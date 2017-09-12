Have You Played… Hogs of War?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
A long time ago, deep in the cyberyear 2000, came a turn-based multiplayer war game called Hogs of War [Steam page]. It was essentially Worms in 3D, with pigs. But whereas Worms spawned an undying horde of sequels, to the extent that the franchise is now a bonafide industry joke that nobody knows how to address, Hogs of War never saw a sequel. Perhaps it’s just as well, fond as it was of puerile humour and cheap national stereotypes.
That didn’t bother me at the time, of course. I just liked bayoneting British pigs into nearby lakes and watching them drown until they exploded, for that is the kind of youth I was, and this was the kind of bacon logic it offered. I also enjoyed sniping hogs from long distance, and getting the high ground from where you could launch cluster bombs on groups of cowering enemies.
It didn’t catch on, which feels odd to me now, looking at Team 17’s dominance of the turn-based artillery genre for two full decades. But I like to think, in some parallel world, there are 26 identical Hogs of War games and only a single long-forgotten Worms.
12/09/2017 at 15:37 GenialityOfEvil says:
Also, Rick Mayall voiced the pigs.
12/09/2017 at 15:38 Eraysor says:
This is the first time I have seen this game mentioned since I played it on the PS1 in about 2001.
RIP Infogrames!
12/09/2017 at 15:43 Da5e says:
Mardy pigs! An ex of mine refused to speak to me for a whole weekend once because I wiped out her whole team with madness gas – they all ran into some landmines. Great days.
12/09/2017 at 16:12 Jarmo says:
I feel it necessary to point out that the pictured pig is doing it very wrong. When you carry an ammo belt on your shoulder, point the bullets away from your neck. Otherwise you’ll impale yourself the next time you need to get down in a hurry. And in an environment where it’s necessary to carry ammo belts that way, it’s more than likely that the next dirt dive will happen sooner than later.
12/09/2017 at 16:29 Oasx says:
I would love to read an article about Team 17 sometime, how a beloved game studio for the Amiga known for a lot of great games, managed to come up with their biggest hit and have been remaking that same game for the last 20 years.
12/09/2017 at 16:39 Sui42 says:
RIP Rick Mayall. Even if the voices were a tad… uh… racist.
I love this game though. Have it installed on my PSP and I went through a phase where I’d just play it constantly on trains etc. The whole promotion mechanic is actually pretty well done for a PS1-era game.