8K non-gaming and the importance of pixels

Yes, yes, I know 8K gaming is an utter irrelevance. Frankly, 4K remains a niche gaming resolution. But hang with me. 8K monitors are popping up from major manufacturers and with them the build-it-and-they-will-come logic of gaming at a preposterous resolution of 7,680 by 4,320 pixels. The fact that gaming at 8K isn’t really viable with current hardware is, up to a point, a separate issue. The mere possibility of gaming at a resolution fully four times higher than 4K begs the question of how much resolution matters and indeed how much it matters compared to other factors including refresh rate, response, colour quality, panel size and more. How important, truly, are pixels?
To quickly bat the 8K gaming thing into touch, it’s a couple of 31.5-inch monitors from Dell and Philips that give rise to the notion. Dell, as it happens, cut the price of its 8K UltraSharp UP3218K to a mere $3,899 earlier this year. Both screens also require dual DisplayPort 1.3 connections, which is a bit of an ask.
Needless to say, running a modern game smoothly at 8K isn’t a goer with current graphics cards. Even the fastest current GPUs fail to nail every single game out there at 4K if all the eye candy is switched on. At fully 33 million pixels, 8K is four times the pixels of 4K and thus four times the load on your graphics subsystem. That’s too much heavy lifting even for the strongest hardware.
And yet when Philips wheeled out its 8K 328P8K screen at the recent IFA trade show in Germany, it got me thinking. In all candour, it first got me thinking because I adore high DPI when it comes to general computing. I love my 40-inch 4K monitor, but I also love the font rendering on my high-DPI laptop and phone screens, and they both make my desktop monitor look utterly clunky in that regard.
But it also got me thinking about gaming panels on the PC. My personal instinct has usually been that pixels come first. By default, I want more of them and of better quality. Up to a point it’s a little hard to unpick where pixels start and broader panel quality kicks in. Is pixel response a general panel attribute, or exclusively to do with pixels? Likewise viewing angles.
Broadly speaking it’s fair to say there’s a tradeoff to be made between pixel count and other screen specs. The most obvious is refresh rate. Both pixel count (which you can also think of as the native resolution of an LCD panel) and refresh rate have implications when it comes to bandwidth. Every screen has a certain number of pixels and it takes a certain amount of data to describe the colour each pixel contains.
Is 1440p and 144Hz the sweet spot for most of us?
Every time the screen is refreshed, of course, that data is updated. Which is why, currently, you can’t have both a super-high refresh rate like 240Hz and a super-high resolution like 4K in the same screen. Existing video interfaces simply don’t have the bandwidth to refresh the eight million pixels of a 4K monitor 240 times a second. That would be nearly two billion pixels refreshed per second. And that’s just the display connector. Your video card has absolutely zero chance of cranking out two billion fully rendered, pixel shaded, bump mapped, anti-aliased – whatevered – modern game engine pixels every second. 4K at 60Hz is half a billion pixels per second and that’s too much for most GPUs.
All of this may seem like an acutely first world problem – the inability to have one’s 4K cake and eat it at 240Hz. But it’s something that causes me genuine, if fleeting and somewhat superficial, anguish. As it is, I choose 4K for the benefits it brings for all-round computing. I like having the sheer screen real estate. But I do miss the slick, buttery responsiveness of a high-refresh rate monitor. Every time I have to knock a game down from 4K to 1440p to get smooth frame rates, I’m also reminded that my monitor is far from the optimal gaming solution.
Then again, for those games where I can achieve smooth frame rates at 4K, the detail and scale of the image is truly a sight to behold, and I find myself reluctant to give up on that for a little more smoothness and response in other titles. You could argue that it depends what kind of game you’re playing. Hair trigger shooter? You’ll want the refresh. Heavy-duty RTS game? Go with the pixels.
Of course, most of us want to play all kinds of different games and that means trade offs must be made. That said, there are other areas where I reckon those trade offs are less vexing. Sure, I’d prefer the sharper response of a TN panel when playing games, but IPS and VA panels are good enough and I much prefer the colour contrast and viewing angles. Likewise, while I appreciate the benefits of adaptive sync, I find the impact it has on gaming smoothness and response marginal when compared to running at lower resolutions and higher refresh rates.
As things stand, then, it primarily comes down to pixels versus refresh rates. Price plays a part, too. Upping either the refresh rate or the pixel count costs, there’s no avoiding that. Upping both while maintaining panel quality costs even more.
I suppose if my day to day life were a little more gamey and a little less worky, I’d lean 1440p and 144Hz on an IPS panel. That’s a pretty sweet spot to be in for all-round gaming. As it is I’m running 4K at 60Hz on a VA panel and I live with the numerous downsides in return for a few pretty spectacular upsides. But that’s me. What about you? Shout out below where you find your screen sweetspot and whether it’s pure preference or more a matter of price.
14/09/2017 at 21:18 Drib says:
These things are so far above my pay grade that I feel vaguely offended even hearing about them.
14/09/2017 at 22:11 Earl-Grey says:
I can not fathom how anyone with a mortgage, car, bills to pay and mouths to feed can ever justify spending that amount of money of a sodding monitor.
I suppose I could buy a cheap RV and start making crystal meth in the middle of nowhere.
14/09/2017 at 22:25 svge says:
It’s pretty simple: don’t have children and buy what you want.
14/09/2017 at 23:10 Blad the impaler says:
Word.
14/09/2017 at 23:40 JarinArenos says:
Or, for lots of us: Don’t have children and still be poor.
14/09/2017 at 23:47 Ergates_Antius says:
Serious answer: I guess people who have some professional/job-related reason for wanting a high-res monitor could justify it.
For the rest of us – just wait a few more years until such things are mundane and cheap. (I remember when VGA came out…)
15/09/2017 at 04:47 LegendaryTeeth says:
People spend more on less useful things. It depends where your priorities are.
How much doe smoking cost? Or eating out for lunch every day at work? Or buying a coffee every morning? Or golfing? There are lots of things lots of people do which they don’t have to but still cost thousands of dollars over the year. This is one thing, all up front, that you can use for years and years.
15/09/2017 at 07:07 FriendlyFire says:
It’s the same thing I tell people about an office chair when their eyes bulge at the $1500 sticker price of my favorite ergonomic chairs.
Yeah, it’s a lot of money up front, but they all have 10+ year warranties and can easily last for double that if treated well. Less than $100/year for something you might sit in 10, 20, 30 hours a week? That’s a bargain, and my back/neck are worth far more than that.
15/09/2017 at 07:28 pack.wolf says:
*looks at his Star Wars Armada man-toys*
sigh…
14/09/2017 at 21:22 Nelyeth says:
1440p, 144Hz and 23 inches with G-sync, powered by a 1080 GPU. I’ve been playing on this set-up for around 6 months now, but before that, I had a 1080p, 60Hz, 17-inch laptop with an increasingly struggling GTX660M. The transition was, to say the least, brutal.
As far as I’m concerned, I’m perfectly satisfied with what I have : I feel more would be too much, both size-wise and price-wise (my current rig is around 2000€ if I include everything, and it was already way more than I first considered). The thing is, I thought the same when I bought my laptop, and again before that (heck, I considered 20FPS smooth before I got my laptop), so perhaps it’s just that I haven’t tried going beyond 1440p. Perhaps I’ll think about it in a fair few years, when I’ll have a decent amount of change to spend.
14/09/2017 at 22:00 FLoJ says:
Currently playing solely on a 144hz 1080p BenQ with a 1060 because <3 Quake.
Very close to buying a second monitor that will be higher DPI, better colour contrast and using that for general use.
The have cake and eat it dual monitor solution :)
14/09/2017 at 22:12 automatic says:
8k is pointless because most games have crappy textures resolution. And the more you crank up texture res the more complex the 3d model must be so the edges don’t look blocky. Then you will also need a betther graphics card. And when you do you go to the game store and realize the most beautiful games out there are in pixel art or a low res piece of art like The Witness.
8k is not for gaming, it’s for detailed desktops background images on huge monitors.
14/09/2017 at 22:38 Siythe says:
“All of this may seem like an acutely first world problem…”
“…may seem…”
Oh mate.
14/09/2017 at 23:20 James says:
I got a 4k monitor and a GTX 1070 for a birthday (it was that or a cheap first car, I think I made the right choice) and I just can’t go back. Some games, especially poorly optimised games (Fallout 4 I’m looking at you), remain at 1080p but in games like Witcher 3 it’s JUST. SO. PRETTY.
15/09/2017 at 00:15 gi_ty says:
For me I’m saving and waiting for a good 34 inch ultra wide curved 1440p monitor with some form of adaptive sync. I plan on buying a new video card at the same time. I have been using a 26 1080p monitor for like 5 years and i feel the cost upfront for an awesome monitor is worth it. I will likely be using it for at least 5 or six years. When I have the money in hand and can find a VA or IPS panel one that fits these specs I will take the plunge.
15/09/2017 at 00:41 malkav11 says:
4K is so, so nice. And while I was initially assuming I’d be mostly watching video content at that resolution and sticking to 1080p gaming (since it’s the same ratio with less pixels and 4K’s a hell of a load on a graphics card), it’s actually wound up being the opposite. With no 4K Bluray drives on PC (at least last time I checked) and Netflix 4K streaming only available on TVs or Kady Lake-onwards intel processors (I’m one generation behind – sigh), options for 4K video content are actually pretty limited. But I’ve had little trouble running most modern games at 4K (with stunning results) since I don’t really notice the difference with framerate unless it either stutters a great deal or is significantly below 30 FPS. If anything, older games have been the main issue, either not supporting 4K at all, or having trouble with scaling or other display bugs – e.g., Kingdoms of Amalur doesn’t display any quest log text at 4K which renders it largely unplayable at that resolution.
I think the most gorgeous games so far have been Witcher 3 and anything recent in EA’s Frostbite engine, particularly Dragon Age Inquisition and (for all that its visuals have been weirdly poorly received) Mass Effect Andromeda.
15/09/2017 at 00:51 dangermouse76 says:
Weird thing is here we are, and on PC with the latest games how much do we need to spend to get 1080p 60 fps on high settings ? It’s still not that cheap.
Resolution still costs money. That’s where the value is for those that manufacture this stuff.
Like printers and ink. CPU’s and performance gain.Formats and distribution are still locked to these ideas of resolution and fidelity.
15/09/2017 at 00:55 *Legion* says:
I’m happy with my 1440p monitor, and will be for the foreseeable future.
Where I want more pixels is in the screens that get pressed right up against your face in a VR headset.
15/09/2017 at 01:09 steves says:
“Is 1440p and 144Hz the sweet spot for most of us?”
Yeah, probably. If ‘us’ is gaming nerds with too much money. And getting 144 FPS is overkill really, at least for me. 90-100 is about the sweet spot, combined with G-Sync.
When an 1180Ti or whatever it is comes out, and can do that kind of framerate with reasonable settings, in anything I want to play, at 4K…well, that’s the time to get an 8K monitor.
Just as long as it can run 4K at a decent refresh rate, and 8K at 60 for that print-quality text.
I confidently predict I’ll be waiting years for this, and comfort myself with memories of just how mind-blowing getting a 19″ 1280px CRT monitor was back in the day.
15/09/2017 at 02:11 takfar says:
Six year-old, 1080p, 60hz monitor here. GTX970, so mostly 60fps on most games with most bells and whistles. It’s also my work monitor (and computer). It’s the best I can afford, and it’s fine by me.
15/09/2017 at 02:27 Lukasz says:
With my new last month built I decided that 34inch 1080p ultrawide is the most suitable monitor for my needs.
I decided that over 1440p because of size and immersion as well how much horse power I need. With new gpu upgrade being 3-4 years from now on and only assuming I’m making good money compared to my expenses 1440p would be too much right now.
Can’t imagine myself at this stage running a 4k monitor
15/09/2017 at 03:59 ropeladder says:
FWIW, I recently played through Portal 2 in 640×480 because I like the aesthetic…
15/09/2017 at 04:41 Raoul Duke says:
What I find really frustrating about 4k (and, it seems, 8k) monitors is that they don’t seem to have sensible implementations of 1080p upscaling.
There’s no logical reason why you couldn’t have a super fast little subsystem in a 4k monitor that literally takes a 1080p signal and doubles the pixels in each direction. But many of them don’t do this for some inexplicable reason, turning 1080p into a blurry mess.
Alternatively, nVidia and AMD could get their shit together and enable this type of scaling on the GPU.
Really, it should be possible to have 4k/8k/whatever for desktop use and games that aren’t demanding, and then a seamless ability to properly display 1080p for more demanding games, all in the same monitor.
I was happy to read that the new 4k Panasonic OLED TVs do this really well and also have extremely low input lag for 1080p. Hopefully a sign of things to come in the monitor world.
15/09/2017 at 05:03 Ragnar says:
Three 23″, 1080p, 60Hz, IPS panels on a lowly RX 480 – translating to 1080p for recent games and glorious, triple-wide, 6040×1080 Eyefinity goodness for older games.
I’d love to upgrade to a monitor with adaptive sync (and preferably 144Hz), as I hate screen tearing and stuttering, but I hate the exclusivity of the technologies. I don’t want my monitor to lock me into a video card vendor for the next decade.
15/09/2017 at 05:20 ZipD says:
Been using Dell’s 29″ ultrawide for a good 4 years now and it has decent frames on a 980Ti and is wonderful for movies. It’s really difficult to not consider another ultrawide for the next jump. The 1440p + 144hz is exactly what I’ve been waiting for but has to be G-sync, HDR and ultrawide as well. Monitors last for a lot of years and getting a good one for gaming is indeed a heavy investment.
To actually have a GPU can that churn out 144 fps is another matter altogether and may take a couple of generations to achieve. By that time, you’ll have new games that’ll demand even more.
15/09/2017 at 07:03 Don Reba says:
I’ve been rocking a 27″ 4K IPS for about a year, and I only reduce the resolution as the last resort to get those 60 FPS. It is almost always better to reduce rendering quality, especially per-pixel shaders, like screen-space reflections and ambient occlusion.
15/09/2017 at 07:06 celticdr says:
Been using a Philips 4k 40″ monitor for over 2 years now thanks to Mr. Laird’s positive words about it – once you go 4k you can’t go back.
Plus my AMD R9 290 runs 4k fine at 60hz with AA turned off (which you don’t really notice at 4k anyway) on high to ultra settings on most games I’ve played.
I’ve got some FPS shooters too and more than 60hz isn’t a noticeable change to me (though I do get that there are folks out there that can see above 60hz I am not one of those individuals it seems).
Next year will be GFX card upgrade time – hopefully I can get a 1080 ti for cheap then ;)
15/09/2017 at 08:27 Tiax says:
I’m currently rocking a 34 inches 21:9 panel that I really like.
Although what I’m truly waiting for is a similarly sized OLED panel optimized for gaming.