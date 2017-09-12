EVE Online player steals space station in massive theft

The galactic skulduggery of EVE Online [official site] continues. The infamous spaceship MMO has seen a massive theft occur in the typical Eve fashion: a dissatisfied higher-up of one of the game’s military corporations has flipped to another group, bringing with him not only money, resources and ships but, more significantly, a huge space station – a Keepstar Citadel. This is one of the most expensive and formidable structures in the game. Imagine if Grand Moff Tarkin suddenly defected to the Rebels and handed them the keys to the Death Star. And then the Rebels wrote “LOL” in giant letters next to the space station. That’s what’s happened.
(Technically, that writing is done with “warp disruption fields” or “bubbles” placed far in the backdrop. These are normally used to prevent ships inside from warping away to safety. Perspective just makes it look like there’s a “LOL” next to the station. But still – good work, sky-writers.)
To explain the theft in more detail: a player called The Judge has become embittered with his corporation, a group of pilots, fighters and businessmen named Circle of Two. He has his reasons for turning (which you can read in detail on this Reddit post) but basically he was annoyed with his boss and another group offered him billions of ISK (the in-game currency) to “flip”. Which dastardly group offered him the briefcase full of fresh banknotes, you ask? Why, none other than our old friends, the Goons.
The Goons are known more officially as “The Imperium” and are headed by a fellow called TheMittani, a notorious player who was once the de facto king of space. He and his empire finally fell from grace last year in a huge war fueled by casinos and bankers. I covered that in depth here. Today, those gambling institutions are banned, the war is over, and the Goons are recovering. During that great conflict, however, one of the worst break-ups was between Circle of Two and The Imperium. These two groups used to be buds. But when things got hot, the relationship broke down and Circle of Two left the alliance, resentful of being what they termed “a meatshield” for the Emperor (they were sandwiched in a particularly nasty part of the frontlines). The Goons shouted at them, calling them turncoats and traitors, and pledging to have vengeance one day.
Well, deserved or not, they have it.
The player who flipped, The Judge, received 300 billion ISK for delivering the Keepstar to his old enemies, he says. And he’s now a member of the Goonswarm himself. The citadel is an expensive structure, costing anywhere between 240-250 billion ISK. More importantly, it holds an unknown sum of ships, equipment, ammo, resources and other marketable goods within its hull. It is possible we’re looking at the biggest theft of goods in Eve’s history but we can’t confirm that to be the case. Although Andrew Groen, an Eve historian who wrote a whole book on the player-run universe, has called it “one of the most significant works of espionage” in the game’s history.
As with all things like this, it has led to an explosion of drama. Another group, TEST Alliance, showed up at the space station with an “escort fleet” to ferry refugees out of the system before the inevitable arrival of thousands of Goon pilots, onlookers and opportunists. This was according to player-run news organisation Cornak, who followed the theft as it was revealed.
Meanwhile, Gigx, the leader of Circle of Two, has been banned for reacting, let’s say, very badly to the backstab. He was one of the pilots involved in the war last year and has an unhappy relationship with the Goons.
The “state-owned” news site Imperium News Network has a fuller report of the story. But of course, be careful what you read. Eve is still 10% spreadsheets and 90% propaganda.
12/09/2017 at 15:33 johannsebastianbach says:
This game is amazing. I’d never play it as it’s just sooo overwhelming, but I surely do enjoy the occasional articles about the crazy stuff going on in this universe.
12/09/2017 at 15:54 Cvnk says:
Thank you for getting that compulsory comment that’s required in every EVE article out of the way.
12/09/2017 at 17:47 AutonomyLost says:
I am compelled to echo the OP’s compulsory comment.
12/09/2017 at 18:06 Ghostwise says:
I agree with your predictable reaction to the inevitable sarcasm about the compulsory comment.
12/09/2017 at 15:53 Drib says:
This game always generates cool stories, but I feel like, uh…
I guess that it’d be like real life. Sure if I played I’d have the potential to be someone of worth and note, but instead I’d end up being lazy and giving up halfway through and just work a boring job doing nothing, and people above me wouldn’t care.
12/09/2017 at 16:07 Moonracer says:
I played far too much of the game for a year, and that’s how it felt. In my mind it’s “that year I was a mediocre space miner” like any other bland job you remember in real life. I tried to get in on the “action” but it was more insane patience mixed with the dread of losing hours of work if your ship explodes.
12/09/2017 at 16:06 FrancoBegbie says:
Why is it, that while gambling with pixels is a bad thing (since they have an associated real-world monetary value), stealing pixels that also have an associated real-world monetary value is apparently a good thing where the thief comes out as a clever hero?
I’m missing some essential part of narrative here, it seems.
12/09/2017 at 16:12 SigmaCAT says:
It’s mostly related to consent, I think. If you are lied to about which exact pixels you are buying, it’s a lie. But if everybody took the contract that their shit might get stolen because they have the ability to do so, it’s easier to accept mischief.
12/09/2017 at 16:23 phuzz says:
The gambling was linked (allegedly, but enough for CCP to take notice) to RMT, or Real Money Trading, ie the in game currency (ISK) was being exchanged for actual real life money. This is against the rules of Eve, and potentially illegal as well.
Another way of looking at it would be that the casino sites were also getting funded via advertising on their websites, and CCP didn’t want someone getting rich off of their game.
The truth is somewhere in the middle. Initially CCP were ok with people betting ISK in game, and this transformed to organised gambling, which spread to out of game sites, some of which eventually started to do less-than-legal things. At thi point CCP realised that the only solution was to ban all the gambling sites at once.
12/09/2017 at 17:36 thetruegentleman says:
It’s this. You never want the IRS (or another national equivalent) to kick down your door and start yelling something about money: it’s a very unpleasant experience that rarely ends well for any company.
12/09/2017 at 17:01 InfiniteSubset says:
I had to think carefully about this and I actually think this is a good question to be asking ourselves. I think, in this particular case the major difference is that espionage, theft, and trust are part of the game itself. Handing the keys of a huge station to somebody who is part of your organization requires trust, which encourages building close relationships, but trust without consequence isn’t really trust. Gambling, on the other hand, was ultimately something that was built outside of the game that mostly only used the game as currency.
12/09/2017 at 18:10 cosmitz says:
Since you can’t pull that value out of game. You could with CSGO skins.
12/09/2017 at 16:09 TotallyUseless says:
” “escort fleet” to ferry refugees out of the system ”
so errrr I don’t get it, why the need for an escort fleet to ferry out refugees out of the system? Can’t the players just jump out on their own?
<- sorry am not an eve player.
12/09/2017 at 16:15 Slazia says:
I would imagine there are a lot of people out hunting.
12/09/2017 at 16:21 Sin Vega says:
Not necessarily, no. There are several ways to block warping and/or ambush or blockade people, especially for groups that work en masse. Depending on what ships and skills you have available, it could be hard getting out of such a sudden danger zone. As almost everyone in EVE is a coward, an escort can be all you need to put most attackers off.
12/09/2017 at 16:37 Kolbex says:
Yet another way in which it mirrors real life.
12/09/2017 at 18:05 Unclepauly says:
NOT THE GOONIES. THE GOONIES WILL NEVER DIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
12/09/2017 at 17:37 haldolium says:
EVE players still create the best stories. I just wish there would be a better game behind the screen of great player created content.
12/09/2017 at 17:46 AutonomyLost says:
Wow.