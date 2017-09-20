Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talk roguelikes, Rogue Islands, and Divinity: Original Sin 2

Here, drink this potion. It’s called the Electronic Wireless Show and it’s a podcast. Yes, you drink it via your ears, unusual I know, but you’ll feel much better afterwards. This week, we’re talking about roguelikes, roguelites, roguefites and roguelifes. What do words even mean anymore? Also, Pip has been enjoying the blocky spellcasting of Rogue Islands, while Adam is killing innocent young men in the fantasy caves of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Absolutely unnecessary behaviour. To make matters even more unbearable, it’s the last podcast with Pip! I shall sum up how I feel about this using the ASCII language of the roguelike.

:(

