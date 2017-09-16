What are we all playing this weekend?

Bad news, gang: this is the last weekend of summer. Good news, everyone: autumn is almost here! Dig in your wardrobe for your scarves, dust off your wooly hats, and remember that there’s still time to rush out and strip off to soak up the dregs of the sunshine.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
Divinity: Original Sin 2 until somebody makes me stop. Nobody can make me stop.
Alec:
I’m playing Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider and I’m going to put a few more hours into Destiny 2 to try and work out if I like it or not, and I’ve got an XCOM War Of The Chosen campaign to finish, and Metroid II for 3DS just turned up and – can we go back to when no games were being released, please?
Alice:
While everyone else appears to be playing some flavour of D2 this weekend, I’m swinging that Plunkbat again. I’m still discovering new buildings and bits added in this week’s update
and getting the hang of the foggy weather but it all seems great so far. My Plunkpals and I are dropping into busy cities a lot more these days and I’m really enjoying starts which are intense but not just nonsense like School and Hospital drops. A good video game.
Brendan:
I’m gritting my teeth through the terrible dialogue and writing of Destiny 2 (sorry PC) because I want so badly to like it so I can play with my friends but oh god the bad guy just said “we are not so different, you and I” and then a goodie paused dramatically and said “be careful” it’s sooooo baaaad hellllp meeeeee
Graham:
This weekend I shall be playing Destiny 2. On PC? Maybe! Sort of. I might try that PlayStation 4-to-PC streaming thing, if I can get it working on my shoddy and unreliable home network, so that I can play at my desk. Otherwise I will just have to brave the sofa for the experience of stabbing and punching lots of loremen or whatever it is you fight in Destiny 2.
John: [John has been fired -ed.]
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing the recorder. I should also visit the pub down the road. If there’s time I could try to fit in a spot of trick or treating some witches.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
16/09/2017 at 10:16 Spacewalk says:
I was going to spend the weekend playing A Life M36 Planet: MotherBrain Has Been Aliving (yes, that is the title in full) since there’s now a translation available but the enemy spawn rates were a tad too brutal for me to enjoy it so instead I think I’ll dig out Teleglitch and give that an airing.
16/09/2017 at 10:25 Ghostwise says:
Wait, does that means that it’s Saturday ? Oh, crap it is.
16/09/2017 at 10:26 Donkeyfumbler says:
I have the same problem as Alec – three games I’ve been waiting for released on the same day this week, so it will be a fight between Divinity, Dishonored and Pro Evo for my time (sorry kids, quality family time will have to wait til next month).
16/09/2017 at 10:37 particlese says:
Pip, you’ve got your sentences jumbled! You should visit the pub down the road and there play the recorder. …Or are they actually really having you put on a concert there, and you were just trying to be stealthily boastful / actually modest about your musical talents?
16/09/2017 at 10:53 Big Dunc says:
This weekend I’ll be playing XCOM 2, followed by some XCOM 2 and then some XCOM 2.
16/09/2017 at 11:24 Aetylus says:
Ditto. Well more specifically I’ll be getting my single player turn based tactical kicks in War of the Chosen, and I’ll be getting my multiplayer turn based tactical kicks in Atlas Reactor.
16/09/2017 at 10:54 kelmorg says:
I played a lot of Destiny on ps4 and there’s not enough in the pc version for me to take another dip right now.
I will be playing Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked and Dead Cells.
16/09/2017 at 10:58 Thulsa Hex says:
Just finished Tacoma in one excellent sitting (a 33%-off Steam coupon for Gone Home owners incentivised me to buy it sooner than I intended). Very much enjoyed its method of story-telling and how it all looks. It’s really slick and intuitive, but with a healthy human touch.
I guess space stations make up the theme for me this weekend since I also intend to dig deeper into Prey. Enjoyed what I’ve seen so far.
I’ll also be trying Rainbow Six: Siege for the first time since one of my IRL (in real life and in Ireland–so that works on multiple levels!) friends recently migrated back to PC from consoles and it seems up our alley. It’s been ages since I’ve played anything except Rocket League online, so we’ll see how it goes…
16/09/2017 at 14:50 Agnosticus says:
I can tell you, the beginning is gonna be tough as hell! In Siege map knowledge is everything, because they are so extremely detailed, so maybe have the maps ready (printed or 2nd monitor).
But then you are through that it’s so much fun!
16/09/2017 at 11:11 drewski says:
Batman Arkham Asylum, Euro Truck Sim 2 and maybe some GTA San Andreas. Jealous of all the consolers on Destiny 2 already.
16/09/2017 at 11:33 Avioto says:
A lot of Divinity Original Sin 2. I am undead so I have to run around with a bucket on my head, which never stops being funny.
And PES 2018, the PC version is great this year and looks amazing in 4K.
And I need to get my tower defense fix after I finished X-Morph, so I might start playing Sanctum 2 finally.
16/09/2017 at 11:35 Menthalion says:
This weekend it will be Real Time Melee Time with the Mordhau Alpha that launched a few days ago, and which most participants already liken more to a beta mechanic and engine wise.
Can’t wait for my flight to leave this afternoon so I’ll be able to play tonight.
16/09/2017 at 11:44 Morcane says:
Path of Exile, it consumes me really. What a bloody great game this is.
I might retry getting into Destiny 2 on the PS4, but after playing a few hours, I’m kind of bored already. Story is meh, and it just feels like a Destiny DLC. Like Brendan, I really want to like it but I just can’t get myself to going on. The gunplay is great, but I’m afraid that won’t be enough this time around.
Hm, perhaps I’ll dip into Warframe again. The upcoming expansion looks amazing.
16/09/2017 at 14:39 Daymare says:
My 84 SRS/Life Witch died on Harbinger HC to the Witch of the Cauldron, the boss of the Burial Chambers map. I’d kited her around for a while, somehow couldn’t kill her, until she just oneshot my 6k HP and MOM away in literally 0.1 seconds. Wasn’t even her Corpse explosion. Just got supercharged from all the absorbed souls.
I just … stopped after that, had somehow never fought her before and said “Fuck this”.
So it’ll be Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for me and maybe some LoL.
16/09/2017 at 11:50 Morte66 says:
I’m playing “let’s try reinstalling Doom and see if it will launch without silently terminating, like it started doing for no apparent reason when I was several hours into it.”
But it wants to re-download 35GB, and I have to throttle Steam a bit so the flatmate can play Tanks. So maybe I’ll be playing “let’s watch a download not finish” instead.
16/09/2017 at 12:08 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Having finished Prey (John wasn’t exaggerating about the naff ending, was he? Even a Steam achievement would have helped, if only to confirm “yes, you did complete the game” as I was dumped back to the main menu.) I’ll be jumping across to Dishonoured 2. If only because it’s feeling increasingly difficult to avoid spoilers with the DLC coming so I should really finish it before I accidentally get things spoiled.
16/09/2017 at 12:26 JQHY says:
About to jack into Divinity: Original Sin 2 for the first time, not only for my subtle interest in fantasy XCOM but also my internal weakness against peer pressure. Hopefully it’ll be good…?
Also continuing my joyous time in slow-mo space with that one game I don’t know whether I’m allowed to talk about or not. Radio silence for now until I am told otherwise.
Might try and muster my interest in Absolver again: loved playing the ‘campaign’ but the formula that demands I now ‘git gud’ (quite rightly) for 1v1 battles has made me lazily slide off the bandwagon.
16/09/2017 at 13:54 Chorltonwheelie says:
More Nier Automata for me. Not least because my neglected Steam Controller has at long last found its Special Purpose.
16/09/2017 at 14:08 sagredo1632 says:
Get the feeling that John’s reply would have been the same as Adam’s, except he was too dedicated to bother to respond to the query.
16/09/2017 at 14:19 The Almighty Moo says:
Staring longingly at PC PartPicker before spending the same sums on thing that I, you know, actually need. Soon though…soon.
16/09/2017 at 14:24 Faldrath says:
Path of Exile and Xcom2. Yes, very healthy, I know.
Trying hard to resist impulse-buying Divinity 2… funny thing, though. I played D:OS1, loved it… but cannot remember a single thing about the story. I can’t even remember who I was supposed to be. I remember a few anecdotes, but that’s all. And it hasn’t been *that* long since I played it (certainly at least 6 months after the enhanced edition was released, maybe more). I will concede my memory isn’t stellar, but is the story really that vacuous?
16/09/2017 at 14:36 Kefren says:
Still playing through all the freebies on my new Oculus Rift. I’ve also installed VorpX so I can try out some of my favourite old games in VR such as Doom3, Fallout3, Amnesia and Penumbra, Quake 2 etc. Realisation (that I’d never read in VR articles) – now that I can hold a handgun in each hand and shoot in different directions, covering two enemies at once, whether I am looking at them directly or not – I’d never want to go back to only being able to shoot both weapons at one point (and for it to have to be the point I am looking at).
16/09/2017 at 14:45 bramble says:
Dead by Daylight, thanks to it’s free weekend. You know that clicked horror movie scene where a character fumbles with a lock or a window for ages while we, the audience, know the killer is moments away from catching them? Dead by Daylight is That Situation, The Game.
Creates some tense and shocking moments, for sure. Getting kind of tired of losing every game I play as a survivor, though, and I think I will ultimately bounce off the game as a result.
16/09/2017 at 15:01 AutonomyLost says:
Over the past few days I’ve gotten back into Nioh, hard. All my gaming this weekend will be devoted to it as such.
16/09/2017 at 15:04 Viral Frog says:
I’ll be playing a lot of Plunkbat this weekend.
In between that, I’ll try to finish Prey. Prey is just so good, I’ve been putting it off because I don’t want it to be over yet. :/ I’m doing all the side stuff, which is pretty uncharacteristic of me. But I want more neuromods so I can finish my perfect (to me) build before the game is done.
Also probably sprinkle in some Rocket League and Golf With Your Friends and it’ll be a good weekend overall.
16/09/2017 at 15:13 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
LA Noire, a game I bought years ago, back when I didn’t have a computer that could run it, and then forgot about until now. All the critiques are accurate–trying to figure out the videogame logic of certain conversations when you know the solution but don’t know how the game wants you to get there can be kind of frustrating–but when it works, it really works. The atmosphere is fantastic, the graphics have aged surprisingly well, and it feels like something genuinely unique and different. Would love to see a sequel that cleaned up some of the rough edges.
16/09/2017 at 15:31 GornValim says:
I’m currently enjoying Assassin’s Creed : Revelations, which I installed last week after having finished Brotherhood. I know I should have waited a few months before playing this new episode, but I couldn’t resist (and I’m already very late to the party). I love these games, and I’m amazed at how they come up with new ideas with each episode. However, my favourite part is still the same : playing it as a virtual tourist, just wandering around the city (Constantinople this time) and soaking up the atmosphere. Templars can wait.
I’ll probably continue my playthrough of The Division – just discovered the Dark Zone, which is a nice change of pace. I’m also replaying all the Half-Life series from the very beginning : I’m near the end of Opposing Force, which is really good, and I have absolutely no memory of Blue Shift, so I’m looking forward to rediscover it.
Ah, and there is the Dead by Daylight free week, so maybe I’ll play a few more “trials”, as they say. So far I find it fun but not enough to buy it.