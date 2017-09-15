5 things to try in the next Overwatch free weekend

Overwatch [official site], aka The Shooter You Tell Your Mates You Don’t Fancy Even Though You Really Do, is having another free weekend. It isn’t this weekend, sadly, but starting on Friday September 22. That’s enough time to get you boys and girls in fighting shape. If you haven’t played the colourful hero shooter yet, here’s some important things you definitely must do once you’re on the battlefield.
Make the tin man fly off the ledge
Reinhart is a giant man made out of kettles. His special power is that he can charge off the edge of the map and into the fathomless white space below. Often things will get in your way, such as walls or enemy players, but you will soon learn to use this power correctly.
Put the teleport lady’s device in a dark place
Symmetra is a good character because she is the best murderer. Her “ultra-special” is a teleporter device that your team mates can use to quickly get to the battle. Good locations to place this teleporter include:
- facing into a corner
- beside a large, fatal drop
- directly outside the spawn room
Use the ice girl to build a house
The blue girl called Mei can create walls of ice. You should try making a house with them, but you will need to be fast!
Choose the archer man when there’s already two sniper ladies
His name is Hanzo and he is very necessary.
Be Genji
If you are Genji, it means the Genji person isn’t Genji, and that is good.
To play the free weekend, you’ll need Blizzard’s Boom-App or whatever they are calling their Battle.net client these days, and you’ll have to register an account with them too. Any costumes you unlock or emotes you get from loot boxes will carry over if you do decide to buy it. I mean, you should. You should have bought it last year, you silly person.
15/09/2017 at 18:51 KillahMate says:
Nonsense. I have an entire newsfeed full of articles telling me in no uncertain terms that currently the Shooter I Really Do Fancy And Want To Know Everything About Regardless Of What I Think is Destiny 2.
Overwatch was last year’s SIR DFAWT KEAROWIT. Get with the times.
15/09/2017 at 20:45 IsabelRoberts says:
15/09/2017 at 19:03 DeadlyAccurate says:
Your number 5 is spot on. Always insta-lock a Genji. No matter the map. No matter the goal. Every team needs a shuriken-wielding ninja. Even if you already have three other harassers, no healers, and no tanks. Go for that fourth harasser. Teams work best when they’re themed around one goal: losing as fast as possible.
15/09/2017 at 19:08 DeadlyAccurate says:
Seriously, though, try out all the characters. Find which ones fit your play style the best and don’t worry too much about team makeup when you’re just starting out. You’ll figure out what works and what doesn’t after a time. The most important thing is to have fun.
(We once successfully defended the Eichenwald control point with a team full of squishy harassers and no healer).
15/09/2017 at 19:11 Umama says:
Tip #6 – Repeatedly inform the team when a healer is needed, but never volunteer to be that healer yourself.
15/09/2017 at 20:10 Cloak says:
Tip #7 – Don’t buy the game,save your money.