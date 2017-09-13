New Humble Bundle features Zeno Clash 2, Resi 4, Dead Rising and more

Humble is back with a brand new bundle – the Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus Bundle which, for some reason, groups together those three publishers for one big bundle that offers you the chance to pick up games featuring blue hedgehogs, robot arms with stories to tell, FMV silliness, and a mall full of zombies, among other things.
Here are some thoughts on a few of the games included: Renegade Ops is a wonderful game that is a bit of a love letter to the 90s EA series of Strike games (Jungle Strike, Soviet Strike, and so on) that I’ve lost many hours too; Tesla Effect is the kickstarted revival of the classic Tex Murphy FMV series of games, which is silly, silly fun for point-and-click aficionados; Dead Rising is the recently released HD’d up version of the game that stole almost its entire plot from George Romero; Bionic Commando stars Mike Patton (singer from Faith No More) as a dreadlocked fella with a robot arm and grudge – he swings on things and punches people.
Here’s what your money will get you:
Pay what you want
Rollers of the Realm
Zeno Clash 2
Sonic Adventure 2
Bionic Commando
Citizens of Earth
Pay more than the average
Renegade Ops Collection
Sonic Generations Collection
Resident Evil 4
Dead Rising
Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
Pay $12 (£9.04) or more
Motorsport Manager
Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
13/09/2017 at 13:19 TotallyUseless says:
Hmmmm what do you think guys, is this Bundle any good?
Only interested with the DLC associated with Renegade OPs since I always forget to get it on Steam sales lol. I don’t know the other games, or either the games are quite “old”.
13/09/2017 at 15:06 Crafter says:
I fondly remember the first level of Bionic Commando.
It plays very well with the disempowerment of the protagonist.
The game itself would have been awesome as an open world action game.
Moving with the grappling arm is tons of fun. Unfortunately the devs have created very tight area where going too far from the path == instant death.
There is also : Zeno Clash 2, Dead Rising, Resident Evil 4, DMC4 … this is a very strong bundle
13/09/2017 at 13:51 Drib says:
Kinda underwhelming. Most of these I have zero interest in, or I already own.
Still, Dead Rising isn’t bad for folks who don’t own it. Motorsports manager got a good review here I think, and Devil May Cry might be fun for a time-waster if you don’t just want to get Nier Automata.
13/09/2017 at 13:55 Artyparis says:
Not sure it s worth an article. Really.
13/09/2017 at 14:22 oliwarner says:
13/09/2017 at 15:32 Slazia says:
Unavailable in my region (Japan). Sega, Capcom, and that other company I have never heard of before must hate Japan.
13/09/2017 at 15:45 xvre says:
Tempted to get it for Dead Rising. For some reason the first 2 games never seem to get significant Steam discounts, compared to the 3rd.
13/09/2017 at 16:59 Darth Gangrel says:
I feel good for having played games recently and completed them – decreasing my backlog, having fun and expanding my gaming knowledge. Yet, I feel bad for not being able to trade away most of my bundle games for something better (though I can’t blame them since my trade list isn’t that good and I’m quite picky).
I really enjoyed DmC Devil May Cry, despite the platforming and bosses and would want to play DMC 3 and 4 someday, but then I’d get all these other games in the lower bundle tiers which I’m not wholly uninterested in, but which I will put on the back burner of the back burner.
Playing Dishonored’s Daud DLC makes me realize how marvelous it is to play a game built for the PC, so if DMC 4 (including fan made fixes) isn’t a good port, especially concerning keyboard controls and camera, then I will give this bundle a pass.
What say you, fellow RPSers?
13/09/2017 at 17:54 geldonyetich says:
The bundle was a good fit for those who have bought many humble bundles in the past, as it neatly filled many of those gaps. Already got Sonic Adventure off of a past humble bundle, here’s Sonic Adventure 2. Already got Citizens of Earth on a Wii bundle, here’s the PC version. And so on.
That said, I honestly don’t know how when I’ll have time to play any of these, especially considering I just decided to take Witcher 3 on from ground zero. $12 well scored on their part, but I really need to curb this collectivist tendency of mine.