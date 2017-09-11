Save up to 60% on Tyranny for the next few hours

To coincide with the launch of the ‘Bastard’s Wound’ DLC chapter of Tyranny, Obsidian and GOG are offering up to 60% off of the various editions of the game today. The sale, at the time of writing, has only a matter of hours left on it.
What this means, in terms of actual prices with numbers and all that, is that you can grab the cheapest version of the game – the Commander edition – for £17.49 / $22.49 / €20.99. Spend a little extra and you can get the Archon Edition, which predictably comes with a handful of extra digital bits.
Splash out even further (to £24.39 / $31.99 / €29.59) for the Overlord Edition and you’ll be going all-in on digital bonuses. This version even includes ringtones from the game, if that’s your thing.
In case you’re wondering about the game or its recently released add-on, I’d recommend reading John’s thoughts in our Tyranny review as well as the more recent interview one Rick Lane had with Obsidian, talking about Bastard’s Wound and with what it’s like to write for the game.
11/09/2017 at 12:37 Vilos Cohaagen says:
OK we get it, Obsidian and Paradox really have their claws into the gamer network. Are they holding you hostage?
11/09/2017 at 17:24 Someoldguy says:
If you read Fraser’s opinion of the expansion on PCGamesN I think you’ll accept they’re not afraid to speak their mind when they think a product is disappointing. Maybe we’ll also get a WIT article about it here soon. Obsidian got a lot of coverage this month because they encouraged a lot of journalists to ask them a lot of questions. Graham explained that pretty thoroughly in the comments section here link to rockpapershotgun.com
I sometimes get a bit tired of RPS covering games I don’t care about endlessly, but it’s a byproduct of them covering just about any noteworthy item in the gaming world, so long may it continue. There are lots of games I wouldn’t have noticed otherwise. It certainly beats the days of scanning multiple gaming magazines carefully to see if anyone managed to squeeze in a postage stamp sized article about the latest strategy games or just didn’t bother because another two pages about the quality of lens flare in the latest shooter was thought more important.
11/09/2017 at 13:14 TotallyUseless says:
I hope Divinity goes on sale soon too. Already grabbed Tyranny btw this sale.
11/09/2017 at 13:20 AngoraFish says:
Given luke warm reviews, poor sales and continued flow of DLC, and given that several stores have already sold the game for even less than in this particular sale, I fully expect to be picking up the GOTY edition for well over 60% off by next year’s summer sales.
In fact, it’s the kind of thing that’s very likely indeed to appear in a Humble Monthly at some stage.
Apologies guys, but I think I’ll be waiting a little bit longer.
11/09/2017 at 14:21 Jjgddyuikbvff says:
Funny you mention that – I was tempted to pick it up then thought to myself “this is clearly next month’s humble monthly headliner”
11/09/2017 at 14:08 Lars Westergren says:
We might finally get some hints to what Obsidian’s project with the internal working name “Indiana” is about this week.