging that move when it’s delivered by either an NPC or another player, then killing them to earn that slice of knowledge. So simply block for a few minutes, until your “learning circle” is full, then murder the slappist. Is this bot’s name Cal? It seems a likely explanation. Cal can spawn in multiple places and doesn’t seem very sociable – I’ve played for nearly 16 hours and have never seen the slapmaster myself.
But you can also learn it from other players who’ve previously been “taught”. Only 3.4% of players have the slap at the time of writing, according to Steam’s global achievement stats for the game. This, coupled with the rarity of the NPC means the best option is to actively seek out someone who’ll teach you.
I’ve currently got my own begging bowl out I have now learned the notorious move from a friendly player called Empress, long may she reign.
However, there are rumours of another player named “SlapSensei” who’s going around Combat Trials (the 1v1 duelling matches of PvP mode) and just spamming the move at people in order to teach them. Should you see this wise old master, or any other slap-happy fighter, bow deeply and gratefully, for they are passing on the wonderful virus of martial knowledge.
As for the fighting game itself, Fraser thought it was hot stuff in our Absolver review and I’m currently having a ball getting badly bruised, so much that I talked about it both in last week’s podcast and the week before. I even won a match last night (by dishonourably shoving my opponent off a ledge). Sorry.
Disclosure: Our boy Alec did some wordstuff for Absolver. But I’m too busy getting my nose busted to care
11/09/2017 at 14:42 Jigoku says:
In french, a "calbote" is a small slap behind the neck.
It was usually done to kids in ancient times I guess, but now it's more of a humiliating, mocking move.
The ideal move to trigger a fight to the death with any french guy I guess...
(so, nothing to do with bots, except for puns maybe).
11/09/2017 at 11:42 Kefren says:
It seems bizarre that martial artists would have to “learn” how to slap a face, and seek out a master to learn it from. It’s hardly a secret move. Many people work out the move for themselves in real life when facing a dickish opponent.
It would make more sense for beginning characters to only have a move list made up of slaps, flailing arms, and very slow kicks, and to upgrade from there, rather than being fightmasters and having to learn how to slap later on.
11/09/2017 at 11:43 Kefren says:
PS The slap reminds me of the prod in Worms. Similar use.
11/09/2017 at 11:59 lflambeau says:
It.s a world where martial artist masters are named MacabreLlama99. It seems coherent.
11/09/2017 at 11:58 int says:
11/09/2017 at 14:38 soijohn says:
I know what i’m gonna do then. I’m gonna go 1V1 and witch slap any adversary whose honor is low enough to spam the force spell that pushes you out of the ring. Perfect !
11/09/2017 at 14:42 Jigoku says:
I can solve the Calbot name mystery for you guys (if you’re curious)!
