We’ve launched rockpapershotgun.de!

A quick look at our traffic tells me that Germany is currently Rock, Paper, Shotgun’s third largest audience. That’s a lot of people, and if you’re one of them, we’ve made something for you. It’s rockpapershotgun.de! A new site that both translates our articles into German and produces new original work just for German readers.
This project is one of the things made possible by RPS joining Gamer Network earlier this year. GN has been translating websites like Eurogamer into other languages for years and rockpapershotgun.de is benefiting from that experience.
RPS.de will be translating a portion of our news and features each day and there are already lots of articles to read, such as John’s tale of cat-based Divinity woe and Brendan’s experiences with punishing strategy game Tooth & Tail.
If you’re a German reader, pop over and say hello to Sebastian Thor, who is leading the work. We hope you find the new site useful, and you can let the team there know your thoughts by emailing kontakt@rockpapershotgun.de.
20/09/2017 at 15:45 dangermouse76 says:
As a Brit I will now only read the google translate version of the German site.
I look forward to some interesting translations.
20/09/2017 at 15:53 dangermouse76 says:
GTA Online: In the new mode Bombushka Run you helter like claws from the sky
20/09/2017 at 15:49 dbs says:
I think you got the URL wrong ;-) It should be http://steinpapierschussgewehr.de
(snatches that domain quickly for bargaining purposes)
20/09/2017 at 16:09 DasBilligeAlien says:
You should also get steinpapierschrotflinte.de as that is the correct translation :D
Though i like schussgewehr more.
20/09/2017 at 19:14 master thief says:
Spooky von Dusty Springfield spielt im Hintergrund.
– So, wo waren wir?
– Schussgewehre. Etwa … Gewehre die Schuss schießen?
– Oh, dann musst du das Gehirn sein. Genau, Gewehre die Schüsse schießen.
20/09/2017 at 16:11 Rulin says:
Rock–paper–scissors is translated in a different order, in Germany it is Scissors-Stone-Paper. (Schere, Stein, Papier)
So a direct translation of the site’s domain is problematic.
It would be something like SchereSteinFlinte.de or when you want to keep the original order of RockPaper…
“SteinPapierFlinte.de”
link to de.wikipedia.org
20/09/2017 at 16:20 Halk says:
Actually, I have never heard anyone enumerate it in this order. I am much more used to “Stein, Schere, Papier”. And a quick Google search produces more results for “stein schere papier” than for “schere stein papier”.
So I would use steinschereschrotflinte.de. Also has a much better rythm than the other way around.
20/09/2017 at 16:43 cesarcotta says:
on a similar note, no domain in german is complete with lots of randomly placed dashes
correct url would be:
rock-pa-pershot-gun—-.de
20/09/2017 at 17:17 trollomat says:
Alternatively, some clever use of the .de combined with one of the sexier dialects:
steinbabierschrötflin.de
20/09/2017 at 18:58 Otterley says:
Nein, those are not dashes, they are minuses. The URL needs to convey a sense of diminishing expectations: rock minus paper minus shotgun dot de!
20/09/2017 at 16:50 Godwhacker says:
The real question is, which of these domains will beat one of the other two but lose to the other?
20/09/2017 at 17:57 Saarlaender39 says:
dbs:
“I think you got the URL wrong ;-) It should be http://steinpapierschussgewehr.de
———-
As a German, I would translate “Rockpapershotgun” to “FelsenPapierSchrotflinte”.
While you can use “rock” for “Stein” – most people (I guess) would translate “Stein” with “stone”.
And while “schussgewehr” is the literal translation – “Schrotflinte” is the actual meaning of “shotgun”.
20/09/2017 at 15:51 Addie says:
Einfach toll! Third largest audience behind Blighty and the Vatican State, is my guess. Hope you have rockpapalshotgun.com registered already.
20/09/2017 at 15:53 Syt says:
Uhm, thanks, I guess? If you don’t mind I’ll stick with the English version. Please don’t try to force German language IPs (Germany/Austria/parts of Switzerland) to the German site by default like IGN tried way back when.
20/09/2017 at 19:42 particlese says:
Yes, please don’t redirect us on purpose! There are no shenanigans at the moment, but as a native English-like speaker an a foreign land, it really peeves me when I’m forced over to a .de version. (I’ll forgive accidents caused by experimental lever-pulling in WordPress, though, don’t worry.)
That said, juhu! Maybe I’ll finally learn the correct genders of all the things…
20/09/2017 at 15:53 His Dudeness says:
GB, USA, Germany, who is next?
20/09/2017 at 16:29 caff says:
As a resident of Bhutan, my hopes are now riding high.
20/09/2017 at 15:54 -Spooky- says:
“Hier das Geblubber” .. don´t translate 1:1 – thanks. ;)
20/09/2017 at 16:29 Halk says:
Of course “Geblubber” makes no sense in that context. But that’s not because it’s a 1:1 translation. It’s simply a wrong one.
There is not real equivalent of the word “blurb” in German. “Klappentext” in the case of books, yes, but in the digital realm?
Maybe “Werbetext”. Or just stick with “blurb”.
20/09/2017 at 15:55 Blowfeld81 says:
Dankeschön,
will stick to the original.
IGN.de for example is just horrible, lacks content and always tried to lure me back to the German page, instead of the US version.
I rather continue to read quality articles here, but hope you do not only transfer the name, but the whole quality level to the German domain.
EDIT:
First impression of the German website: Seems to be allright, really interested if it can generate lots of extra traffic.
20/09/2017 at 16:47 Carra says:
Same here. There’s a dutch version of IGN. I just prefer visiting the US version.
Reminds me of when they released a Dutch version of “Black & White”. They had to patch in an English option to help their sales…
20/09/2017 at 18:52 Avioto says:
Haha, I totally forgot about that. I got super mad I had to play it in Dutch. And I was 11 at the time!
20/09/2017 at 15:55 causticnl says:
how you translate wot I think
20/09/2017 at 16:09 lieberstrack says:
maybe with a touch of bavarian: Wos i denk
20/09/2017 at 19:01 Otterley says:
:D
20/09/2017 at 16:14 Rulin says:
Wat ich denk
20/09/2017 at 15:57 pantocreator says:
that´s grandios, wunderbar, but will (we) germans have the same splendid humor?!?!?!?
20/09/2017 at 16:11 Solidstate89 says:
Nein.
20/09/2017 at 16:22 Halk says:
Splendid humor? On RPS!?!
20/09/2017 at 16:42 modzero says:
As part of proper translation, all stereotypically British humor will be translated to stereotypically German humor.
20/09/2017 at 17:03 Blowfeld81 says:
Humour? No!
Efficiency? Yes, very much!
20/09/2017 at 16:02 Stirbelwurm says:
Now this is something I didn’t expect!
Pretty nice for the RPS team as a whole that you are expanding to other languages.
Although I’m german I wouldn’t switch to the other site, since I’m already used to the writing style of our dear writer and a single translator will not be able to reflect that. But I guess I’m not the target audience, this is most likely a way to get more new readers.
I’m also disappointed of the total lack of puns in the titles! :)
I’ve also noticed that the articles themselves are in german, the website as such is not. I’m guessing this is a work in progress?
20/09/2017 at 16:03 N'Al says:
Das Ende ist nah.
20/09/2017 at 16:08 Companion Pube says:
Why would anyone switch to reading the German translations when they’re already reading the original English site?
Please don’t force us to use the new site or display annoying pop-ups that urge you to switch based on our IP addresses.
Hopefully we can just ignore this entirely.
20/09/2017 at 19:04 Otterley says:
I’d guess it’s aimed at those that might enjoy RPS but aren’t proficient enough in English or humour to understand the original.
20/09/2017 at 16:08 tour86rocker says:
I’ve heard that humor doesn’t translate that well.
20/09/2017 at 17:07 Blowfeld81 says:
If you have problems translating humour, here is some help to get you started:
Humor, der;
Wortart: Substantiv, maskulin;
Wort mit gleicher Schreibung: Humor (Substantiv, maskulin);
Worttrennung: Hu|mor
– Fähigkeit und Bereitschaft, auf bestimmte Dinge heiter und gelassen zu reagieren;
– sprachliche, künstlerische o. ä. Äußerung einer von Humor bestimmten Geisteshaltung, Wesensart;
– gute Laune, fröhliche Stimmung;
Herkunft:
älter englisch humour = literarische Stilgattung des Komischen, eigentlich = Stimmung, Laune < altfranzösisch humour < lateinisch (h)umores = (Temperament und Charakter bestimmende) Körpersäfte, zu: (h)umor = Feuchtigkeit, Flüssigkeit
You are welcome!
20/09/2017 at 19:08 yonsito says:
Don’t mention the war.
20/09/2017 at 16:10 RuySan says:
Maybe you can finally include prices in €.
20/09/2017 at 16:21 FurryLippedSquid says:
Isn’t this splitting the user base?
20/09/2017 at 16:26 YogSo says:
I don’t speak German, so this is of no real concern to me, but I just browsed the German version out of curiosity and noticed a weird thing: why is every original author of the translated articles properly credited EXCEPT Alice, who is replaced in every single instance by ‘RPS UK’?+
Edit: Somehow related, I’ve also noticed the ‘alt text’ jokes (which are almost exclusively used by Alice, but not just her) are also absent.
20/09/2017 at 17:34 Ghostwise says:
Because that’s her real name. D’uh.
20/09/2017 at 16:32 DasBilligeAlien says:
Thats surprising. I think it will be difficult to get the same level of qualit in the wirting with one dude :D
But germany could use a more laid back games site. (Beisdes the glorious game one/two :D)
I think the biggest problems ist translating decribtions if you havn’t played the game.
20/09/2017 at 16:42 darkath says:
PierrePapierFusilàpompe.fr please :)
20/09/2017 at 16:48 Shiloh says:
Sehr gut. You’re going to have to start translating the contributors names now though, for the benefit of our German friends. I’ll give you a start:
Johann Spaziergänger
Graham Schmidt
Adam Schmidt
Tim Stein
Philippa Krrieg
Brendan Heisstgut
Alice Ach’Connor
Alec Meer is fine, his surname’s German already.
You’re welcome.
20/09/2017 at 16:59 TehK says:
Brilliant! I lost it at “Heisstgut” :D
20/09/2017 at 19:54 Vanderdecken says:
>Krrieg
Excellent.
20/09/2017 at 16:49 freakpants says:
If you want a german audience, maybe you shouldn’t spew such unfounded hate at Daedalic.
20/09/2017 at 17:07 Halk says:
But spewing unfounded hate is RPS’s primary raison d’être, no?
20/09/2017 at 18:00 Michael Fogg says:
But they do like Piranha Bytes, at least?
20/09/2017 at 18:31 Darth Gangrel says:
“Don’t hate the player (the developer, in this case), hate the game” as the old saying goes and I think RPS hates certain parts in their games, not the developers.
20/09/2017 at 19:08 Otterley says:
It sounded like well-reasoned vitriol to me.
20/09/2017 at 16:50 Tachanka says:
Die, RPS, die.
20/09/2017 at 17:03 lglethal says:
lol. Ahhh the Simpsons, is there any situation which doesnt have a relevant Simpsons joke available?
20/09/2017 at 16:57 Grizzly says:
If you want to create a rockpapershotgun.be, the folks over at PC Gameplay really need to step into this website game already :-P
20/09/2017 at 17:01 skyturnedred says:
Having done some translation work myself, some of RPS’s articles would be my worst nightmare to translate. Those puns are too much.
20/09/2017 at 17:34 BenLeng says:
Wat? As a german, I don’t really know what to think of this: One the one hand I feel flattered, on other hand I kinda prefer to read the site in english. Will the articles by Sebastian Thor (this name is so german it seems made up) also be translated to the english site?
20/09/2017 at 17:38 gubelfax says:
That’s it! Bye, bye gamestar.de!
From now on I will stick to Eurogamer and RockPaperShotgun.
Keep up the good work!
20/09/2017 at 18:25 Chorltonwheelie says:
3rd largest eh?
That’s a large segment to advertise at.
More advertising revenue = more scotch egg consumption.
More scotch egg consumption = longer Horace!
Longer than infinity? You’ve broken science!
Can’t help thinking you’ve not thought this through.
20/09/2017 at 19:16 Otterley says:
I suspect it is a scheme to increase the cardinality of Horace. The concept instills awe and terror in unequal and non-finite measures.
20/09/2017 at 19:53 particlese says:
Yep, not to worry – the mathematicians will help keep the science and Horace in rude health simply by making the length of the latter a longer infinity. RPS’ll do just fine, you’ll see.
20/09/2017 at 18:47 holy says:
Being German, I would advise against overextending …
Have (only very quickly) scanned it, and think the specific ‘RPS’ tone of voice doesn’t carry over that well …
Entschuldigung – es tut mir sehr leid! Hope you don’t mind me staying here on the ‘real’ RPS for now.
20/09/2017 at 19:11 KwisatzHaderach says:
Excellent! One more step towards total subjugation of the Zwischennetz!
Well, I can’t see myself taking up the kindly offer of reading RPS in my mother’s toungue much, but this is perfect for the few friends of mine who are young enough to game and still don’t speak English well enough to be referred to your fabulous content. I hope this pays off and you can reel in a couple of new members for the Cult of Horace.
20/09/2017 at 19:17 tkjgmz says:
Whoa, congratulations on your offspring. That came unexpected.
I’ll probably stick to the original with occasional peeks to the new site here and there, since the games-related part of my mind pretty much switched languages a couple of years back and it would feel very weird to go back. But I assume new readers are your target audience anyway.
This seems like such a difficult task, to translate the particular tone of RPS into German.
From what I’ve seen so far, some articles read almost machine-written because the translations are so literal.
The cheeky and tone-rich playfulness of the original turns into an uncanny and artificial and somehow overly wordy writing style when translated word by word. A looser “translation in spirit” would maybe read more natural.
Anyway, enough nit-picking. Best of luck!
20/09/2017 at 19:56 Vanderdecken says:
ITT: a concerning number of word-perfect Germans.