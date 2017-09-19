Be your own worst enemy in Echo today

Echo [official site] is a new sneak-o-shooter from a small t-t-team formed mostly of folks who worked at Hitman studio IO Interactive and it now has a release date of Sep Sep September 19th that’s today September 19th. It’s a third-person action game set inside an alien palace palace palace set inside an alien palace with a twist: its weird world is guarded by copies of you, which copy your playstyle. It is a pretty palace pretty palace too, as this new trail trail trraailerrrr sh-sh-shhowwwss–
Ahem, excuse me.
Echo is out today, that’s the news. It’s that game about there being lots of one person in a big, gorgeous palace and then the lots of one person start to mimic your behaviour because the lots of one person is you. In theory this means the palace guards will only do certain actions if you’ve done them first. Shoot your gun off a lot and the enemies will start shooting back. Leap over ledges and they’ll soon be doing that as well. Would you stick your hand in a fire if we did it too, collective antagonists of the videogame Echo!? Psh.
In practice, however, this could be as simple as the bot enemies doing a small list of simple things. Vaulting, shooting, running, kicking. We might have somebody take a closer look but consider my eyes a-squinting. There’s not too much in the trailer that looks or feels unexpected from the average baddie. Whether an enemy can learn and adapt is something games have long proven – it’s whether they can adapt in surprising ways that’s the tricky part.
Still, I’m glad to see a studio run with a single concept and make some silly sci-fi out of it. And, if nothing else, would you look at this interior design?
19/09/2017 at 19:36 Justoffscreen says:
I’m reminded strongly of Remember Me- hope this turns out better than that did.
19/09/2017 at 20:00 Suits says:
I had a good time with Remember Me, granted I picked it up awhile after the fact
19/09/2017 at 21:12 Darth Gangrel says:
What did you like about it? I’ve heard that the combat isn’t that good, that the game has beautiful surroundings that you don’t get to explore much and that the memory fiddling isn’t all that good and too sparse. Wasted potential, in other words.
19/09/2017 at 20:15 caff says:
Looks interesting, here’s hoping for a review.
19/09/2017 at 21:31 Durgendorf says:
How nice are the ceilings, though?
19/09/2017 at 21:32 Merry says:
t-t-team
I think you mean team-eam-eam?
19/09/2017 at 21:59 Turkey says:
Looks like it might baroque.
19/09/2017 at 23:20 Dac2142 says:
I’ve played about 2.5 hours so far and the enemies learning what you do goes much deeper than it appears initially. Not only do the enemies learn positive traits like running, shooting, and vaulting, but also negative ones. In some levels grapes appear, so if you teach the AI to eat the grapes, they will now get distracted by them, opening up more opportunity’s to slip by. In addition, enemies forget how to do things that you haven’t recently done. So if you spend a few rounds not shooting, enemies lose their ability to shoot, if you don’t touch any water, enemies lose the ability to cross water. Its pretty cool, but starts off very slow.
20/09/2017 at 01:03 subprogram32 says:
That does sound really cool! it’s good that the concept is deeper than I expected, and perhaps one of few games where the NPC’s insatiable craving for food distractions may be justified. XD
20/09/2017 at 00:45 Rindan says:
I thought the idea of this sounded cool, then I watched some gameplay videos. Maybe it was an early build, but the game looked exceptionally dull, and all of the movements of the main character looked really… janky.