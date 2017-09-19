GOG’s new sale is kind of a Big Deal

Despite having hosted a range of discounts each and every week of the year so far, GOG clearly feels like it’s never enough. As of yesterday, the site launched the Big Deal Sale, offering over 200 titles with discounts of up to 90%.

Besides the on-the-nose title of the sale itself, there are a number of historically low prices on selected games involved here as well, including Little Nightmares with 40% off, Tacoma with 20% off, Obduction with 40% off, and more. Also, Her Story is 75% off and available for less than the price of a coffee, so you should probably pick that one up because it’s wonderful. The sale is on this week and due to expire at the end of the weekend, fill yer boots.

Here are some of the highlights:

Her Story for £1.19 / $1.49

Firewatch for £6.79 / $8.99

Tacoma for £11.99 / $15.99

Strafe for £8.99 / $11.99

Oddworld: New and Tasty for £3.79 / $4.99

Kerbal Space Program for £17.99 / $23.99

Nex Machina for £3.79 / $10.99

Project Highrise for £3.89 / $4.99

Obduction for £14.39 / $17.99

The Witness for £12.09 / $15.99

Scanner Sombre for £3.59 / $4.99

Pinstripe for £6.59 / $8.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer for £2.79 / $3.79

WonderBoy The Dragon’s Trap for £12.49 / $15.99

Kentucky Route Zero for £9.79 / $12.49

Legend of Grimrock for £4.69 / $5.99

Oxenfree for £3.79 / $4.99

FTL Advanced Edition for £1.99 / $2.49

Rebel Galaxy for £3.79 / $4.99

Banished for £3.89 / $4.99

Planet Nomads for £11.79 / $14.99