There will be some forum downtime tomorrow

The RPS forum is getting an upgrade. Tomorrow we’re going to switch it over to a new server and we’re also using the opportunity to change the software it runs on. This requires the forum to be taken offline for a day, but fear not: all old posts and threads shall be loaded into trucks and driven to the new home.
If you’re a user of the forum, you might know that the place hasn’t changed much over the past few years. It’s running on an old version of vBulletin, and vBulletin at its best can be a less than user-friendly experience. For that reason we’re almost certainly going to be making the hop over to Discourse, a more modern piece of forum software. “Almost” certainly because while the tech team are working on the switch over, we’ll have to see how things go tomorrow when they get their hands inside the real innards.
For more information on Discourse, check out the features page on the Discourse site. It does everything we need it to, more of what we want than vBulletin, without so much clutter and with more opportunity to expand it in future. Hopefully it can make for a better community for everyone.
11/09/2017 at 14:14 Babymech says:
Finally switching to Kinja?
11/09/2017 at 14:34 Drib says:
Look, I think we can all agree when I say that this is literally the end of the world.
11/09/2017 at 14:41 jezcentral says:
Oh goody. Hopefully, from then on, we can “like” posts like this one.
11/09/2017 at 15:00 Grizzly says:
11/09/2017 at 14:59 zsd says:
Are there any plans to similarly update article commenting or are you…satisfied with this?
11/09/2017 at 15:02 Qazinsky says:
I was literally coming to this post from reading the forum. Naturally, I take this change as a direct attack on my person.
11/09/2017 at 15:30 Grizzly says:
NO U
11/09/2017 at 15:08 Tartrazine says:
I hope there’s not going to be a mahoosive post count reset flame war a la the PCG / CVG days.
11/09/2017 at 15:10 Viral Frog says:
What am I going to do with my life for a whole 24 hours tomorrow, Graham? I guess it’ll be worth it for an upgrade, though.
11/09/2017 at 15:14 jezcentral says:
Dammit. I’m going to have to play games rather than just talking about them.