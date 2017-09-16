What are we all playing this weekend?

Bad news, gang: this is the last weekend of summer. Good news, everyone: autumn is almost here! Dig in your wardrobe for your scarves, dust off your wooly hats, and remember that there’s still time to rush out and strip off to soak up the dregs of the sunshine.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: Divinity: Original Sin 2 until somebody makes me stop. Nobody can make me stop.

Alec: I'm playing Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider and I'm going to put a few more hours into Destiny 2 to try and work out if I like it or not, and I've got an XCOM War Of The Chosen campaign to finish, and Metroid II for 3DS just turned up and – can we go back to when no games were being released, please?

Alice: While everyone else appears to be playing some flavour of D2 this weekend, I'm swinging that Plunkbat again. I'm still discovering new buildings and bits added in this week's update and getting the hang of the foggy weather but it all seems great so far. My Plunkpals and I are dropping into busy cities a lot more these days and I'm really enjoying starts which are intense but not just nonsense like School and Hospital drops. A good video game.

Brendan: I'm gritting my teeth through the terrible dialogue and writing of Destiny 2 (sorry PC) because I want so badly to like it so I can play with my friends but oh god the bad guy just said "we are not so different, you and I" and then a goodie paused dramatically and said "be careful" it's sooooo baaaad hellllp meeeeee

Graham: This weekend I shall be playing Destiny 2. On PC? Maybe! Sort of. I might try that PlayStation 4-to-PC streaming thing, if I can get it working on my shoddy and unreliable home network, so that I can play at my desk. Otherwise I will just have to brave the sofa for the experience of stabbing and punching lots of loremen or whatever it is you fight in Destiny 2.

John: [John has been fired -ed.]

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing the recorder. I should also visit the pub down the road. If there's time I could try to fit in a spot of trick or treating some witches.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?