PUBG best weapon guide: loadouts for stealth, sniping, assault and more

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has 24 guns currently available, each with its own set of scopes and attachments to glue on, which means it’s fair to say that keeping track of them all can be a little difficult.

This Battlegrounds weapons guide will make that easier. Specifically, we’ve come up with several ‘builds’ that you can follow. However PUBG is a fickle game where a lot of your decisions fall to chance, and these builds aren’t set in stone. Instead, try to think of them more as tips to follow in case you ever have to decide between multiple options. It’s also worth noting that items found within the airdrops have been deliberately excluded from this guide, simply because of their extremely low frequency.

Battlegrounds stealth tips and loadout

One of the greatest assets you have in your PUBG toolbox is the ability to remain undetected, even when all hell breaks loose. By keeping a cool head and staying low, you can often avoid bloodshed altogether, instead opting to let your fellow neighbours devour each other whilst you enjoy a refreshing stroll through the nearby bushes. Eventually though, you’re going to have to kill someone, and by carefully selecting your gear, there are several ways you can commit your crimes without anyone ever seeing you.

For this loadout we recommend:

Primary – M16A4 w/ suppressor, Ext. Quickdraw, 8x scope

Secondary – VSS

This loadout is specifically designed to help you stay out of sight, and is most effective when engaging enemies at medium to long range. Because the M16A4 is such a commonly found weapon, this should be fairly easy to locate towards the start of the game along with the respective 5.56mm ammunition. The reason we picked this rifle is that it boasts three attachment slots located on the barrel, the magazine, and the optics, which when fully slotted allows for some very specific modifications – in this case, converting it into a suppressed weapon that does respectable damage at range.

The ideal modification checklist for this loadout should include the assault rifle compatible versions of the suppressor, the extended quickdraw magazine, and an 8x scope where possible. The suppressor is of course the most important part of this build, and it’s important to note that while this won’t make your shots 100% silent, it will do a great job as misdirecting your targets and keeping any would-be attackers from returning fire easily. The extended quickdraw is used here to keep you locked and loaded during extended skirmishes as it will bump your max ammo in the M16A4 up from 30 to 40 rounds, as well as letting you reload considerably faster. With the x8 scope equipped, you should be able to handle most engagements from between 200-600m comfortably.

The reason we pick the M16A4 over the AKM or the M416 is because it comes with a burst fire mode instead of the full-auto firing modes that the latter two have. When you’re creeping around in close quarters, being able to switch to burst-fire can give you the edge over shorter distances, allowing you to reliably sink several shots into an enemy whilst maintaining a low profile with your suppressor attached.

For your secondary weapon slot, the VSS acts as an excellent backup rifle that comes with a suppressed barrel and a scope already attached from the get go. It doesn’t hit as hard or travel as far as its bigger sniper rifle cousins, but in close to medium range engagements this weapon can be a deadly and near-undetectable weapon.

The reason we picked the VSS as the secondary in this situation is because it doesn’t cannibalize any useful resources that you would otherwise want to spend on your primary assault rifle. Not only does the VSS class as a sniper rifle, meaning it takes sniper rifle weapon mods, it also operates using 9mm ammunition, which is quite commonly found across most loot spawns. The VSS can be further improved by attaching an extended quickdraw sniper rifle mod to increase the base ammo capacity from 10 to 20, as well as a cheek pad attachment which will reduce recoil and weapon sway.

Battlegrounds close combat tips and loadout

Not every fight in PUBG happens through the glare of a rifle scope. Sometimes you have to throw down your gigantic tank-busting sniper rifles and square off against your enemy in an honorable duel to the death. And if you want to survive those close encounters, or if you just feel like taking up residence inside the tight corners of a housing complex, this close quarters combat build is the way to go.

For this loadout we recommend:

Primary – S1897 w/ Bullet loops, Choke

Secondary – Tommy Gun w/ Ext. Quickdraw, Vertical Foregrip

There are a total of three shotguns currently available in in the game, and whilst each of them boasts a wildly different playstyle, it’s the satisfying pump-action of the S1897 that comes out on top in most instances. With a base capacity of 5 rounds the S1897 and the automatic S12K both outperform the rigid and cumbersome S686, which can only fire two rounds before needing to be reloaded. Likewise, the damage output of the S1897 and the S686 slightly outperform that of the S12K. The S1897 sits comfortably within the middle ground of both worlds when it comes to performance, and can be equipped with its own weapon modifications to help solve some of its issues too.

The S1897 can comfortably fit two weapon modifications onto its frame that work in tandem to help improve both the reload speed of its single-feed shells, as well as tightening up the accuracy of its shots. By slotting bullet loops onto the back attachment slot, you can effectively decrease reload time by up to 30%, which makes a huge difference on this weapon in particular as each slug is fed into the chamber individually. A shotgun choke can also be attached to reduce the spread of the bullets whilst slightly increasing the speed at which they travel, effectively making the shotgun more accurate over slightly longer distances.

It’s worth pointing out that there has been a long standing discussion within the community about the reliability of the damage produced by shotguns. Some shots may appear to instantly down an enemy, whilst another shot in the exact same situation may only scratch the target. The reason behind this is that each shot fired from the shotgun actually produces several smaller projectiles, each with their own direction and spread. When you factor varying distances into the mix, as well as the potential to hit outer extremities like arms and legs (which causes 50% less damage), you can often end up seeing varying results with each shot. The only way you can reliably combat this randomised spread is by closing the distance between you and your target, so keep that in mind when squaring off against others armed with your trusty boomstick.

As for your secondary weapon slot, the Tommy Gun SMG makes for an excellent short to mid range firearm that’s capable for keeping enemies at bay whilst you push towards them for the kill. Thanks to the latest PUBG update, these classic relics of yesteryear are spawning pretty much everywhere on the island now, and despite their vintage appearance they’re capable of packing quite the punch, currently boasting the highest damage of all the available SMG weapons. Starting with a base clip size of 30 rounds, the Tommy Gun can take advantage of the three different magazine mods for the SMG, as well as a suppressor muzzle and vertical foregrip attachment.

Battlegrounds sniper tips and loadout

PUBG wouldn’t be much of a shooter if it didn’t cater to that special demographic of people. You know the one. The type that likes to find a quiet rocky outcrop somewhere and casually whistle a tune, calm and composed as they methodically drill hot metal into their unsuspecting targets from hundreds of meters away. Love them or hate them, snipers are a fundamental part of the PUBG ecosystem, and it just wouldn’t feel the same if you didn’t clench up every time you had to sprint across an open field.

For this loadout we recommend:

Primary – Kar98k w/ Flash Hider, Bullet Loops, x8 Scope

Secondary – Mini14 w/ Compensator, Ext. Quickdraw, x4 Scope

Of the seven available sniper rifles currently in the game, the AWM, Mk14 EBR, and M24 are all exclusively found within airdrops, and the VSS doesn’t come close to comparing against the range of the remaining three rifles. That leaves us with the SKS as well as our two choices, the Kar98k and the recently added Mini14. So why did we drop the SKS over these two then? Well put simply, the Kar98k easily outperforms the SKS for damage by a wide margin, and the Mini14 can double up as a makeshift assault rifle with its alternate firing modes and larger base clip size of 20 against the 10 rounds in the SKS, making it a versatile backup option.

Both of these weapons are considered sniper rifles, so you will have to scrounge up a few extra sniper modifications to make sure they’re both fully stocked. Since the Kar98k is your main source of damage over long distances, you will want to fit this with an 8x scope as soon as possible. For the front end muzzle attachment you should go for a flash hider or a suppressor, making sure to avoid the compensator for the Kar98k specifically as it will not provide you with any benefits since it’s a bolt action rifle and compensators work to reduce recoil during sustained fire. You should also aim to get bullet loops for the Kar98k too as this will increase your release speed by upto 30%, removing some of the sting of the rifle’s otherwise agonisingly long reload times. When it comes to the Mini14, since we’re using it as a backup for slightly closer engagements, you should try and fit it with a 4x scope, an extended quickdraw for snipers, and a compensator to help balance out the recoil from its automatic firing modes.

Battlegrounds assault tips and loadout

The master of the skirmish, assault rifles provide the ultimate swiss army gun. Boasting respectable efficiency at medium to long distances, these precise bullet throwers are the perfect tools whether you’re assaulting a fortress, a town, or just some guy trying to nervously hide behind a rock.

For this loadout we recommend:

Primary – AKM w/ Compensator, Ext. Quickdraw, x8 Scope

Secondary – M416 w/ Compensator, Tactical Stock, Ext. Quickdraw, x8 Scope, Vertical Foregrip

For a primary weapon, the AKM isn’t anything fancy. It’s not likely to stop someone with a single bullet, and you can only attach three modifications onto its humble frame. The reason we chose it however is that it is reliable. There aren’t any tricks or quirks to the way this gun works, you simply point and what you want to kill and squeeze the trigger, and when it comes to sustained gun fights across a variety of conditions and terrains, that’s exactly what you need. The ideal modifications to attach to the AKM are all in aid of making sure you can maintain sustained and accurate suppression of your enemies regardless of how far away they are. In this instance it’s recommended that you skip over the covert muzzles and grab a compensator to keep your shots on target, as well as an x8 scope for fighting at range, and an extended quickdraw to make sure you don’t fall short when returning fire.

Whilst there are a number of alternatives, the reason we’ve suggested the M416 as a secondary weapon here is because of the extra weapon modification slots this particular model provides. Along with the traditional muzzle, optics, and magazine slots, the M416 also allows you to attach a foregrip and a stock, each providing extra bonuses like recoil and sway reduction. In this instance we recommend grabbing the tactical stock, which slightly reduces your sway, recoil, and recoil recovery, which are all important when attempting to accurately aim during sustained fire over considerable distances. We’ve also suggested the vertical foregrip over the angled foregrip as the vertical variant is better at reducing vertical recoil, which will help you keep your target within your sights as you open fire.

Battlegrounds improvised assault tips and loadout

If there’s one thing you can count on when playing PUBG, it’s that you will almost never find the item you need when you need it the most. Luck always plays a part in how each game unfolds, and sometimes you won’t be able to get all of the fancy gear your friends and neighbours have. Fortunately, there are still ways that you can cobble together a meaningful arsenal without turning to military grade hardware.

For this loadout we recommend:

Primary – UMP9 w/ Red Dot Sight, Extended Mag

Secondary – P18C w/ Extended Mag

SMGs are often overlooked, and rightfully so when compared against the stopping power of a fully kitted-out sniper rifle. But if it’s the only thing you’ve got to hand, and trust me there will be games where that is true, then making the most out of this Playmobil brand automatic weapon is the only way you’re ever going to live long enough to see that chicken dinner at the end of the rainbow. The reason we chose the UMP9 over the other SMGs in this instance is simply because it’s one of the most common guns in the game with an abundance of ammunition to be found, and aside from the Tommy Gun it has the biggest clip size too.

Red dot and holographic sights are quite easy to come by, and if you have the luxury of choice then the deciding between them will fall to your own personal preference. The same can be said for the singular extended or quickdraw SMG magazine modifications too. Both are quite common, and whilst some do prefer to grab the quickdraw, having the larger base clip from an extended mag can be just as effective during a fight.

When luck just isn’t on your side, there’s a good chance you won’t even have the option to arm yourself with a secondary weapon. If that’s the case, turning to the small selection of sidearms is the way to go. In this instance we’ve gone for the P18C, a standard 9mm pistol with a unique function. By toggling the fire mode, you can convert the P18C into a makeshift SMG, changing from single shot to full auto mode in an instant. It doesn’t pack much of a punch, but if you’re trying to fight your way out of a tough spot, the extra fire rate might just be enough to push your way through. Pistol modifications are also quite common, and where possible you should at least try and equip an extended mag onto the P18C to help with the increased rate of fire.

A note on Battlegrounds’ crossbow

You always see the same events happen whenever a new player finds a crossbow. At first they’re excited, because crossbows seem cool. Maybe they’ve watched a lot of The Walking Dead, or maybe they think that by mastering the crossbow they can reach a state of murdering enlightenment, rising above the rest of us with their godlike archery skills. Whatever the motivation, it only takes one or two attempts before they quickly catch on to just how ineffective it actually is.

Sure, it’s inherently stealthy by nature and any connecting headshots will deal an incredible amount of damage. But these advantages are easily overshadowed by its incredibly low fire rate, as well the painfully slow travel time for bolts. Whenever you’re out in the field weighing up the pros and cons of grabbing a crossbow, it is almost always better to grab an alternative instead.