WWI shooter Tannenberg marches into early access soon

We’ve had the iceberg, the fatberg and now the Tannenberg [Steam page]. The latter is not as immediately impressive as an unassailable blockage of congealed grease held together by a fibrous network of wet wipes, but it is videogame-releated and thus of interest to you, the reader. It’s a multiplayer shooter set on the eastern front of World War One from the studio that made Verdun. And they’ve announced a release date of November 16, from which point it’ll be firing all its shells into the trenches of our greatest enemy – early access.
Here’s a trailer which shows you no in-game player-on-player atrocities, per se, but perhaps gives an idea of the historically accurate murder you’ll be doing.
It’s a standalone follow-up to Verdun, rather than a brand new shooter or expansion pack, say developers Blackmill Games and M2H. It includes a new mode called Maneuver. And I just fought through a cold sweat to spell it like that, so I’ll let them explain.
A new 64 person game mode will let players experience the different nature of warfare on the Eastern Front in the new Maneuver battles the action will flow unpredictably as both sides try to outflank and effectively encircle enemy positions. Instead of static trench lines and alternating attack and defense, players will attempt to capture important positions such as signal posts and ammunition dumps reflecting the enemy army’s supply and links with their headquarters.
Verdun was more realistic than Battlefield 1, so expect more of the same – a shooter of Red Orchestra or Day of Infamy ilk where you die fast and often. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go buck wild with your Cossack sabre and charge the enemy lines. I mean, that’s what I’d do, if I were you. You’ll be an inspiration to the rest of the men. Go on, lead the way, I’ll meet you in Berlin.
15/09/2017 at 17:23 Silent_Thunder says:
64 player is what I’m looking forward too. The 32 players of Verdun always made the map matches feel oddly lifeless and limited in scope, and IMHO meant individual performance was a bit too important in a period where you were a nameless, faceless part of a massive operation of misery.
That said if this 64 player mode is completely unstructured like Battlefields Conquest mode (even if the points have more individual strategic meaning), I fear you’ll just run into the old ghost capping problem as two awkward masses of the majority of soldiers on each side bumble around playing tag the flag without encountering each other.
It’s why I feel the chaotic, yet structured mode of Red Orchestra, Squad, and to a similar extent Battlefield 1’s Operations Mode, are the best way to do it. You are advancing and retreating along a broad font, but it’s still a structured front controlled by game rules that force players to act around specific objectives in a specific order, although sometimes with branching options.
15/09/2017 at 17:28 Pulstar says:
Do you really expect servers to be populated by 64 players even on launch day?
15/09/2017 at 17:56 wengart says:
Yes, of course I do.
15/09/2017 at 20:46 IsabelRoberts says:
15/09/2017 at 17:29 Pulstar says:
This could have easily been an expansion to the original game.
15/09/2017 at 17:49 AyeBraine says:
Oh shit, now I can play through a Brusilov Breakthrough? Not a big online FPS player, but that’s awesome, I won’t lie.
15/09/2017 at 19:08 Nokturnal says:
How about Zoidberg? You still have Zoidberg. You all still have Zoidberg!