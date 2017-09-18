Jettomero: Hero of the Universe stomping over planets

Let’s pause for a second to appreciate that ↑ screenshot of a giant robot toddling along on a little planet. That’s a fine-looking video game, isn’t it? It’s Jettomero: Hero of the Universe [official site], a newly-released stomp ’em up about a robot who rockets from planet to planet, accidentally smashing through cities as it tries to save humanity. John took a little look at Jettomero in Unknown Pleasures last week but I’m pointing out it again because mate, did you see that screenshot?
Jettomero is a honking great invulnerable robot who stomps around planets fighting tanks, UFOs, and other baddies while apologising profusely for destroying cities. Occasionally, Jettomero will find a nasty big robot to fight, which take place in a short series of quicktime events then are followed by a little decryption puzzle to unlock comic strips revealing story snippets. But mostly, Jettomero is stomping around procedurally-generated planets then rocketing off to new ones.
For all the explosions and botfights, it also seems a great game for pottering around pretty planets, admiring the sights and taking screenshots. It does have a built-in photo mode to aid snapping too. Capture your rampages or simply share a sunset.
Made by Ghost Time Games, Jettomero: Hero of the Universe is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £9.99/€12.99/$12.99 on Steam and Itch.
I’m reminded a little of leaping between colourful planets and being a nuisance in Ditto’s Planeter. Sadly Ditto has pulled that from sale, but you can still see some of my antics in P”>a video here.
18/09/2017 at 15:13 Viroso says:
Reminds me of Tiny and Big, though a totally different game.
18/09/2017 at 15:29 Culprit says:
The central character seems to be very similar in design to Bender from Futurama. The game seems to have a number of Futurama inspired designs in the preview video. The theme on display seems to be similar to this specific episode as well:
link to theinfosphere.org
18/09/2017 at 19:12 and its man says:
Bought it immediately after reading the latest Unknown Pleasures article (which features quite a joyful division -ho ho!- of cool games, btw).
It is astonishingly seductive, indeed. Its comic book style works wonders. Jettomero landing on a new world, striking a clumsy pose while his clueless eyes are staring at the camera under a bubble reading things like “Oh look, another planet full of little people!” is just adorable.
Though its gameplay is different, it has that vibe similar to Nate Schmold’s delightful Cosmochoria. Both are friendly games that bring me back to fond memories of the late 90s / early 2000s electronica scene, with records labels like Warp, Planet Mu or Tigerbeat. After I had shut down the game, I found myself digging my library for some nice Jega, Phoenecia and cLOUDDEAD tunes that I hadn’t been listening to for a long time.
Jettomero’s soundtrack is pretty cool too. It’s great Music for yet-another-stroll-on-a-foreign-world. Very Boards-of-Canada-ish, like someone stated it in the comments section of last week’s Unknown Pleasures.