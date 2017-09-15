Check out the new RPS forum

The new forum is live! Check it out here, or read on for some other details
As mentioned earlier this week, we’ve left the wastes of vBulletin behind for the bright new future of Discourse. That means that things are different! We hope good different, but there’s a feedback thread on the forum for your own thoughts.
Note: the URL has changed. It’s now https://forum.rockpapershotgun.com/. The old URLs for boards and threads will update in a moment to the appropriate locations on the new boards, but that hasn’t happened just yet so you’ll have to update your bookmarks manually for now or keep clicking the ‘Forum’ link in the top right of the site.
There are still a few other teething problems being fixed, but those should be resolved soon. For now, hop on and we can work out together where the light switches are in our new home.
15/09/2017 at 21:30 FurryLippedSquid says:
Ewwww.
What a bizarre layout. I’m sure we’ll get used to it.
15/09/2017 at 22:16 YogSo says:
Use this link instead, much more reminiscent of the old layout: link to forum.rockpapershotgun.com
15/09/2017 at 21:31 GameCat says:
Why did you had to choose literally most confusing, unresponsive, unclear and user-unfriendly discussion board script? :C
15/09/2017 at 21:40 Landiss says:
What software is that? It doesn’t even say that anywhere.
15/09/2017 at 21:54 FurryLippedSquid says:
Discourse.
15/09/2017 at 22:11 pfooti says:
Yeah, I’m not a big fan of Discourse. It has some attributes I like, but a lot I don’t (overriding control-F for example, and a real break with the conceptual “board” model of oldstyle forums).
That said, there’s basically no good forum software out there. They’re all bad in some way.
16/09/2017 at 02:26 Quickly says:
All bad in what way? From what I’ve seen of IPS (eg: linustechtips.com) and XenForo (eg: thecoli.com) both seem competent board software. In the former’s case it has a nice notification system and other modern features.
Whereas I don’t think I’ve even seen a decent implementation of Discourse, they all feel similar with that heavy focus on its Q&A style design, especially the timeline which for longer discussions is messy to navigate.
That said I wasn’t a regular forum lurker so I’ll leave it up to others to give better impressions on the change.
15/09/2017 at 22:50 April March says:
Probably to be consistent with the comments section. *airhorns.mp3*
16/09/2017 at 00:44 Synesthesia says:
Eh, i kinda like discourse. Then again, I was never much of a forumite.
15/09/2017 at 21:37 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Wow that is hideous and unclear! Nice job.
15/09/2017 at 21:37 Landiss says:
I’m trying not to dislike it just because it is different, but it is hard.
15/09/2017 at 21:39 Landiss says:
By the way, forum terms of use are full of “company_domain” and similar.
15/09/2017 at 21:48 TechnicalBen says:
Bye. Thanks for all the fish.
15/09/2017 at 21:53 wsjudd says:
What was the rationale behind this particular software?
15/09/2017 at 22:05 Viral Frog says:
So… looks like I’m the only one that doesn’t hate it so far?
Only complaint is with mobile, but I’m saving that complaint for when I have time to fiddle with settings. It may actually be a non-issue.
Edit: turns out I didn’t even have to fiddle with the settings at all. Rather simple to just filter the different sections of the forum as I need. Took me less than 2 seconds.
15/09/2017 at 22:14 captaincabinets says:
Not the only one. I actually think it’s sexy as all get out. And really not terribly difficult to use.
15/09/2017 at 22:15 calcifer says:
As someone who has been using forums in some form since the BBS days, Discourse is the single worst forum software by a decent margin.
Honestly, you could have migrated to pretty much anything else and it would have been better. Oh well, one more forum bites the dust…
15/09/2017 at 22:30 Sp4rkR4t says:
Can’t log in, forgot password says it’s found my account when I try with both username & email but doesn’t send the email.
Also, before switch was worried you would go with a basic discourse layout, you managed to make it worse, well done.
15/09/2017 at 22:41 heretic says:
I have the same issue, will wait a couple of days I guess…
Also my favourite thread, the Screenshot Thread, no longer shows images… :( hope this is a setting that can be enabled as otherwise defeats the whole point of that thread!
15/09/2017 at 22:51 April March says:
I have the same problem, for what it’s worth. Can’t log in.
16/09/2017 at 03:29 Artyparis says:
Cant log in.
And “no account matches” when I try to reset my password.
15/09/2017 at 22:53 DanMan says:
Yeah, same here. Password reminder/reset doesn’t seem to send any email.
15/09/2017 at 23:27 cpt_freakout says:
I’m in the same boat.
15/09/2017 at 23:46 causticnl says:
same problem, cant login, doesnt accept password and request new password doesnt send mail. oh well.
15/09/2017 at 23:53 Baines says:
Same issue, but may be even worse for me, as I’m not 100% certain that the old forum had a current email address for me.
16/09/2017 at 02:14 Baines says:
Tried my current email address for the password reset. It claims there is an account that matches that email, and it has sent an email to it, but it has been over two hours but no email ever arrived.
16/09/2017 at 00:16 DEspresso says:
Not the slightest idea what my Password was. I think it demanded a number, Up-Downcase and such nonsense.
Farewell Forum account.
16/09/2017 at 00:19 tikey says:
I’m also jumping in the “can’t log in” bandwagon.
16/09/2017 at 00:31 cairbre says:
Me too
16/09/2017 at 02:06 tikey says:
It took a while but the e-mail confirmation finally appeared.
16/09/2017 at 00:45 Synesthesia says:
Same issue.
16/09/2017 at 01:29 Frank says:
Yup, it rejected my normal email address for having too many dots in it, saying it couldn’t possibly be a real address. Entered a different one and still no verification email received.
This is not Discourse’s fault, though. I just signed up on another new site yesterday with no problem. I’m guessing it’s the host’s fault or some other networking issue.
16/09/2017 at 04:05 Mr Bismarck says:
Same problem here. Password doesn’t work and the reset email never appears.
15/09/2017 at 22:35 DarkFenix says:
To be quite blunt, it’s fucking terrible. We’re talking quite literally one of the worst, ugliest, most user unfriendly forums I’ve ever seen, with the only competition for that title coming from other sites stupid enough to use Discourse.
Seriously RPS, you could have chosen literally anything else, you could have thrown a dart at a board covered in idea post-its, and you’d have come out with a better one than this. It’s truly horrific.
15/09/2017 at 22:45 ScottTFrazer says:
Site updates always prove the maxim that no good deed goes unpunished.
Someone undoubtedly put a lot of work into this. I hope they don’t read these comments.
Also, how soon until you can get the comments moved into Discourse? That’s what I’m really waiting for
15/09/2017 at 22:52 April March says:
“The house you built fell down after a day.”
“Hey, I put a lot of work into it. I guess no good deed goes unpunished!”
15/09/2017 at 23:17 dangermouse76 says:
I think the rule should be if you say you dont like it you should link a to a forum that you do like.
16/09/2017 at 00:45 Spacewalk says:
I would but it just got replaced.
16/09/2017 at 01:00 DarkFenix says:
Took the words right out of my mouth.
15/09/2017 at 23:34 Sin Vega says:
I had planned on posting an extremely clever remark about not having a strong opinion and therefore everyone who has any kind of opinion being wrong. But then I clicked about a bit just to see what people were talking about, fully expecting to Not Get It.
I have no idea what is going on. I clicked on a thread and the first post loaded up. After I read a few sentences, it disappeared and was replaced by what I assume is a later page of the thread. I scrolled down and the weird floaty redundant extra scrollbar says “20/43”, but when I scroll down beyond that, all the posts are blacked out (1950s CIA censored file style) and I get pushed back up the page anyway. There is no indication of how to go back to an earlier page of the thread, leaving most of the discussion completely inaccessible.
Teething problems, perhaps. But my first impressions are that it’s very fiddly, unintuitive and irritating.
I do like the colour scheme though. Light on dark can be ugly but the greyscale works quite nicely.
15/09/2017 at 23:34 Vinraith says:
I appreciate that the forum is being supported and worked on.
That said, at least right now, it’s ugly, unresponsive, and kinda broken. Half the time when I go to PC Gaming I’m told there are no posts in that category. Like others, I can’t get a password reset either.
15/09/2017 at 23:38 dracvs says:
Well I do really like discourse, of all the ugly out there, is the one that works best presently being modern, responsive and what not.
Like it very much. Plan to be much more active.
16/09/2017 at 01:40 Frank says:
Same, assuming I can actually get an account set up.
15/09/2017 at 23:42 Grizzly says:
I like it. The teething problems with catogorization are being fixed right now it seems. I’ve never actually used Discourse before, so this new thing takes a bit of getting used to, but to me it’s lightning quick and responsive, and considering the changes that have been made in hte past few hours, I suspect that the admin panel works too (which was a significant issue with Vbulletin).
15/09/2017 at 23:46 Bobtree says:
Having browsed QT3 quite a bit, I found Discourse quite strange at first, but I grew to like it a lot.
16/09/2017 at 00:04 Phantom_Renegade says:
Interesting choice. Instead of making a new forum you could have, dunno, fixed your godsdamned log-in system for comments which is the worst.
New forum looks shiny and hard to navigate.
16/09/2017 at 01:17 causticnl says:
so I finally received email to reset my password, only the link forwards to a fishy webhost, looks like the spammers found the new forum.
16/09/2017 at 01:48 kuertee says:
User experience comments: (1) For long posts (e.g. Elite discussion), pagination is better than the infinity scroll. (2) Generally, the last post is the most relevant in the thread. Best to present that first rather than the top of the thread. Could the software auto-scroll to last post on open? (3) Allow quick switch for dark text on light background.
Usability: could get used to it.
16/09/2017 at 04:40 bill says:
I like it, it’s much better than the old one already.
There are some things I need to get used to, and a few bugs/tweaks that’d be nice.
But overall, nice job with getting the old forum content into the new forum *mostly* intact…. that must have been a pain in the ass.
Everyone will hate it of course, because they always hate every update to every website ever. Oddly, websites tend to be much better now than 10 years ago… not sure how that happened. ;-)