New Humble Bundle features Zeno Clash 2, Resi 4, Dead Rising and more

Humble is back with a brand new bundle – the Humble Capcom X Sega X Atlus Bundle which, for some reason, groups together those three publishers for one big bundle that offers you the chance to pick up games featuring blue hedgehogs, robot arms with stories to tell, FMV silliness, and a mall full of zombies, among other things.

Head over to the main site and you can drop some money on the bundle, with some of the proceeds going to charity as well.

Here are some thoughts on a few of the games included: Renegade Ops is a wonderful game that is a bit of a love letter to the 90s EA series of Strike games (Jungle Strike, Soviet Strike, and so on) that I’ve lost many hours too; Tesla Effect is the kickstarted revival of the classic Tex Murphy FMV series of games, which is silly, silly fun for point-and-click aficionados; Dead Rising is the recently released HD’d up version of the game that stole almost its entire plot from George Romero; Bionic Commando stars Mike Patton (singer from Faith No More) as a dreadlocked fella with a robot arm and grudge – he swings on things and punches people.

Here’s what your money will get you:

Pay what you want

Rollers of the Realm

Zeno Clash 2

Sonic Adventure 2

Bionic Commando

Citizens of Earth

Pay more than the average

Renegade Ops Collection

Sonic Generations Collection

Resident Evil 4

Dead Rising

Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure

Pay $12 (£9.04) or more

Motorsport Manager

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition