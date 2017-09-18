Humble adds some of Bethesda’s best to the End of Summer Sale

As you may have spotted, Humble has been running an ‘End of Summer Sale’ over the past few days to ring in the Autumn and, well, discount a bunch of games. The sale only has a few days left to run and the final wave of titles has been added as of today. This batch is entirely from Bethesda and features some of the company’s best stuff – from Doom to Wolfenstein to Call of Cthulu. Just me on that last one? (it did sneak into our list of best horror games! – ed).

You have a few days left to pick up this range or any number of discounts (like Hitman’s entire first season) before the sale is gone for good.

Here are some highlights of the Bethesda range:

Prey for £19.99 / $29.99 / €29.99

Fallout 4 for £13.39 / $20.09 / €20.09

Doom for £13.39 / $20.09 / €20.09

Dishonored 2 for £22.49 / $29.99 / €29.99

Skyrim Special Edition for £14.99 / $19.99 / €19.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

The Evil Within Bundle for £7.19 / $9.99 / €9.99

Rage for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.49

Call of Cthulu Dark Corners of the Earth for 99p / $1.24 / €1.24

Ultimate Doom for £1.49 / $1.24 / €2.49

Quake 4 for £3.24 / $3.74 / €3.74

Quake 2 for 99p / $1.24 / €1.24

In addition to Square Enix and Bethesda, you can also find titles from Capcom, Rockstar, Deep Silver and more, all on offer for the next few days with some decent discounts. As always with Humble, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to charity, too, which is extra nice.