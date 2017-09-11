Evolve from block to deathbot in Ubisoft’s FPS Atomega

A new multiplayer FPS from Ubisoft will see players growing massively across the course of rounds, going from a single cube all the way up to storeys-high deathbots. Ubi today announced Atomega [official site], and it’s coming surprisingly soon – next Tuesday, September 19th. Atomega is another small experimental game being made at Reflections by the incubator which produced Grow Home and Grow Up. I am curious to see how this comes out. To tide you over, here’s the announcement trailer:

As players gather blocks, they up up through a single cube to a wormy bugthing, a bipedal dinosaur, a gorilla, then a big robot, and to a stomping great megabot. If this is how evolution works, I’ll have a pizza crunch with chips to go thanks. Here’s how Ubisoft explain the premise:

“The player must acquire mass, by peacefully collecting it or via firefights, to evolve his Exoform from the nimble Atom to the godlike Omega. Competing for mass, players engage in a frantic battle for supremacy through intense 10-minute rounds, gathering up to eight players. Acquiring mass also grants points and the player with the most points at the end of the round wins. It is a relentlessly competitive experience, an easy to pick-up but hard to master game, with a light-hearted tone echoing the personality of its small development team.”

If this sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Morphies Law – another upcoming multiplayer shooter about gathering mass and growing. Atomega and Morphies Law have some similar ideas, though Atomega is about changing lifeform while Morphies is more about mutating individual bodyparts. If only we could make the two games fight in their own styles to decide a winner. Ah well, we’ll have to settle for having two interesting-looking games coming.

Atomega is a slim one, coming with only one map, but does have a little price tag: $9.99.