Elite Dangerous welcoming Thargoids back on the 26th

After yonks of littering space with their garbage and buzzing spaceships while repeating “Is this bugging you? I’m not touching you. Is this bugging you?“, the alien Thargoids will start to arrive properly in Elite Dangerous [official site] this month. Frontier Developments have confirmed that the update bringing them back to the space sim series, version 2.4 aka The Return, will launch on Tuesday, September 26th. It’ll kick off a storyline unfolding over the months to come. For now, check out a Thargoid fight in this new cinematic trailer:
I feel a lot of sympathy for the big spacebugs, to be honest. They have such lovely ships which seem almost alive and physically wounded. The video’s description YouTube suggests that the Thargoids strike first and humanity scrambles to develop weapons and technology in response but aw, poor spacewhalebugs.
Frontier’s announcement last night explained:
“On launch day you’ll be interacting with the most mysterious and deadly things you’ve encountered in the Elite Dangerous galaxy – the Thargoids.
“Elite Dangerous 2.4 The Return will then continue to roll out with interactive narrative-based content emerging over the coming months.”
And if someone wished to befriend them? Not in a traitorous way, just, you know, be spacemates.
The spectacle of Thargoids is almost enough to get me into Elite. I suspect our resident spaceman Brendan will blast off to check them out; I’ll have to bug him for opinions.
15/09/2017 at 16:12 Asurmen says:
Spoilers from the recently released Elite tie in book:
There’s two factions of Thargoids, the Oresrians and the Klaxians (a lore point brought back from the original Elite).
These two factions are in civil war, and one side is losing badly. They’re attempting to use the humans as a shield by getting us involved, and then moving past our space to safer areas and sacrificing the humans.
Given a decal that can be seen on this ship, it’s possible this is the faction we haven’t met yet in game.
It’s possible the fleeing faction has been deliberately antagonising humans to make us attack and slow down the stronger faction as we can’t tell the difference, or there is a difference and humans are knobs and don’t care.
15/09/2017 at 16:15 phuzz says:
This is always a safe assumption.
15/09/2017 at 16:37 Mogglewump says:
Totally on the side of the Thargoids. Why do humans have to shoot things as soon as they meet them? Apparently we’re no better 1286 years into the future.
15/09/2017 at 16:46 Beefenstein says:
“Totally on the side of the Thargoids.”
As I recall they’re social insects and the commanders of the ships have their fear glands removed so they can direct their vessels to wreak havoc on everything.
I respect the existence of the Thargoids but I’m not yet 100% behind them as ‘my friend’.
15/09/2017 at 16:52 Mungrul says:
You’re the most zarjaz Alice :)
15/09/2017 at 17:16 Rizlar says:
Prepare your thrill-glands!
15/09/2017 at 17:04 causticnl says:
go go thargoids! totally on the thargoid team here
15/09/2017 at 17:09 svge says:
Cool alien noises.
15/09/2017 at 17:19 Anti-Skub says:
3 years later and the Elite devs have finally got around to adding something that comes close to actual content. Although I fully suspect it to be nothing more than another grind with different ships to shoot at.
Give it another decade or two at this pace of development and it might be coming close to something that’s worth playing.
15/09/2017 at 18:21 tomimt says:
So tell me, what kind of content are you looking for?
15/09/2017 at 19:07 Darloth says:
I can’t speak for Anti-Skub, but if the Elite devs managed to even vaguely approach X3’s feature set of things to do, except with their own spin on it, with their current features, gorgeous graphics, and in-world feeling… then I’d be really excited.
It doesn’t need to be Star Citizen, but I want it to be more than Pointless Dogfight Simulator.