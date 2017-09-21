Immersive sim Consortium: The Tower hits early access

One grand dream of the immersive sim genre is Deus Ex director Warren Spector’s one city block, an idea for a game simulating one city block and its inhabitants in great detail to set up so many systems to play with. Consortium: The Tower [official site] might not have the dream’s full detail but it is a pretty complex immersive sim and it is set in one single block – a mile-high futuretower currently occupied by terrorists. It’s the sequel to 2014’s Consortium, which was set on a single plane, and it looks fascinating. The full launch is still a way away but The Tower does today launch into early access for the curious.
So! The year is 2014 but through advanced technology we can remotely pilot agent Bishop Six in the year 2042 as he ventures into the mile-high Churchill Tower. Terrorists have seized the incomplete building’s power facility and are holding the employees hostage, so we have to help Bishop Six stop them. Somehow. However we please, really.
As you’d expect from an immersive sim, stealth, shooting, and chatting are all valuable tools. Developers Interdimensional Games say it will be possible to complete the game without even raising your weapon. Expect a non-linear story, factions and factions to meet (or murder), the option to try to chat to anyone, and oodles of ways to upgrade and customise yourself.
It’s an idea so big that I want to downplay it because surely it can’t be real. But after reading Sin Vega’s Consortium retrospective, I am keen to see quite how big The Tower is. I’m glad it found crowdfunding success – on its second attempt.
This initial early access release isn’t the full dealio, of course. Right now it contains roughly the first third of the game with all core game systems, but is missing character choreography along with several other potential features and, y’know, the rest of the game. Interdimensional Games expect to launch the full version in 8-15 months.
Consortium: The Tower will hit Steam Early Access in a few hours.
In the absence of a decent newer trailer, here, have this from back in February 2016. Obviously it will have come a way since then:
21/09/2017 at 19:55 jellydonut says:
I have faith this game will be brilliant, but as a backer, I’m not touching it before it is finished.
21/09/2017 at 21:46 Darlizzle says:
Indeed.
Originally backed on Kickstarter, then moved it over to Fig when it failed. Will be waiting to play once completed.
21/09/2017 at 22:00 TheAngriestHobo says:
Agreed. I had the same reaction when they released that “vertical slice” to backers a month or two ago.
If you need something to tide you over, visit IDG’s website. It incorporates an awesome ARG that you can easily lose hours to.
21/09/2017 at 19:59 subdog says:
This write-up doesn’t mention Consortium’s Big Idea: events in the game happen in real time all around you, regardless of whether or not you’re present to interact with them. There are moments where the plot will pause and wait for you to kick things off again, but for the most part the world and the story can play out around you.
Think Immersive Sim by way of The Last Express or Din’s Curse.
21/09/2017 at 20:07 Drib says:
I found Consortium kinda flat and not that interesting.
But this sounds like it could be good, if they manage the core concept well.
21/09/2017 at 20:38 Vandelay says:
I was a bit disappointed by Consortium too. It was doing some interesting things with an interactive narrative, but I just wasn’t that engrossed by the narrative. Never actually finished it, despite, I understand, it not being that long.
I was also under the impression initially that it was set in space (possibly due to many Star Trek comparisons,) so finding out it was just on a plane was rather disappointing. Not really sure why a starry sky box out the windows would have made a difference, but it somehow did.
21/09/2017 at 20:15 jezcentral says:
Isn’t Spector’s One City Block idea just another way to describe a Hitman level?
And I’m another backer who’s not touching it until it’s complete. Glad it’s out though.
21/09/2017 at 20:35 upupup says:
My one big hope for Tower is that it’ll be bigger than the previous game and have a conclusive ending. Consortium was an amazing surprise and I was completely on board by what felt to be the point where the game was about to shift into high gear as events got more and more interesting, and then – cliffhanger. A super aggravating cliffhanger straight out of a tv-show up for renewal. That really soured me on the whole experience, though I still replayed the game several times afterwards.
Don’t get me wrong, it pissed me off so much because it’s rare for me to get invested enough to care about what happens next and I’m just worried that they didn’t bring in enough money to realise their vision. In an odd way, I want it to end because I’m so curious to see where it goes and don’t want to see it fail to secure funding for the third game and be left forever thinking about what could have been.
To people that haven’t played the game yet, buy it! Cliffhanger aside it’s much better than you’d think judging by the screenshots and the guarantee of a sequel makes that cliffhanger much, much easier to stomach. When I played it there was no news of there even being a sequel and I was under the impression that it would be a stand-alone title, which made the sudden ending rather shocking.
21/09/2017 at 20:41 klops says:
Good to hear Consortium 2 is going to launch. Good game and I really respect what they were/are doing there.
21/09/2017 at 20:53 poliovaccine says:
YESSS
I *looove* the first one, probably more than I should. I had heard they wanted to make a second one, and for all my enthusiasm I can admit that the game/concept could do with a little refinement, but I was worried there wouldnt be enough interest to make it happen. Feels good to be wrong about that!
Hell yeah, I’m looking forward to this.
21/09/2017 at 22:05 TheAngriestHobo says:
As I noted above, the original is up there with games like U7 and TW3 as one of my favourite games of all time. IDG is an incredibly talented team and I can’t wait to see how this project pans out.
That said, I do have a bone to pick with them. What happened to the Worldbuilder tier? I happily forked over nearly $200 for the chance to add something to the game, but that reward was quietly dropped when they transitioned over to Fig. Not saying I regret spending the money, but I do feel a little short-changed.