Okami HD painted onto PC in December

Clover Studio’s Okami, a pretty 2006 game about Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu taking the form of a white wolf to save the world by painting magic, is finally getting a PC release. Capcom today announced Okami HD [official site], which will come to PC on December 12th – eleven years after its original release on PlayStation 2. Okami is one of those games everyone kept going on about back in the day, so it’ll be nice to see for myself. For now, here’s the announcement trailer:
I’ve not yet played it myself, so here’s the blurb Capcom blasted:
“In Okami HD players take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf Shiranui on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world into a ruined wasteland. Players must use Amaterasu’s magical abilities and arsenal of items, attacks and Celestial Brush techniques to restore the land of Nippon to its previous glory full of life and colour. Along the way, Amaterasu will be called upon to help a cast of quirky and intriguing characters and defeat a bevy of brutal enemies to rid the land of Orochi’s curse.”
Capcom have HDified Okami several times over the years. What’s does this one bring? Support for modern monitor resolutions and whatnot. Capcom continue:
“Players will be able to choose between playing in a modern widescreen format or the original 2007 release’s 4:3 ratio. Interactive loading game screens from the original game are also included, allowing players to earn bonus demon fangs which can be traded for in-game items.”
Those minigames were removed from previous re-releases, so huzzah!
Okami HD will cost £15.99/$19.99/€19.99 when it arrives on December 12th.
12/09/2017 at 18:47 Eight Rooks says:
I’ll probably stick with my PS2 disc – it still looks great upscaled and widescreen-hacked – but it is neat to see it coming to PC. Much too long, rather too easy, and the unskippable text boxes are sometimes monumentally annoying (the intro is like twenty minutes of plodding cutscenes and achingly slow text crawl before you actually get to start playing), but other than that it deserves its reputation. Gorgeous, fantastically designed, and a surprisingly solid piece of storytelling, too (which isn’t usually Hideki Kamiya’s forte). I guess Platinum really are serious about wanting everything of theirs on PC ASAP? Wonder if God Hand will be along next?
12/09/2017 at 18:51 Okami says:
If I remember correctly, the updated Wii version already included the option to quickly skip text boxes and text crawl.
12/09/2017 at 19:07 PossibLeigh says:
This is great news! One of the best games ever – apart from that intro.
12/09/2017 at 19:24 criskywalker says:
Wonderful!
12/09/2017 at 19:25 Uncle Fass says:
I’m very pleased with this recent trend of bringing old console exclusives to the PC platform – even if one had played it before it’s still great for preservation purposes.
12/09/2017 at 19:27 cpt_freakout says:
My brother and a friend have recommended me this game so strongly over the years I’m quite happy I’ll finally be able to play it.
12/09/2017 at 19:33 AutonomyLost says:
Awesome. I’ll be picking this one up for sure.
12/09/2017 at 19:33 peterako1989 says:
Yes please!
12/09/2017 at 19:48 fray_bentos says:
Great game if you enjoy fetch quests and reading page-upon-page of abstract dialogue…
12/09/2017 at 20:40 LennyLeonardo says:
It’s also great if you like unbridled joy and/ or cute animals.
12/09/2017 at 20:52 Arathain says:
It’s a beautiful, excellent game.
That said though, the stupid horny cricket mascot character who speaks for the main character I found to be deeply annoying and jarring.
12/09/2017 at 20:58 FelipeCC says:
OMG
OMG
OMG
THE BEST GAME I EVER PLAYED
PC
OMG
12/09/2017 at 21:06 Janichsan says:
As great as that game is, I find it worrying that we are now getting remasters of remasters.
12/09/2017 at 21:35 Juan03 says:
Looks more of a port from the PS3 version to me. Are there any major graphics or game design overhauls, except for 4k support?
12/09/2017 at 21:25 Juan03 says:
If you really, really want the best experience for this game, I’d recommend trying to get the Wii version, in case there’s access to a Wii/U.
It may not have the best visuals (most of it is still low-res textures and only 480p display), but I don’t think any HD upgrades beat drawing with the wii remote, which is pretty much the most important control feature. Having special powers feels much more real if you can casually deal them out with a swipe of your hand while running.
Quite a shame the HD version never found its way on the WiiU with remote compatibility, since the art style benefits greatly from the enhanced visuals.
12/09/2017 at 22:02 Minglefingler says:
I know lot of people loved drawing with the remote but I found it frustratingly imprecise at times. Didn’t spoil the game at all but it did make some bits very annoying when they needn’t have been.