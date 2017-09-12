Plunk this, plunk that: Fortnite adds Battle Royale mode

The current hot fad in multiplayer games is Battle Royale, you might have noticed, following in the wake of games like Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (boasting the highest playercount on Steam) and H1Z1: King of the Kill as well as Minecraft’s Hunger Games servers. Epic Games are now joining the Battle Royale battle of Battle Royale games with their early access craft-o-build-a-shooter Fortnite [official site], adding a new competitive 100-player mode. It’ll officially launch on September 26th but is already rolling out for players to test. Fortnite’s core solo and cooperative play is a bit bum but can this turn out better?
What the heck is the ‘Pubgee’ game that fella mentions?
Fortnite’s Battle Royale works in the usual Plunkbat way: 100 players fly over a giant map in a transport, pick a spot to jump out and parachute down, then loot up so they can murder each other to bits until one player stands triumphant. This being Fortnite, players can also build fortifications and lay traps.
The Battle Royale mode uses separate characters, not using any of your PvE progression, and has its own separate balance too. Crouching has been added and gives the customary accuracy boost, falling damage is increased, players have a limited inventory for weapons and consumables (though ammo, traps, and building resources don’t consume it), and so it. It’s Plunkier, basically.
Check Fortnite version 1.6’s patch notes for full details on how it all works, as well as other changes in today’s update. The mode is rolling out to players in waves, slowly increasing the number of players, then it’ll launch in full on the 26th.
Fortnite is currently in paid early access but will be free-to-play when it launches in 2018. Our Brendan played Fortnite last month and found all the free-to-play systems horribly overwhelming, and the game beneath all that guff not very good.
12/09/2017 at 17:35 drewski says:
Aaaand the flavour of the month copycats begin.
12/09/2017 at 17:57 Chorltonwheelie says:
‘Bum’ means good these days Alice.
12/09/2017 at 18:01 hatsuna says:
Curious to see to what extent you can scavenge and build traps and buildings and stuff. This plus destructibility actually sounds pretty interesting.
12/09/2017 at 18:01 Remmoth says:
Once again RPS; This game is not currently Free-to-Play. The article linked in the last sentence also makes this mistake.
12/09/2017 at 18:51 Alice O'Connor says:
I do not say that it is currently free-to-play. I have poked Brendan about that Premature Evaluation, though. Ta!
12/09/2017 at 18:42 ajaxpliskin says:
I think calling it a “fad” or “flavour of the month” or “copycat” lacks foresight as well as knowledge about the game type’s origins. The ‘Battle Royale’ game type has been around for several years as mods, with player counts growing steadily in numbers, especially since they’ve broken out into standalone titles.
I don’t think they’ll be going away anytime soon, and will actually become a genre type in of itself. The way people refer to them as a temporary thing that are clones of each other reminds me of when people would refer to first person shooters as “Doom clones” in the 90s.
12/09/2017 at 18:47 Alice O'Connor says:
I adore Plunkbat but I’ve no doubt that its mega success (which, as you say, was built up from years of mods) is stoking a fad in the same way that League of Legends and Dota 2 did with MOBAs.
LoL and Dota 2 are still huge but their dozens of imitators have largely collapsed. Battle Royale ’em ups will likely repeat this.
12/09/2017 at 19:38 Pogs says:
Plunk this, plunk that, plunkbat it for always
That’s the way it should be
Plunk this, plunk that, plunkbat it together
Naturally