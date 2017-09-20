Humble Very Positive Bundle 2 available now, featuring Oxenfree, Shadow of War, and more

Have you heard the one about Humble making a new Bundle? It’s a good one. Rather, it’s a Very Positive one.
Following on from the original ‘Very Positive’ Bundle back in May this year, Humble has brought the idea back for another go – in the Humble Very Positive Bundle 2, funnily enough. The collection of games brought together here all feature Steam ratings of ‘Very Positive’ or above and while we can’t always rely on those ratings as proof of a game’s intrinsic qualities, as recent happenings have taught us, rest assured these games are quite good.
In this bundle, you’ll be able to get your hands on games like Rive, Neon Chrome, Oxenfree, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Death Road to Canada, Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and even next month’s release of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, if you pay enough. As with all Humble stuff, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to charity – in this case, the chosen charity is Action Against Hunger, though you’re welcome to change to a charity of your choice.
On top of the games themselves, by picking up the bundle you’ll also be getting soundtracks to a few of the games, as well as 10% off your first month of Humble Monthly, which is a nice bonus as well.
Here are the games up for grabs:
Pay what you want
RIVE: Wreck, Hack, Die, Retry
Neon Chrome
Dungeon Souls
Pay more than the average
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
Ultimate Chicken Horse
Oxenfree
Pay $10 (£7.40) or more
Death Road to Canada
Beat Cop
Pay $80 (£59.22) or more
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Shadow of War T-Shirt
Yep, that last tier will even get you a Shadow of War T-shirt as a nice reminder that you did a good thing and are a relatively lovely person. Or that you really like Orcs.
20/09/2017 at 17:13 Drib says:
Yeesh $80.
But I already own Shadow of Mordor. So I guess i’ll be giving that out to someone who likes stabbing orcs, and who doesn’t?
20/09/2017 at 17:21 Drib says:
To clarify, no one should get that $80 tier unless you’re doing it for charity.
But the lower ones? Nice selection of games this run!
20/09/2017 at 17:52 Nauallis says:
Read it again, that’s for an as yet unreleased game + t-shirt for unreleased game.
20/09/2017 at 18:04 Drib says:
I’m aware.
$80 is a lot for a promotional t-shirt and a preorder for a game.
20/09/2017 at 18:26 Nauallis says:
Plus 8 other games? And shipping for the shirt? No, that’s still a discount. It’s not $80 + $10 + pay more than the average.
20/09/2017 at 18:41 Drib says:
@Nauallis
I suppose you are correct. Just sticker shock.
20/09/2017 at 18:44 Vinraith says:
A pre-order for a game that looks like it’s rapidly turning into microtransaction hell, incidentally. Every release regarding Shadow of War has made it look worse, and I say that as someone that really enjoyed SoM and had been looking forward to SoW.
20/09/2017 at 17:14 ColonelFlanders says:
Really don’t fancy 60 quid for the microtransaction-ridden corpse of a brilliant game. WB’s frankly gross levels of avarice in this case have really put me off ever buying anything off them again. I’ll go down a step and buy the rest for sure though.
20/09/2017 at 18:45 Vinraith says:
It’s terribly sad – I’d had such high hopes for the sequel to Shadow of Mordor.
20/09/2017 at 17:23 Hyena Grin says:
Don’t really care about tier one, already own 2/3 of tier two, and 80 bucks is too much for the preorder. =(
Still humming and hawing over tier 3.
20/09/2017 at 17:33 Spider Jerusalem says:
Neon Chrome is excellent.
20/09/2017 at 18:09 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I would go so far as to say it is a real gem. Such a great game.