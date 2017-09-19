Clickuorice Allsorts: Cute Subnautica Lego pitches

A reader sent me some links to really well-done Subnautica Lego pitches on the Lego Ideas forum so I wanted to share them! Here’s Survivors of the Degasi and Exploring the Safe Shallows. The Lego Ideas forum lets people pitch ideas for sets that they want Lego to convert into real products. You need 10,000 supporters for a set to qualify for review and these are nowhere near. They’re also based on a third-party IP – from the T&Cs I don’t think it immediately precludes a set from eligibility but it would complicate matters. ANYWAY! I just really liked how well the projects seemed to get the sense of Subnautica (look at the peeper fish!) PLUS because the submissions can use only existing Lego pieces you could build them/bits of them anyway. The shallows terrain segment gave me some ideas for building my own reef – not Subnautica-themed – using my young relatives’ Lego collection!
19/09/2017 at 13:30 werix says:
There is a possibility of this working. There are a few sets based on third party IP that started on this site, or its predecessor. Namely the Wall-e set, the Ghostbuster’s Ecto-1, and the minecraft sets.
In the case of the later two, once Lego got the IP rights because of the submission, they went on to make more sets in that IP.
19/09/2017 at 13:54 Drib says:
This is pretty cute. Peepers are always adorable anyway.
I’m always impressed by people’s creativity.