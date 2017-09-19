Be your own worst enemy in Echo today

Echo [official site] is a new sneak-o-shooter from a small t-t-team formed mostly of folks who worked at Hitman studio IO Interactive and it now has a release date of Sep Sep September 19th that’s today September 19th. It’s a third-person action game set inside an alien palace palace palace set inside an alien palace with a twist: its weird world is guarded by copies of you, which copy your playstyle. It is a pretty palace pretty palace too, as this new trail trail trraailerrrr sh-sh-shhowwwss–



Ahem, excuse me.

Echo is out today, that’s the news. It’s that game about there being lots of one person in a big, gorgeous palace and then the lots of one person start to mimic your behaviour because the lots of one person is you. In theory this means the palace guards will only do certain actions if you’ve done them first. Shoot your gun off a lot and the enemies will start shooting back. Leap over ledges and they’ll soon be doing that as well. Would you stick your hand in a fire if we did it too, collective antagonists of the videogame Echo!? Psh.

In practice, however, this could be as simple as the bot enemies doing a small list of simple things. Vaulting, shooting, running, kicking. We might have somebody take a closer look but consider my eyes a-squinting. There’s not too much in the trailer that looks or feels unexpected from the average baddie. Whether an enemy can learn and adapt is something games have long proven – it’s whether they can adapt in surprising ways that’s the tricky part.

Still, I’m glad to see a studio run with a single concept and make some silly sci-fi out of it. And, if nothing else, would you look at this interior design?