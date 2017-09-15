Vienna Automobile Society comes down to the line

The secret to auto racing, I recently learned, is not simply having super-ripped legs and being able to stamp the accelerator pedal down the hardest. I’m told it’s also about plotting your course, picking the ideal route to evade opponents and corner efficiently. I think they’re taking the piss calling it a ‘sport’ if it’s not about beefy thighs but hey, that does sound fun too. Have a look at Vienna Automobile Society [official site], a top-down racing game which skips traditional direct controls to instead focus on setting a racing line and shifting gears. It launched today, so watch this:
Upon seeing that, both Adam and Graham brought up Qvadriga, the turn-based chariot racing game Adam reviewed and we later declared the best racing game of 2014. Vienna Automobile Society certainly has a different pace, though.
Players race principally by setting a racing line for their car to follow, curves that snake around corners and blast across straights. Augmenting this is gear-shifting, the speed and the curve combining to zoom you along. Well, unless you ram into another car. Despite being a game about planning, it’s also a touch twitchy as you’ll need to react to other drivers. Weather conditions affect the racing too.
The game boasts four-player local and online multiplayer, along with singleplayer. It looks an interesting one!
Vienna Automobile Society is out now for Windows and Mac. It costs £9.89/$13.49/€13.49 £9.89/$13.49/€13.49 on Steam and is also on Itch.
15/09/2017 at 17:59 Kalle says:
This looks very much inspired by the boardgame Formula De. And there’s online multiplayer. If there’s some kind of online campaign mode i’m all over this.
15/09/2017 at 19:21 Captain Narol says:
Formula De was great, I’m still waiting for a proper PC adaptation. No surprise I got addicted to Qvadriga in the meantime !
15/09/2017 at 20:53 AshkEl says:
“I think they’re taking the piss calling it a ‘sport’ if it’s not about beefy thighs”
You might be surprised to learn that driving a circuit at a fast pace is very physically demanding. The g-forces, cornering forces, brake pedal pressures etc etc make it much harder work than you’d think.
My wife passed her driving test this year, so the other week we went go-karting for a laugh. Had a great time, but both of us felt like we had noodles for arms for days afterwards.
To drive really well I’d have to hit the gym and seriously work on my upper body fitness and strength. Professional racing drivers are easily as fit as any other sportsmen, they train hard all the time. Jenson Button does triathlons for goodness sake, that’s a brutal athletic challenge.
If you doubt my words, just take a team day at the go kart track, that should be a lot of fun and also convince you.