Cute animals go to war in streamlined RTS Tooth And Tail

Out now is Tooth and Tail [official site], a game about adorable little anthromorphic animals who- oh. Oh no. They’re fighting. Stop fighting! Why are you fighting? Is that a skunk launching mustard gas? Oh no. It seems Pocketwatch Games, the makers of heist game Monaco, have a terrible lesson to teach us about Mother Nature in their new real-time strategy game. Tooth and Tail is a streamlined RTS, condensing the thought and action into rounds of 5-12 minutes with gamepad-friendly controls, procedurally-generated maps, and customisable factions. It’s mighty pretty and all.
Tooth and Tail is set in the middle of a civil war between animal factions over who’s for dinner. Along with a singleplayer campaign, Tooth and Tail has multiplayer in online and split-screen forms.
Adam and Pip played together last year, and Adam found himself on the menu.
Tooth and Tail costs £14.99/$19.99/€19.99 on Steam and GOG for Windows and Mac, and Steam has it for Linux too. The lack of Linux on GOG is because Tooth and Tail needs GOG’s Galaxy client for multiplayer but GOG haven’t released Galaxy for Linux yet.
The game will eventually have cross-platform play between the Steam, PlayStation 4, and GOG versions. Steam-GOG play was supposed to be in at launch, with PC-PS4 play following “shortly after”, but that ran into trouble. Pocketwatch founder Andy Schatz explained on the GOG forum yesterday:
“Looks like we didn’t get the Galaxy to Steam crossplay wrapped up in time. We’ve been working all hours to get it into shape, but it’s just not there yet. We’re hoping to finish it up this week, but we do want to make sure the experience is good for everyone. Sorry for the broken promise, we’ll do what we can to get crossplay done as quickly as possible!
“We do still have PS4 crossplay on the schedule too, but that will come when the GOG/Steam crossplay is done and live.”
Along with that crossplay, the developers say they’re planning to launch free content updates down the road.
13/09/2017 at 13:49 Drib says:
Neat mix of cute and war.
Cross-playing is good for RTS games, if the gamepad controls are worth anything.
Then again, I’m fine with cross play in FPS games too, if only so proper keyboard+mouse users can stomp over the silly gamepad folks.
13/09/2017 at 14:29 Harlander says:
I got a bit puzzled at this for a moment until I realised you meant cross-platform playing.
13/09/2017 at 15:21 Drib says:
Is there some weird term ‘crossplay’ that I am unfamiliar with? Do I even want to know?
13/09/2017 at 15:50 kanzy says:
Yes, it refers to cross-dressing cosplaying. Which you might not have wanted to know, but there you go.
13/09/2017 at 18:05 Drib says:
Oh I see. Well that’s fine too. Have fun doing that, people who are into it.
13/09/2017 at 17:53 DasBilligeAlien says:
The controller controlls are better than the mouse controlls in my opinion. It’s the nature of your commander being your curser and a unit at the same time that does the trick.
13/09/2017 at 13:52 int says:
Rats!
13/09/2017 at 15:24 jeppic says:
Exactly. Designing for controllers is great and all, but for a RTS, it should really be designed around mice…
13/09/2017 at 15:39 int says:
Possumbly!
13/09/2017 at 15:52 Nauallis says:
PC players are so obsessed with playing with vermin.
13/09/2017 at 13:57 Drib says:
The link in this sentence:
Adam and Pip played together last year, and Adam found himself on the menu.
Does not work. You have an extra space or something, a %20 at the end.
13/09/2017 at 15:23 allison says:
Aww, I thought it’d be Redwall: the RTS.
Would love to wreck vermin with a Badger Lord in the grip of Bloodwrath
13/09/2017 at 17:51 DasBilligeAlien says:
Redwall was the main inspiration if I recall correctly.
13/09/2017 at 17:58 DasBilligeAlien says:
One of the best RTS I played in recently.
The matches, campaing or otherwise, are super short(10-20mins) and loosing does not hurt as much. You can iterate fast in your playstyle and the random maps encourage a more instinct based gameplay.
Played the game a lot during alpha. I highly recommend it.