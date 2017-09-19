Zone of the Enders 2’s mech action coming to PC

A revamped re-release of 2003 mech shooter sequel Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is coming to PC next year, Konami announced today. Bearing the unwieldy name Anubis Zone of the Enders: Mars [official site], it’ll come remastered with improved prettiness and optional support for VR cybergoggles. Zone of the Enders is a curious series, a pair of short space operas produced by Metal Gear maestro Hideo Kojima and packed with mechs and robots warring across Jupiter’s moons and colonies, and I’m glad it’s finally coming our way. Here, have a peek at the new version in this announcement trailer:

I’ve not seen Zone of the Enders in yonks so my memory might fail me, but I remember it was pretty fun? Not amazing but some fun slash-o-shooty mech action and a pulpy story that rolled along merrily? Do pipe up if you remember otherwise.

This latest revamp is different to that in 2012’s console-only Zone of the Enders: HD Collection. It boasts higher-resolution textures along with HDR support, audio remastered for modern 3D sound, and VR support with an in-cockpit view for goggleheads.

While the first game hasn’t come to PC, don’t worry too much about that. ZoE 2 picks the story up with a new protagonist and the first game was already flooded with confusing sci-fi names and terms.

Anubis Zone of the Enders: Mars is coming to PC via Steam in spring 2018. Konami have drafted developers Cygames to work on it. If you want to get technical, Konami name this release ‘ANUBIS ZONE OF THE ENDERS: M∀RS’. I know, right?

Only today, Square Enix announced that they have drafted Yoji Shinkawa, who designed mechs and bits for Zone of the Enders, for their new robo stomper Left Alive.