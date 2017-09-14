Gettin’ piggy wit it! Don’t Starve: Hamlet announced

Klei Entertainment have announced Don’t Starve: Hamlet, a new expansion for their fiendish survival game. Don’t get any silly ideas about Danish princes or William Shakespeare (though an immortal bard would be a fiendish foe), as the expansion will focus on the simple and sensible idea of a town of aristocratic pigmen. A hamlet. It’s a pun. Wordplay, you know? Jokes. The singleplayer expansion will add a touch of civility to Don’t Starve [official site] with houses, shops, and the most ‘civilised’ of activities: plundering ancient ruins for treasures to claim as your own.

New creatures and items are coming free to the Shipwrecked expansion, Klei also announced, and the cooperative Don’t Starve Together is getting time-limited events.

First, Hamlet! It’ll arrive in 2018 by the end of June. Klei blast this blurb:

In Don’t Starve: Hamlet, Wilson discovers a lost town of aristocratic Pigmen nestled within a foreboding tropical jungle. Reacquaint to city life with pig shops, houses, new items, biomes and more, or delve into the ancient pig ruins and try your hand at treasure hunting in this new single player expansion.

And toss out this trailer:

As for Shipwrecked, the new update is bringing exciting newness including crockodogs, cormorants, rainbow jellyfish, new varieties of tropical fish, sea bases, fish farms, and sea walls. These are not yet properly in the game but are playable in a public beta version so they can’t be far off.

Lastly, Don’t Starve Together! November will bring the launch of temporary events, new modes which Klei say will “serve as a way to mix up the experience, allowing us to try crazy new things without breaking the core game”.

The first even will be The Forge, a 6-player arena fight to defeat a warpig. It’ll have new characters, bosses, character traits, weapons, abilities, and more. The event will offer new skins as rewards, though people who don’t manage to pop that pig will be able to buy them as DLC. Yeah, I know, added microtransactions, but Klei hope it’ll help fund future support.

“We hope that with this mechanism, we can both continue creating great free content while also supporting the development team. In addition, this method of funding allows us to provide content to all our players, instead of splitting the player community if we implemented it with a DLC paywall.”

But wait, something new has just arrived in Together. New survivor Winona is now in, rocking a Rosie the Riveter sort of look.

This is a whole lot of surviving. Busy times in Survivania. Klei are also working on a whole new game, the swashbuckling sci-fi Grifters.