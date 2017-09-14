Avernum 3: Ruined World concludes RPG trilogy in 2018

Don’t call it retro: Jeff Vogel’s Spiderweb Software are still making the same sorts of RPGs they did decades ago (and often the very same games). This week Spiderweb announced Avernum 3: Ruined World [official site], capping off their trilogy of remakes of their expanded remakes of the ’90s Exile games. If you want old-school top-down RPG action with plenty of freedom and a world that changes as disaster unfolds, mate, it’s coming in a few months. Here, have a look in the announcement trailer:

Spiderweb Software explain the premise:

“At last, your people are free. You broke out of the underworld prison of Avernum. You emerge onto the surface, back into the sun at last, only to find that the world is being destroyed. Plagues of horrifying monsters scourge the surface. If you don’t stop them, you will have no home to escape to.”

That’s the start of Doom II, isn’t it?

From there, you can roam around, quest, crawl through dungeons, get a house, or try to stop the monsters and save the world I guess if that’s your sort of thing rather than larking about.

Avernum 3: Ruined World is coming to Windows and Mac in early 2018, by the end of March. We’ve not looked at Spider’s games much but John’s Avernum: Escape From the Pit review did like the first one.