SteamWorld Dig 2 PC release date confirmed

SteamWorld Dig 2 [official site], the follow-up to 2013’s fab sci-fi dig-o-metroidvania-a-roguelikelike, will launch for PC on September 22nd. When developers Image & Form said the PC version would follow the console debut “a few days after”, they were lying – that’s only one day later. Huzzah! You pretty little liars. This is the best form of lie.
The sequel will send us back to a wild west-y world of robots then down to dig, explore, nab upgrades, and duff up baddies.
Our John really dug the first game. As he said in his SteamWorld Dig review:
“It’s calming, pleasurable, cute and tricky. It’s Spelunky for people who don’t like restarting all the time. But it’s also its own distinct notion, with its focus on progression over difficulty. SteamWorld Dig is a really lovely, very fun time. What a great thing for a game to be.”
More of that sounds grand.
SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux via Steam on September 22nd, priced at £14.99/$19.99/€19.99.
13/09/2017 at 17:58 DrJ3RK says:
The first game really surprised me. I grabbed it on a whim on my 3DS while on vacation. I was glued to it every late-night (once all the vacationy stuff was done each day). Can’t wait to try this one.
13/09/2017 at 19:11 Nero says:
I bought the first one 3DS and played it almost straight through. Later bought it also on PC and played it through again. I really enjoyed it and I’m so buying this one too.
13/09/2017 at 20:03 Freud says:
I enjoyed Steamworld Dig and Steamworld Heist quite a bit. They are easy to play and get into but still have enough challenge and depth to last the 10-15 hours they last. Then they emptied their bag of tricks and don’t overstay their welcome.