Square Enix announce mech game Left Alive

You can learn a lot about someone from their response to a Christmas disaster. When tragedy struck snowy New York in Tom Clancy’s The Division, Ubisoft activated sleeper agents to shoot bad men. A trite and telling reaction. When Mr. Bean got his head stuck in the Christmas turkey, he wrapped a towel round it so his girlfriend wouldn’t find out. That’s classic Bean. When a city goes to heck in Left Alive [official site], Square Enix send in mechs. Heck yes! Announced today, Left Alive is mysterious a “survival action shooter” coming in 2018. Observe:
Divine what you can from that wee teaser. Mostly that it has mechs and buildings and mechs and also mechs (possibly robots? but surely mechs).
All Square Enix have to say about the game is that it’s a “survival action shooter” set in a “dark and gritty world.”
The development team has some strong names, though. Toshifumi Nabeshima, a long-time producer of the Armored Core mech series, is joined by folks including Metal Gear Solid and Zone of the Enders character designer Yoji Shinkawa, and Ghost in the Shell: Arise mech designer Takayuki Yanase. I am hopeful for some cracking mechs and technobits. As for what we’ll actually do with ’em, er, let’s say shoot baddies.
Left Alive is coming to Steam in 2018.
19/09/2017 at 10:51 snv says:
please no zombies, please no zombies, please no zombies,…
19/09/2017 at 10:59 darkath says:
LEFT ALIVE GEAR SOLID
Survival Action Shooter
A HIDEO KOJIM…
Oh wait, not this time.
19/09/2017 at 10:59 Jalan says:
I can’t see that art and not get weepy-eyed about Metal Gear.
19/09/2017 at 10:59 Troubletcat says:
Finally SOMEBODY is filling the empty niche in the gaming market for a survival game. The fact that they’re going with such an underused setting (a dark and gritty world) is really the cherry on top here.
19/09/2017 at 11:24 Phasma Felis says:
I’m excited for a new mech game but I’m not sure how “mech game” and “survival” go together. I fear this is going to be a “mech game” in the sense that, sometimes, a mech shoots at you.
19/09/2017 at 12:02 RedViv says:
Just make it about maintaining your own giant robot as well as yourself. Scavenge for parts, try to switch out to adjust to different upcoming threats and environments. Could imagine something like that.
19/09/2017 at 12:10 laiwm says:
God I’d love to play this. Titanfall as a survival game would be ace.
19/09/2017 at 11:44 syndrome says:
inb4 Left 2 Live
19/09/2017 at 12:04 RedViv says:
That is a really exciting list of names. Though not much else. Hoping for more during actual TGS.
This and MAYBE a new Armored Core which MAYBE also could come to the PC? Be still, robothirsty heart.