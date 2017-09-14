Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! released!!!

“Cooking doesn’t get tougher than this,” the nation’s favourite geezer declared on Master Chief, which is proof that he’s never played Cook, Serve, Delicious! Vertigo Gaming’s chef ’em up is delightfully hectic as we run a restaurant and cook the orders, falling into a lightning-fast rhythm as we rattle on hotkeys to cook dishes and the orders stack up and the bins need taking out and oh god social media is somehow part of our job too and flipping great now the health inspector is here. This mayhem now continues with Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! [official site], which launched last night.
Cook, Serve, Delicious! is a fairly simple restaurant management sim. Decide upon each day’s menu, trying to stop it becoming boring and bearing things like weather in mind, while buying fancier equipment for fancier meals. Along the way, go from a café to a proper swanky restaurant. Simple!
Oh, but you also have to do everything. You’re cooking each meal, hitting hotkeys for each step of preparation and watching cooking timers. You’re stacking up multiple orders at once. You’re taking out the bins. You’re cleaning the bogs. You’re washing dishes. And so on. All this while making sure you meals come out correct and quickly. After a while, you fall into a wonderful rhythm for everything, knowing the keys and rattling them off at great speed like a flurry of knives and fryers. It gets intense.
The sequel brings new dishes, customisable restaurant décor, and general technical improvements. It also beefs up the cooperative mode, letting both players do the full range of kitchen tasks rather than having forced roles.
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is £9.99/$12.99/€12.99 on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It was previously due in August but Vergio Gaming delayed the launch to avoid it being a buggy mess, though the game does still have a few minor problems Vertigo are currently working on – things like mouse support in the menus.
14/09/2017 at 12:04 Eraysor says:
Cook, serve, delicious, I’m yours
14/09/2017 at 12:37 Eraysor says:
“nation’s favourite geezer declared on Master Chief“
14/09/2017 at 12:46 Alice O'Connor says:
Yup.
14/09/2017 at 12:07 Biscotti says:
I would recommend waiting a little bit before jumping in–I encountered a few bugs on launch day (mostly graphical glitches) and most of the achievements are missing. I also noticed food boosters and detractors aren’t visible yet (though the dev said they’re implemented). The tutorial’s pretty barebones too, and the campaign mode stuff is laid out a bit weirdly in the UI. The actual gameplay’s still really good though! I’m extremely excited to play this in a week or two when things have been ironed out.
14/09/2017 at 12:13 Pogs says:
Sounds like a recipe for giving your customers food poisoning!
14/09/2017 at 12:30 distantlurker says:
I should be good at this. I’m a whisk taker.
14/09/2017 at 13:32 Mecha_Rocky says:
Somehow the customers look even more angry and homeless. Regardless, looks fun – can’t wait!
14/09/2017 at 13:42 Drib says:
I get why from a gameplay perspective, but wouldn’t this be annoying as hell in reality? When I go to a restaurant I like, I sort of want to see the menu options I remember liking last time, not just whatever they happened to feel like making today.
It’s weird is all.
14/09/2017 at 16:34 indigozeal says:
Played this day 1 and am loving it. So many new dishes and so much beautiful new art, and I like the campaign-like mode where you serve as a chef for numerous other restaurants – it’s an excellent introduction to all the new food you can make and gives you interesting scenarios with the unique menus for each place. I do like the new wrinkles of the holding stations and creating finger food to increase customer patience.
I’d recommend you play the first game (which is also excellent) before this, as learning the new stuff and the basic CSD gameplay all at once might be a little overwhelming. If you’ve played the first game, though, just dive right in – like the poster above mentioned, little stuff like all the achievements aren’t unlocked yet (the dev said you’ll get credit for them retroactively), but nothing is affecting the gameplay yet, I’ve found – and the gameplay’s super.
14/09/2017 at 19:25 Kitsunin says:
This is great. One downside is that it feels a lot less like a cooking “sim” (much less emphasis on upgrades and much, much more on challenges) but this is certainly playing to its strengths. The original could very much leave you bored if your skill was outpacing the buzz and complexity of recipes you were capable of using, and you’d end up more or less grinding many days with the same menu. Although you do get better decor and upgrades here, it’s presented as more of a sandbox mode next to the series of challenges. Further, the rate at which you unlock more difficult things is tied much more to your performance rather than just playtime. No more grinding out the “do 20 days” goal for the next star, when you got all the other goals finished within a quarter of that.
And the holding station mechanic gives the rush-hour dichotomy more nuance rather than just being a bit more stressful than normal. You’ve gotta prepare for it now!