Hurricane Relief Bundle: good games for a good cause

A collection of finger-taxing, head-scratching, eye-pleasing, and heart-touching games are bundled together to raise money for relief efforts following the devastating Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Priced at $20, the Hurricane Relief Bundle offers dozens of games along with a few books and bits, from developers including Nathalie Lawhead, Loren Schmidt (who organised the bundle), and Thecatamites. It is a whole load of good and interesting things and all profits will go to organisations helping people across the USA and Caribbean.
Games in the bundle include Magic Wand and 50 Short Games from the ever-delightful Thecatamites, Nathalie Lawhead’s cheerygrim Everything Is Going To Be OK and her wonderfully unpredictable IGF award winner Tetrageddon Games, colourtastic shmup Death Ray Manta SE, sci-fi base-builder Maia, Loren Schmidt’s glitched-out puzzle-platformer Strawberry Cubes, explore-o-gardener Secret Spaces, the mystifying Fjords, tree-growing platformer Ungrounded, Connor Sherlock’s sinister landscape Birthplace of Ossian, and the griefful Evangeline.
A load of cracking stuff is in there. Meandering across the Itch store is one of my favourite ways to find games but if that’s not your bag, hey, now a load of neat ones are all bagged up for your convenience.
All come DRM-free.
Nab the Hurricane Relief Bundle on Itch for $20. It’ll be available until Sunday. Loren Schmidt is publicly sharing numbers on how much it’s raised and how funds are being shared.
15/09/2017 at 13:52 Drib says:
Wow, I have never heard of any of these games. It’s a good cause though, and $20 is worth helping folks.
15/09/2017 at 15:49 bill says:
Well, i haven’t heard of many of them either, but Death Ray Manta is made by RobF who is a regular commenter here and poster on the (currently dead to us) forums.
And Maia seemed to get a lot of coverage a while back.
15/09/2017 at 16:45 frightlever says:
Yeah, if you want to get clinical about it, you’re getting Maia and Automata Empire, both of which I’ve personally wishlisted on Steam so I’m at least aware of them, for $20 plus a bunch of other games as well. But, it’s for charity, innit?
Also, the forum has been dead to me for years.
15/09/2017 at 18:54 Sarfrin says:
Death Ray Manta is excellent. Strawberry Cubes is an experience worth trying out too.
15/09/2017 at 16:13 quasiotter says:
In the broad spectrum of indie games, a majority of these fall more on the experimental side. It’s an incredibly luscious world, mostly shorter games focusing on a singular mechanic or tone, and there’s little investment necessary to try things out. Welcome!
15/09/2017 at 15:36 Merry says:
Adding 20% VAT and converting from dollars makes this £18.49 in the UK.
15/09/2017 at 16:51 frightlever says:
There’s a bit of information on the games which include Steam keys here:
link to steamgifts.com
15/09/2017 at 17:47 cpt_freakout says:
The organizations they’re giving money to are pretty good, in case anyone was wondering. Good mix of smaller local and bigger transnational orgs.