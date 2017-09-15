Check out the new RPS forum

The new forum is live! Check it out here, or read on for some other details

As mentioned earlier this week, we’ve left the wastes of vBulletin behind for the bright new future of Discourse. That means that things are different! We hope good different, but there’s a feedback thread on the forum for your own thoughts.

Note: the URL has changed. It’s now https://forum.rockpapershotgun.com/. The old URLs for boards and threads will update in a moment to the appropriate locations on the new boards, but that hasn’t happened just yet so you’ll have to update your bookmarks manually for now or keep clicking the ‘Forum’ link in the top right of the site.

There are still a few other teething problems being fixed, but those should be resolved soon. For now, hop on and we can work out together where the light switches are in our new home.