Okami HD painted onto PC in December

Clover Studio’s Okami, a pretty 2006 game about Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu taking the form of a white wolf to save the world by painting magic, is finally getting a PC release. Capcom today announced Okami HD [official site], which will come to PC on December 12th – eleven years after its original release on PlayStation 2. Okami is one of those games everyone kept going on about back in the day, so it’ll be nice to see for myself. For now, here’s the announcement trailer:

I’ve not yet played it myself, so here’s the blurb Capcom blasted:

“In Okami HD players take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf Shiranui on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world into a ruined wasteland. Players must use Amaterasu’s magical abilities and arsenal of items, attacks and Celestial Brush techniques to restore the land of Nippon to its previous glory full of life and colour. Along the way, Amaterasu will be called upon to help a cast of quirky and intriguing characters and defeat a bevy of brutal enemies to rid the land of Orochi’s curse.”

Capcom have HDified Okami several times over the years. What’s does this one bring? Support for modern monitor resolutions and whatnot. Capcom continue:

“Players will be able to choose between playing in a modern widescreen format or the original 2007 release’s 4:3 ratio. Interactive loading game screens from the original game are also included, allowing players to earn bonus demon fangs which can be traded for in-game items.”

Those minigames were removed from previous re-releases, so huzzah!

Okami HD will cost £15.99/$19.99/€19.99 when it arrives on December 12th.