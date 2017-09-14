Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! released!!!

“Cooking doesn’t get tougher than this,” the nation’s favourite geezer declared on Master Chief, which is proof that he’s never played Cook, Serve, Delicious! Vertigo Gaming’s chef ’em up is delightfully hectic as we run a restaurant and cook the orders, falling into a lightning-fast rhythm as we rattle on hotkeys to cook dishes and the orders stack up and the bins need taking out and oh god social media is somehow part of our job too and flipping great now the health inspector is here. This mayhem now continues with Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! [official site], which launched last night.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! is a fairly simple restaurant management sim. Decide upon each day’s menu, trying to stop it becoming boring and bearing things like weather in mind, while buying fancier equipment for fancier meals. Along the way, go from a café to a proper swanky restaurant. Simple!

Oh, but you also have to do everything. You’re cooking each meal, hitting hotkeys for each step of preparation and watching cooking timers. You’re stacking up multiple orders at once. You’re taking out the bins. You’re cleaning the bogs. You’re washing dishes. And so on. All this while making sure you meals come out correct and quickly. After a while, you fall into a wonderful rhythm for everything, knowing the keys and rattling them off at great speed like a flurry of knives and fryers. It gets intense.

The sequel brings new dishes, customisable restaurant décor, and general technical improvements. It also beefs up the cooperative mode, letting both players do the full range of kitchen tasks rather than having forced roles.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is £9.99/$12.99/€12.99 on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It was previously due in August but Vergio Gaming delayed the launch to avoid it being a buggy mess, though the game does still have a few minor problems Vertigo are currently working on – things like mouse support in the menus.