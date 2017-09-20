No Man’s Sky adds new default ship controls for PC

No Man’s Sky [official site] patch 1.37 has added a new (but toggle-able so therefore optional) ship control scheme for mouse and keyboard.
Hello Games say: “This option can be toggled, and changes ship controls to be cursor based, meaning you’ll be able to direct your ship easily using your mouse”. Pip says: “I just booted up the game and hopped in my ship, immediately becoming distracted by the new interface which is less ace piloting and more kind of like pulling a ball through the air using an elastic band?”
It might take some getting used to is what I’m saying.
Mostly I thought I’d give it a mention because it didn’t feel like a navigation type I remember from any other games and that was a curious sensation. Obviously I haven’t spent much time with it yet and might grow to love it/toggle back to the previous system and forget about it, but there’s something fantastically and noteworthily strange about the elasticity of the input and how it makes the reticle the focus of your gaze (at first, anyway) instead of your potential destinations.
The update announcement goes on to add: “In addition, PC mouse and keyboard players can now look around the ship’s cockpit by holding the ALT key. Note: This new option will be active by default, and can be toggled off by visiting the General Options menu.”
There’s a full list of the changes but some others which stood out to me as someone who plays are as follows:
“Added “Upload All” button on the discovery page”
“Added economy information to the galactic map for systems the player has already visited”
And
“Improved storms on lush planets”
20/09/2017 at 16:08 Da5e says:
“more kind of like pulling a ball through the air using an elastic band?”
Bit like E-Motion on the Amiga? Sounds good to me.
20/09/2017 at 16:15 Eraysor says:
Like Freelancer (but not third person of course)?
20/09/2017 at 17:14 Kefren says:
Bit like Starglider 2 on the Amiga? Sounds good to me.
20/09/2017 at 17:17 Kefren says:
I only played this game for a bit recently, and really bounced off it. I think it was the horrible way I would select something and nothing happened – it turned out you had to hold the button sometimes (but not always) to select things. It was frustratingly slow, like Windows asking you twice if you’re sure you want to delete that file. If I press a button then let me live with the consequences of it!
I really wanted an option to also turn off lots of the popup messages, and to be able to play it offline without blocking it on the router. I don’t want to see what other people have called things.
I am looking forward to trying it out on the Oculus Rift though, via VorpX. I may still have a bad first impression, but maybe that would encourage me to stick at it. We’ll see. I wanted to like the game, which is a start.
20/09/2017 at 17:18 Urthman says:
Yeah, but are they ever going to fix the completely broken gameplay loops that Shamus Young has been documenting here?
link to shamusyoung.com
20/09/2017 at 17:30 Urthman says:
“A black hole might save you a few jumps, but depending on how the dice treat you it could incur hours of opportunity cost. It’s not remotely worth it. Instead, it feels like a cruel prank from a game designer who wants to punish you for attempting to circumvent the grind.”
“I just spent two hours building this parking spot for myself, only to have a useless NPC steal it. I can’t boot the guy, either. I just have to wait for him to leave. Then I teleport away. The next time I teleport home, my ship is once again parked in the weeds and an alien is in my expensive parking spot.”
“This is a game about exploring 18 quintillion planets where this supposed optimal money-making technique isn’t finding rare treasure on alien worlds, but staying home and clicking on machines like you’re playing Farmville.”
“So now after spending all your money you’ve got a ship that’s broken, empty, and still ugly. And now you’ve got to spend an hour tracking down more of those rare resources to rebuild everything. Because EVERYTHING in this game revolves around the inventory system.”
“You work for hours to unlock the exocraft only to find out they’re really inconvenient and expensive to deploy, they’re difficult to use on uneven terrain, their cargo capacity is minuscule, they’re impractical to use on planets where their fuel isn’t plentiful, and their mining laser is slower than the upgraded multi-tool you’ve been using.
“Everything is like this. You’re constantly chasing one mirage after another, always hoping that on the next world you’ll find the magic upgrade or unlock the gizmo that unshackles you from the annoyances the game keeps throwing at you. But each reward is itself just a new way to annoy you.”
No Man’s Sky currently sounds like a Free To Play game where they forgot to add microtransactions that let you skip the purposely annoying parts that only exist to make you buy microtransactions.
20/09/2017 at 17:47 Old Rusty Dusty says:
And you know what, I had all of the same complaints as well with the game, but the fact of the matter is that every single one of them is easily addressed by mods.
Tired of the grindy nature of the game? Try the Common Traveler mod which makes the game more about exploring and less about crafting warp cells. There’s mods to adjust flight and ground vehicle controls to make them faster, more responsive and more fun overall.
By far the best mod out there though to address 95% of your concerns however, would be Rayrod’s overhaul. It’s a compilation of around a hundred mods combined with the author’s own complete reworking of the biome system, and has various modules so you can tweak it to the only the features you want. He bumps the game up from a mere 30 biomes to around 260, and tweaks the terrain generation so that you’ll now find planets with massive mountains, steep cliffs, weird canyons, giant holes in the ground that go down hundreds of feet where a base or cave might be hidden halfway through, and of course real actual oceans and interesting underwater areas.
Every single planet I now visit is unique, and the pop-in and fade is much less aggressive as you can now see trees and objects from miles away, along with a new dense/tall grass system and the option to have biomes which use random color schemes which yields for some really cool/weird worlds. Flora density varies now, with some planets sparse like the original game, some mixed between fields and forests, and some with very dense jungles/forests which are difficult to even walk through.
I recently found a lush planets that was half mountainous/valley with small lakes in between the terrain, while the other side of the planet mostly oceans with some islands, a combo of red and yellow grass, a purple sky, all purple trees and there was a single giant purple “Deku Tree” as I call it in the middle of the world which towered over everything.
On top of that the rover vehicle is about 10x faster, costs only 10 iron to summon on a world, and is now nearly as fast at exploring a planet as flying around. Give it a try if you’ve given up on the game as it’s honestly like I’m playing a totally different game now, and a lot closer to what was originally promised. Plus I can now make a fortune just trading rare items from system to system without needing to build some massive farming base and instead gaming the economy.
20/09/2017 at 18:38 Urthman says:
That does sound pretty great. Thanks!
20/09/2017 at 20:31 Jjgddyuikbvff says:
I’m not sure I’ll bother playing again but if I do I appreciate these recommendations! I hadn’t realised it was quite so heavily nodded.