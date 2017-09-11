Control your ghost and zombie in Over My Dead Body

“Where do I see myself in thirty years?” the interviewer asks. Well, either as a ghost haunting a lonely cove or as part of the happy scrappy skeletal horde rampaging through Armageddon. I do not receive callbacks.

When scientist Noelle Brody got a job at Mortiga Consolidated, she did not expect she’d suffer ‘double undeath’ and be split into both a ghost and a zombie. Yet here she is in Over My Dead Body (For You) [official site], directing both her ethereal and meat aspects around the offices as she solves puzzles, possesses people, devours folks, and runs from robots. After three months in early access, the full game is now out.

So there you are, doubledead and trapped in an office with people who are not entirely thrilled that both a ghost and a zombie are on the loose. Each side is controlled by one thumbstick on a gamepad (keyboard is also an option), using their mastery of their physical and spiritual realms together to solve puzzles. Ghosts can go places and use spooky tricks zombies cannot, obviously, but some things simply demand meatpower.

It sounds and looks pretty neat. We peeped the free prototype back in 2014, and since then developers Duneworld Games have expanded Over My Dead Body a whole lot.

Over My Dead Body (For You) is out for £6.99/9,99€/$9.99 on Steam and Game Jolt.