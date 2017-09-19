Have You Played… Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I’ve a love/not-hate-but-something-gentler-in-the-general-ballpark-of-disappointment relationship with Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, The Chinese Room’s follow-up to Dear Esther.
I lost myself to its setting – not merely the beautiful, floral countryside, but its light-dark heart, a well-to-do British village that simultaneously screamed kindness and intolerance for anything that was not just like it. I have visited these places, I have lived in these places and I have left these places in favour of the less idyllic but the far more cosmopolitan.
To revisit its painstaking recreation of a certain set of values, to admire its prettiness and its gentleness and its smallness and its time-lost perpetuity, was wonderful. And, best of all, I could do it without risking being drawn into an enthusiastic conversation about fox hunting or scorn about the ethnic make-up of the nearest city, which was a near-constant risk during my own time in the countryside. I like people, but it’s always a gamble – as such, getting to see a place without people is a rare and precious privilege.
But, of course, there was a story. It was not a bad story and it didn’t get in my way too often, and it too had a few things to say about the mutated Christian values of the people who live forever in these places, but it was still there, forcing the strange mix of memory and imagination that was born of wandering a silent, unpeopled village down one particular path. I preferred the more dissociative storytelling of Dear Esther, though it shares with Rapture a not always natural fusion of the lyrical and overly-literal.
But I’m so glad this thing exists – the idea of a highish-budget walking semi-simulator set in a small English village is effectively unthinkable now, as we seem to have left the age of more contemplative and experimental breakout hits, for the time being at least. I do not need to chase the flying lights and hear their stories: I can just go to the pub, wander the church grounds, traipse through rapeflower fields and revisist places I miss but would never again wish to live in.
19/09/2017 at 15:33 Drib says:
Something about this makes me want to move to some rural English area and just be offensively American for no reason.
I’ll even write things like “tires” and “color”.
19/09/2017 at 15:48 demicanadian says:
Is this that game that “will never be released on pc, this is an PS4 exclusive, get over it” ?
19/09/2017 at 17:13 Drib says:
Wikipedia shows it was exclusive for a few months yeah. But it’s on PC now, so I’m not sure complaints are warranted.
19/09/2017 at 18:16 Daymare says:
The thing is, I followed Rapture’s development pretty much from when it was still a bunch of ideas about an exploration game that lasts a specific amount of time until the world ends, up to which point you could move around and try figure out what’s happening.
And I distinctly remember the time when Sony took The Chinese Room under their wing. And I remember TCR writing that it would just come out on the Playstation. Did they maybe phrase it in such a way that the possibility of it coming out on PC existed? Perhaps. But at the time they made it very, very clear that it wouldn’t.
link to thechineseroom.co.uk
There’s this old blog post, which in hindsight reads like they were open to multiplatform, but I’m pretty sure it was either edited or they posted something similar somewhere else. Mostly because I also remember them writing something along the the lines of “the PS4 is great and there’s no better time to get one than now!” which pissed a lot of people off because it sounded a bit … advertising. I can’t find this part either.
I remember all this very specifically because at the time I had no Playstation and wouldn’t have considered buying one. After absolutely LOVING Dear Esther I was excited to play whatever new game they’d develop, but buying one for just this single game was a no-go.
And while yes, it came out on PC half a year later, there were three years of development until release where not a word was spoken about it ever coming out on PC. It was announced shortly before its Steam release with very little fanfare.
Maybe I remember all of this wrong … but what reason would I have?
19/09/2017 at 18:14 Aerothorn says:
No, and the developer never said anything remotely like that?
19/09/2017 at 16:20 Giaddon says:
“The idea of a highish-budget walking semi-simulator set in a small English village is effectively unthinkable now, as we seem to have left the age of more contemplative and experimental breakout hits.”
Nah, we got What Remains of Edith Finch, Tacoma, The Fidelio Incident, Scanner Sombre, Blackwood Crossing, Leaving Lyndow, and probably a bunch of others, all this year. Not all hits, but certainly contemplative.
19/09/2017 at 16:58 Risingson says:
Even event[0] . Really, there is an overload of these games. What is Alec missing?
19/09/2017 at 17:03 Giaddon says:
And Stories Untold! These games are out there :)
19/09/2017 at 17:58 Neurotic says:
It’s been on my Wishlist for a thousand years, but I hesitate to buy it simply because I suspect the emotional connection will be overwhelming for me (he said, having emigrated to Poland 15 years ago to escape just such places).
19/09/2017 at 18:15 Aerothorn says:
Though these days, that’s surely a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire, no?