Have You Played… Mafia 3?

I was put off from playing Mafia 3 [official site] by John’s thorough review, which told tales of bugs, bad AI, repetitive mission design and more design flaws. But then a few people I respect kept praising it, for its supposedly exciting combat and its more-ish missions. I finally gave it a try a few weeks ago.
I had a nice time, for the five hours I played of it. I grew invested in Lincoln Clay’s quest for revenge and in exploring more of 1960’s New
Orleans Bordeaux. I didn’t encounter bad AI and bugs in that short play time – I suspect they have been partly patched out since release – but towards the end of the time I could see both versions of the game I’d read about begin to come into view. Mafia 3 began to make clear what kinds of missions I was going to be doing for the thirty or forty hours to follow.
John found that long middle to be saggy and bloated, while others I’ve read found it to be satisfying and relaxing. I can see how it could be either, depending on what you’re looking for. But I lean personally more towards the former. Not because of the game exactly – I didn’t play long enough into this section to even form a real opinion of its merits – but because I know that I’m not looking to clean up a map of icons at the moment. I’m not sure I ever will be again.
Mafia 3’s story grabbed me, but its mechanics did not. I find myself therefore wishing the game were six hours long, with the narrative-driven missions of its opening continuing promptly towards closure. Instead, I know I’ll never see the end of its story threads. Even if I really loved the combat – and I think it’s fine but nothing more – and kept playing for hours, I’d likely still never see the ending. That puts me off even trying to get further. Now Lincoln Clay’s story will be forever unresolved in my brain, and that’s a shame.
Or I’ll go watch the ending on YouTube, I guess.
11/09/2017 at 15:49 emotionengine says:
This post encapsulates so well how I feel about modern open world games these days. The Mafias, the Watch_Dogs, Shadow of Mordor, the AssCreeds, the Just Causes and the GTAs, I start out moderately interested in the story and the world, sometimes excited even. But a few good hours in, I reach a plateau where the realisation sinks in that I’ve signed up for a 50-100 hour icon cleaning marathon and any motivation I had just implodes. Maybe I’m just getting old, maybe I value my ever shrinking free time more, or I just don’t have it in me anymore. Shame, but it’s not like my backlog isn’t large enough as it is, so I guess it was nice knowing you while it lasted, game.
11/09/2017 at 16:31 something says:
It’s not you that’s getting old, it’s the format. It peaked around ACII/Fallout 3 and then swamped the market. While gamers have largely moved past the fetish for long play times, publishing execs still seem to think padding a game out with cookie cutter missions is essential.
11/09/2017 at 16:58 Someoldguy says:
I think it’s a matter of presentation. If each fight feels like it counts for something and feels enjoyable, then the fact that it’s repetitive does not matter anything like as much. You only have to look at the massive popularity of online multiplayer games of all types. Most of them revolve around small scale fights on a limited number of maps, but people hone their skills at them over hundreds of hours.
Where a game makes it feel like you are progressing and being entertained, I want that experience to last 20+ hours. Part of that being that I don’t have a budget that allows me to toss £30+ at a new game every week. Only when the missions feel like lazy filler that is tedious to complete does it become a real problem, which can be addressed by improving that content.
11/09/2017 at 17:15 DuncUK says:
I think what put me off buying the game were the frequent user reviews that said that Mafia 3 wasn’t a patch on Mafia 2… is that the same Mafia 2 that released to a tidal wave of negativity for being incredibly short, very late and with a largely unused open world and half finished content blatantly cut and then cobbled together to be sold as DLC later? With stories of development hell and a scriptwriter that cut all ties with the game late in development? It comes to something when a game you remember as being a massive letdown is held up as a high water mark for its sequel.
11/09/2017 at 21:25 Janichsan says:
The same happens pretty much with every iteration of Civilization.
11/09/2017 at 17:20 Thankmar says:
Just Cause 2 and Shadow of Mordor do not have that long of a campaign. If I remember correctly, JC2 has only seven main missions, padded inbetween by reaching a certain amount of chaos or whatever to unlock the next mission. Mordor does not have some kind of hard gating the main missions up until the end (I may remember this wrong). Although, if you don’t spend some time doing emergent stuff, its much harder. You can ignore most of the clutter in both games, if you want to. Both can be finished in under 50 hours, I’d say about 15 to 20 for JC, maybe 30 to 40 for Mordor.
I mention this because I started them to get to know what the fuss is about and was kinda relieved that they did not overstay their welcome to much.
11/09/2017 at 17:20 fish99 says:
I wouldn’t lump GTA in with something like Ass Creed. In GTA there’s very little you are required to do that isn’t a story mission with cut-scenes, voice acting, and all hand crafted. Ass Creed though, even the newest one Syndicate, is choc full of required repetitive activities.
11/09/2017 at 20:09 Vandelay says:
Agreed. I just can’t get invested enough into an open world game to dedicate the dozens of hours it is going to take to complete. Recent games I’ve tried such as Watch_Dogs 2 and Shadow of Mordor have followed the exact same pattern of me having about two or three sessions, getting to 5-6 hours play and then having zero interest in returning.
They are perfectly fine games and I had a great time during those few hours, but I felt like I had seen the games by that point and was unlikely to get anything surprising coming along beyond that.
I’m not sure how alone we are feeling like this, but I do sort of hope this feeling is common and the ubiquitous open world game “fad” comes to end. I want a return to fun, original, concise, single player games that don’t require me to spend 80% of my playtime doing busy work (Mafia 1 is actually a good example of this, even though it was a kind of open world game.)
11/09/2017 at 16:04 Lukasz says:
No.
Maybe one day I will pick the game for a fiver. I did beat previous two games so I should give it a chance.
It is interesting how the series always fails to deliver. Always there is something fundamentally wrong with the game for it to become a worthy getting at full price…
If not the setting. The series would have not existed.
I think they shoud go back to prohibition area. Don’t try to make a juggernaut to fight gta. Story driven 10-16 hours gameplay with few sidequests which might influence the ending. I would love to play it. Mafia 3… One day during a sale
11/09/2017 at 18:54 Unclepauly says:
Yes.
Tangent. Fin.
11/09/2017 at 16:57 Henke says:
Played through it a few months back on PS4. The combat/stealth is solid, and the vehicle physics are great. I love how heavy the cars feel and they slide all over the place. It’s true about the terrible mission design tho. It starts off good with the bank robbery mission where you escape through the tunnels, but after that pretty much every mission follows the same template of “infiltrate a place, kill the boss, get out”. The core gameplay was satisfying enough that I didn’t mind seeing it through to the end, but I can’t whole-heartedly recommend it to anyone.
11/09/2017 at 17:22 nimbulan says:
I’ve really been enjoying this game. The only problem I’ve noted so far is that it could run a bit better, though that’s almost a guaranteed problem with open world games these days. The missions are varied enough that it doesn’t feel too repetitive, though I can understand it feeling so if the combat doesn’t quite click for people.
Personally, I find this game has far more to offer than wildly popular games like GTA V – much better writing and more content, if a bit less varied. I do tend to find that people are unusually harsh about minor flaws in less popular games, and ignore large glaring flaws in popular ones.
11/09/2017 at 18:10 Plake says:
Comments like these make me doubt that the writer even played the games in question…! If somebody liked the game is purely own oppinion, but saying Mafia 3 (which i liked even before all DLC’s) has more content than GTA V is not even untrue, but completely bonkers!!! Not sure what you intended with this statement, but it doesn’t make sense. A shame since your comment started strong.
11/09/2017 at 17:23 Zenicetus says:
I lasted until the mission to save a mob boss (in a seafood restaurant, I think?) after the amusement park bit. And then bailed out on the first mission after that, where I ended up just repeating the same things I’d done before and it wasn’t fun.
The faux-New Orleans setting and time period was great, and that’s what kept me going that long. The premise of the returned ‘Nam vet worked better than I thought it would, although it still never felt like a proper “Mafia” game.
What really killed it for me is that the stealth element was entirely one-dimensional. There was basically just one thing I did over and over: hide behind a corner, whistle, drop the one mook who always responded, rinse and repeat. I’d end up with a silly pile of bodies around me. Either that, or go in guns blazing, and the all-out gun combat never felt as tight as the last Mafia game. It could have been a great game with more elaborate stealth options, and far less repetitive missions.
11/09/2017 at 18:19 ErraticGamer says:
I’ll add on to the positive opinions for this one. I know they did some heavy patching after the game released, and right now I think it’s a pretty great narrative-driven crime revenge story, even if it’s not a great “open-world game”. The combat is solid, the driving is solid, and the characters are decently written and well delivered. Especially if you’re invested in the Mafia storyline from the first two games (and I was), this is a pretty solid continuation of the series. I need to go finish it up and then download the DLC.
And as others have noted the aesthetics are just superb. The sun-drenched (or rain-soaked) streets and buildings of New Bordeaux look phenomenal, and the music never got even a little bit old as I was driving around (which, without fast travel, you do a lot of).
11/09/2017 at 18:41 pelwl says:
It has decent writing and voice acting and an excellent soundtrack. If they’d included the DLC missions and cut out all the filler to make it a 15-20 hour game it would have been a much better game.
11/09/2017 at 19:00 Unclepauly says:
The original Mafia is a cool game. This game is not.
11/09/2017 at 19:08 Agnosticus says:
I wish I didn’t! I’ve yet to encounter such a badly optimised AAA game, bouncing between 20 and 60 fps @1080p low settings(!), such a mess and barely playable.
I’ve recently reinstalled it to see if anything has improved…ended up Alt+F4-ing the game after a minute.
Some weeks before I’ve finished DOOM, 1440p @120fps with high settings (thx vulkan!), what a night and day difference!
11/09/2017 at 20:05 Freud says:
I have not. I feel I am over icon littered open world games for the time being.
The Witcher 3 was so good, so immersive and did such a good job at filling even the most minor side quest with some sort of world building that it just makes me unable to go back to the pointless busywork of the competition.