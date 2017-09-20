Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talk roguelikes, Rogue Islands, and Divinity: Original Sin 2

Here, drink this potion. It’s called the Electronic Wireless Show and it’s a podcast. Yes, you drink it via your ears, unusual I know, but you’ll feel much better afterwards. This week, we’re talking about roguelikes, roguelites, roguefites and roguelifes. What do words even mean anymore? Also, Pip has been enjoying the blocky spellcasting of Rogue Islands, while Adam is killing innocent young men in the fantasy caves of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Absolutely unnecessary behaviour. To make matters even more unbearable, it’s the last podcast with Pip! I shall sum up how I feel about this using the ASCII language of the roguelike.
:(
20/09/2017 at 17:50 Drib says:
Phillipa Warr is leaving RPS? That’s unfortunate. It’s going to change the feel of the podcast and the site both.
20/09/2017 at 18:06 Faldrath says:
Piiiiiiiip :(
(good luck, all the best!)
20/09/2017 at 18:09 Crusoe says:
Pip is leaving? That would be a real shame for the site. I was really hoping for more Subnautica articles upon its release next month.
20/09/2017 at 18:42 Taerdin says:
I kind of feel like the roguelike/roguelite distinction is a bit pointless considering how few “true” roguelikes are actually being released nowadays. I mean we still get the occasional game that looks like Doom or Wolfenstein 3d, but that doesn’t mean modern FPS isn’t FPS, genres evolve.
20/09/2017 at 18:51 Morph says:
Pip! Noooooo!
Good luck at PC Gamer
20/09/2017 at 19:00 Waltorious says:
One more person who’s very sad to see Pip go!
20/09/2017 at 19:02 Dreylin says:
Noooo! We’ll miss you Pip!
20/09/2017 at 19:14 R. Totale says:
R.I.Pip
;_;