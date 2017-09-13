FIFA 18 demo kicks off with a fry-up

Playing the newly-released free demo of FIFA 18 [official site] and its slice of the story campaign, I was delighted to see events kick off with a grandpa cooking a fried breakfast. Video game bellies are filled with cheeseburgers, meat on the bone, and fizzy pop, yet the humble fry-up is rarely featured. It’s not right. Assuming that the full game continues this focus on sizzling pans, I’m suddenly a lot more interested in FIFA 18. Oh, and for fans of plain ol’ football, the demo has lots of kicking too.
The demo is available now through Origin.
It brings Alex Hunter back from FIFA 17’s The Journey story mode, visiting his life at a point when his dream team are trying to poach him but he’ll need to focus if he’s to get a great offer. Play well as him in a match against Manchester and see how it goes. Maybe you’ll even discover what happened with that fry-up.
The demo also packs the straightforward Kick Off mode, letting you jump straight into matches between a dozen football clubs. You’ll find Juventus, Manchester, More Manchester, Boca Club Juniors, the Munich Reds, the Toronto Drakes, Vissel Kobe, Saint Paris of Germany, Hollywood Stars, the Madrid Scrumping Bears, Uh Actually We’re Madrid Thanks, and The Good Fulham One.
FIFA 18 is due to launch in full on September 28th, priced at £54.99.
13/09/2017 at 16:35 battles_atlas says:
I do hope one day FIFA’s story mode comes within a million miles of NBA2K’s. ’17 certainly didn’t.
13/09/2017 at 19:25 anHorse says:
2K finally fixed the mode after a few bad years only to totally gimp it by locking the player into caps designed for online play.
Like sod off I don’t want to be just a specialist shooter I want to be the greatest at everything ever.
13/09/2017 at 22:12 battles_atlas says:
I’d actually forgotten that had happened – haven’t played 2K for a year or two. You’re right, now everything sucks.
13/09/2017 at 18:11 particlese says:
That poor man on the left with the tiny flashlight in his mouth hasn’t the slightest clue that the vampire lord and his vampire apprentice are just going to fatten him up using their vampire crockery and vampire kitchen utensils (and presumably vampire bacon & eggs and vampire pears) – before they fry him up themselves for vampire breakfast. After chewing on his neck for a bit or something.
13/09/2017 at 22:49 GenialityOfEvil says:
All I can say is I hope the difficulty levels aren’t as buggered up as the last game.
Going any lower than World Class makes it impossible to lose any game, even if you’re playing as Morecambe against Juventus.
Going to Legendary makes Player mode impossible because the increased difficulty shows how terrible the AI is. Your teammates hardly ever move off the formation, so you hardly ever get an opportunity to cross the ball in. Tackling is even worse. If you’ve got one teammate pressuring from behind, everyone else will just stand still waiting to see if he’ll get a reacharound.
The ratings need to be fixed as well. If you move away from your position in the formation to tackle (because no-one else will) it docks points off.
The final thing is goalkeeper own goals. I lost count of how many times an ordinary failed save counted as an own goal, which of course means it doesn’t count to your player’s stats (but the shot on target does, dropping your conversion rate, that you’re targeted on).