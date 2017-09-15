Have You Played… The Crew?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
The Crew [official site] isn’t a great racing game. The car handling of this open world “MMO racer” isn’t great, there’s UI vomited at you from every corner of the screen, and it launched with so many problems that we never actually gave it a full review. It annoyed John a lot. But Ubisoft have this thing they do. Step 1: Release a mediocre game. Step 2: Make one hundred sequels of it. Thus, The Crew 2.
I’m being cranky. It’s really a good thing, because the first game still had something wonderful to it – a scaled down map of the United States complete with well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley. That alone was enough of a hook to make Adam and I embark on a cross-country race (but, er, only during a free weekend). Nevertheless, the school of incremental improvements of which Ubi is so fond will doubtless get applied to this sequel. And that’s good good.
It would have been nice if they’d expanded into a new territory, though, rather than sticking to the U, S and A. I’m not totally sold on the need for airplanes, either. But if they can just sort the handling of the cars, get people connected easily and swiftly, and dial back the usual Ubi busy-ness, I’d happily take another long drive across the States.
15/09/2017 at 15:37 Paul says:
Yes, I played over 120 hours of Crew. It made me buy a racing wheel (T-150) and eventually get a driver’s license. Sure, physics could be better (Forza Horizon 3 is perfect at that), collision model needs reworking, mirrors should be functional etc, but there is simply nothing like this. Driving for 90 minutes from LA to NY with a wheel (which works perfectly) from cockpit view with HUD completely disabled listening to great ambient soundtrack is something that never quite got old for me. I wish Forza Horizon 4 would have much bigger world closer to Crew, or the SCS guys released nontruck car game based in their world recreations. But until then, Crew it is. And hopefully Crew 2 improves the weaker edges.
15/09/2017 at 18:20 cqdemal says:
In the same boat here, although I never actually bought a wheel despite flirting with the idea many times. I’m at 290 hours and nothing on earth will stop me from playing the sequel.
15/09/2017 at 20:36 Nauallis says:
….Not even sharks with friggin’ lasers on their heads?
15/09/2017 at 20:39 IsabelRoberts says:
I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do… Click Here And Start Work
15/09/2017 at 15:40 AutonomyLost says:
Yep, wasn’t great.
15/09/2017 at 15:53 bill says:
I went on a real long drive across the states a long time back.. Route 66 i think, or thereabouts.
It wasn’t as much fun as I’d been lead to believe by pop culture.
The roads are very long and very straight, so it’s just a case of turning on cruise control and trying not to fall asleep… and then every few hours getting rudely awakened when your car goes over a massive crack in the tarmac and jolts towards the desert.
Oh, and I forgot to take any cds so I was stuck with country music for 7 days.
This might be better… at least in terms of music options.
15/09/2017 at 16:35 Creeping Death says:
I havent done it myself but you do make it sound like you did 0 planning for the trip. No stopping to see the sights? I’d never think of doing it alone either, which you make it sound like you did.
And I cant imagine going 5 minutes up the road to the shops without music xD
15/09/2017 at 16:50 Son_of_Georg says:
You forgot to mention the hilariously cheesy story, that I’m pretty sure was entirely written for this one great line: “We’re 5-10s. We settle things on the road.”
Despite some frustrations, I had a lot of fun with this game for a while. The map was great. But it felt like it ran out of worthwhile things to do too quickly.
15/09/2017 at 17:01 Chaoslord AJ says:
Played it, got a refund.
15/09/2017 at 17:26 ephesus64 says:
I would like to like The Crew, especially if it all looked like that screenshot. Problem is,the UI is clogged with Ubi-stuff and it’s designed with an attention span of 10 seconds in mind, so there is a constant flow of bright lights, waypoint markers, and audio prompts to do something videogame-ish. Mods to remove them? I haven’t checked.
I’ll go off the road to avoid the challenges when I can, but if I can’t avoid them I hear sad video game noises telling me I’m not playing the game well enough. Then, if you press a button at the wrong time it warps you back to the start of the same challenge.
Okay, grousing and grumbling is over, I’ll go back to ATS and Project Cars with the other sim fanatics now. However, I do love being able to meet a friend and just go for a drive, even though he’s living in another state.
15/09/2017 at 17:40 widardd says:
Tried to play it, but performance was horrible.
Racing games with anything lower than 60 fps are horrible IMHO.
15/09/2017 at 18:33 foszae says:
It was a perfectly suitable freebie (from the Ubi anniversary party). But it did set a new low of ghastliness with its plot; and that’s compared to how generally awful the plots are in racing games and movies.
15/09/2017 at 19:12 spilth says:
I bought The Crew, popped it in and was enjoying the first few minutes racing through a field. I was enjoying the music, the speed and the scenery flying by!
Then my car hit a barn silo and bounced off of it with 0 damage to my car. I didn’t play it much beyond that.